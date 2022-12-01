French president Emmanuel Macron is expected to confront his host Joe Biden over the impact of new American subsidies on European markets during his state visit to the US today.Yesterday, Mr Macron described the Inflation Reduction Act as “super aggressive” toward European companies, in a meeting with American lawmakers at the Library of Congress, one participant told Reuters on condition of anonymity. European leaders have complained about the legislative package, signed by Mr Biden in August, that offers massive subsidies for US-made products. They say it unfairly disadvantages non-American companies and harms their economies as Europe deals with the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the legislation “presents significant opportunities for European firms as well as benefits to EU energy security,” when asked about European concerns.Mr Macron arrived in Washington on Tuesday for his second state visit to the country since taking office in 2017. He kickstarted his three-day trip with a visit to the Nasa headquarters with vice president Kamala Harris.

