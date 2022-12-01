ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

AFP

Macron blasts Biden subsidies at start of US state visit

France's President Emmanuel Macron fired a volley at his American hosts on the first day of a rare state visit to Washington, telling lawmakers Wednesday that US industrial subsidies are "super aggressive" against French competitors. "This is super aggressive for our business people," an AFP reporter heard Macron tell members of Congress and business leaders, who had invited him to lunch ahead of the main part of the state visit on Thursday, when the French leader will spend most of the day with President Joe Biden.
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

What to watch in Tuesday’s Georgia Senate runoff election

ATLANTA (AP) — The extended Senate campaign in Georgia gives Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker a second chance to persuade voters to send them to Washington. But without party control of Congress at stake and absent other candidates on the ticket, the runoff looks different from the November general election.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Biden news - live: Macron confronts host over US’s ‘super aggressive’ Inflation Reduction Act

French president Emmanuel Macron is expected to confront his host Joe Biden over the impact of new American subsidies on European markets during his state visit to the US today.Yesterday, Mr Macron described the Inflation Reduction Act as “super aggressive” toward European companies, in a meeting with American lawmakers at the Library of Congress, one participant told Reuters on condition of anonymity. European leaders have complained about the legislative package, signed by Mr Biden in August, that offers massive subsidies for US-made products. They say it unfairly disadvantages non-American companies and harms their economies as Europe deals with the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the legislation “presents significant opportunities for European firms as well as benefits to EU energy security,” when asked about European concerns.Mr Macron arrived in Washington on Tuesday for his second state visit to the country since taking office in 2017. He kickstarted his three-day trip with a visit to the Nasa headquarters with vice president Kamala Harris.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

AP News Digest 3:15 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.————-———- TOP STORIES ————————-TRUMP-FBI — A unanimous federal appeals court has ended an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information. The decision...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers

More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
americanmilitarynews.com

U.S. bans Huawei, 8 other Chinese companies

The U.S. has banned electronics from Huawei and several other Chinese companies from being sold or imported, a decisive step to contain the influence of companies already deemed national security threats that may be spying for China. The Federal Communications Commission on Friday closed a “loophole” that allowed U.S. companies...
The Independent

Hong Kong rejects US report saying it has entered ‘a new era of total control’ from Beijing

The Hong Kong administration "vehemently" refuted a report by a US congressional advisory panel that suggested that the city was under “a new era of control” from Beijing with a rubber-stamp legislature and diminishing freedoms.The city's administration under chief executive John Lee in a statement on Wednesday said the report "again made slandering remarks and ill-intentioned political attacks". It asked the US to stop “maliciously interfering” in the affairs of Hong Kong.A report released by the bipartisan US-China Economic and Security Review Commission highlighted that with Beijing's "handpicked chief executive now at the helm, China firmly controls all branches...
NBC News

Trump D.C. hotel receipts reveal $10,500-a-night rooms for foreign officials seeking to influence U.S. policy

During Donald Trump’s presidency, the governments of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkey, China and Malaysia spent hundreds of thousands of dollars at Trump International Hotel in Washington at the same time they were trying to influence U.S. foreign policy, according to investigative findings released Monday by the House Oversight and Reform Committee.
WASHINGTON STATE
Shine My Crown

Oui, Oui! Kamala Harris Hosts French President in D.C.

Our Vice President and auntie Kamala Harris met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the NASA headquarters in D.C. Wednesday, according to several reports. The visit included a working meeting and briefing by space officials to foster strong relations between the U.S. and France. The visit was intended to discuss space innovation and bilateral ties between the two countries.
WDTN

Trust in US military remains below 50 percent: survey

Public trust in the U.S. military remains below 50 percent, according to a new survey released by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute. About 48 percent of Americans say they have a great deal of trust in the military, slightly up from 45 percent last year. Confidence in the U.S. military has plummeted in […]
Washington Examiner

US and France should not 'make an issue of China,' Beijing says

China should not be made into "an issue" by either the United States or France, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said in response to a statement from the presidents of the two countries. French President Emmanuel Macron visited President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday, where the two...

