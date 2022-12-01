Read full article on original website
Related
Macron blasts Biden subsidies at start of US state visit
France's President Emmanuel Macron fired a volley at his American hosts on the first day of a rare state visit to Washington, telling lawmakers Wednesday that US industrial subsidies are "super aggressive" against French competitors. "This is super aggressive for our business people," an AFP reporter heard Macron tell members of Congress and business leaders, who had invited him to lunch ahead of the main part of the state visit on Thursday, when the French leader will spend most of the day with President Joe Biden.
What to watch in Tuesday’s Georgia Senate runoff election
ATLANTA (AP) — The extended Senate campaign in Georgia gives Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker a second chance to persuade voters to send them to Washington. But without party control of Congress at stake and absent other candidates on the ticket, the runoff looks different from the November general election.
Biden news - live: Macron confronts host over US’s ‘super aggressive’ Inflation Reduction Act
French president Emmanuel Macron is expected to confront his host Joe Biden over the impact of new American subsidies on European markets during his state visit to the US today.Yesterday, Mr Macron described the Inflation Reduction Act as “super aggressive” toward European companies, in a meeting with American lawmakers at the Library of Congress, one participant told Reuters on condition of anonymity. European leaders have complained about the legislative package, signed by Mr Biden in August, that offers massive subsidies for US-made products. They say it unfairly disadvantages non-American companies and harms their economies as Europe deals with the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the legislation “presents significant opportunities for European firms as well as benefits to EU energy security,” when asked about European concerns.Mr Macron arrived in Washington on Tuesday for his second state visit to the country since taking office in 2017. He kickstarted his three-day trip with a visit to the Nasa headquarters with vice president Kamala Harris.
AP News Digest 3:15 a.m.
Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.————-———- TOP STORIES ————————-TRUMP-FBI — A unanimous federal appeals court has ended an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information. The decision...
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers
More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
Days after Biden's face-to-face meeting with Xi Jinping, Kamala Harris is making a rare trip to a South China Sea hotspot
"The vice president is the highest-ranking US official ever to visit Palawan," a senior administration official said on Tuesday
americanmilitarynews.com
U.S. bans Huawei, 8 other Chinese companies
The U.S. has banned electronics from Huawei and several other Chinese companies from being sold or imported, a decisive step to contain the influence of companies already deemed national security threats that may be spying for China. The Federal Communications Commission on Friday closed a “loophole” that allowed U.S. companies...
Hong Kong rejects US report saying it has entered ‘a new era of total control’ from Beijing
The Hong Kong administration "vehemently" refuted a report by a US congressional advisory panel that suggested that the city was under “a new era of control” from Beijing with a rubber-stamp legislature and diminishing freedoms.The city's administration under chief executive John Lee in a statement on Wednesday said the report "again made slandering remarks and ill-intentioned political attacks". It asked the US to stop “maliciously interfering” in the affairs of Hong Kong.A report released by the bipartisan US-China Economic and Security Review Commission highlighted that with Beijing's "handpicked chief executive now at the helm, China firmly controls all branches...
Biden says 'I make no apology' to France for protecting U.S. manufacturing
President Biden wants to celebrate American global leadership during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Washington. But Biden's climate law has illuminated the cracks in the transatlantic partnership.
The US-China chip war is spilling over to Europe
Two European chip deals have run into trouble over their links with China, a sign of concern spreading in the West over potential Chinese control of critical infrastructure.
Trump D.C. hotel receipts reveal $10,500-a-night rooms for foreign officials seeking to influence U.S. policy
During Donald Trump’s presidency, the governments of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkey, China and Malaysia spent hundreds of thousands of dollars at Trump International Hotel in Washington at the same time they were trying to influence U.S. foreign policy, according to investigative findings released Monday by the House Oversight and Reform Committee.
CNBC
China is a growing threat to national security, U.S. companies and American workers, U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo says
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says China has prioritized its national security over economic growth and trade with other nations. The Commerce Secretary says the country has forced the U.S. to defend its workers, businesses and those of its allies and partners. Raimondo said China is attempting to game the global...
Chinese-made drones are flying in restricted DC airspace, sparking new spying fears in the nation's capital
There are rising concerns that the Chinese-made drones could be manipulated or hacked for purposes of espionage.
U.S. Inflation Reduction Act 'super aggressive,' Macron tells lawmakers
WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron addressed U.S. lawmakers from both political parties on Wednesday and pushed back over new American subsidies that are riling European leaders, according to a participant in a closed-door meeting.
Vice President Kamala Harris’ Visit Puts the Philippines in a Tight Spot With China
The Vice President visited Palawan Tuesday in what observers say is meant as a message to China.
Oui, Oui! Kamala Harris Hosts French President in D.C.
Our Vice President and auntie Kamala Harris met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the NASA headquarters in D.C. Wednesday, according to several reports. The visit included a working meeting and briefing by space officials to foster strong relations between the U.S. and France. The visit was intended to discuss space innovation and bilateral ties between the two countries.
Trust in US military remains below 50 percent: survey
Public trust in the U.S. military remains below 50 percent, according to a new survey released by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute. About 48 percent of Americans say they have a great deal of trust in the military, slightly up from 45 percent last year. Confidence in the U.S. military has plummeted in […]
DeSantis v. Warren, election bio book, and the administration’s $376K fine for secrecy
It’s Monday, Dec. 5, and we are now in the court-case chapter of election season. Many of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new policies that attracted headlines during the election were challenged in court, and now the cases are piling up.
Washington Examiner
US and France should not 'make an issue of China,' Beijing says
China should not be made into "an issue" by either the United States or France, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said in response to a statement from the presidents of the two countries. French President Emmanuel Macron visited President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday, where the two...
Comments / 0