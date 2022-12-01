Read full article on original website
Mike Copeland: Grant for switch adapted toys; Employer awards; For Keeps Coffee & Bakery; Herringbone
A Waco-based company, AdaptAbilities, will receive a $10,000 grant from the FedEx Entrepreneur Fund, according to a press release. The business specializes in what it calls switch adapted toys, toys modified with larger and easier to manipulate switches for use by children with physical or cognitive impairments. The company website says it was founded in 2019 “to meet a need in the switch adapted toy market.”
Kristin Kaden Dreyer: Slow down on demolition — Let's reimagine Cameron summer home
Quiet gasps were heard from the audience as Dr. Kenneth Hafertepe showed multiple slides of architecturally significant buildings in Waco that no longer stood. The diverse attendees, threaded loosely together by their desire to learn how Waco used to be, sat in the Mayborn Museum for Hafertepe’s weekday morning class, “Historic Buildings of Waco.”
Baylor aviation accident investigation lab bound for Waco Regional Airport
Baylor University aviation students soon will learn to investigate air crashes using the wreckage of an actual crashed aircraft. The Baylor Institute for Air Science will build an aviation accident investigation lab on a little more than an acre leased at Waco Regional Airport. “We will stage a set of...
PHOTOS — High school football Week 15 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Dec. 2, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
Waco's Reid claims world title at weightlifting competition
ORLANDO, Fla. — Waco’s Randy Reid claimed another win at the World Masters Weightlifting Championships on Friday. Reid, 68, competing in the men’s 65-69 year-old division, won gold. He needed a lift of 96 kilograms (211 pounds) in the clean and jerk to take the title. “That’s a lift I haven’t made in four years, but I made it,” Reid said.
Baylor to face Air Force in Armed Forces Bowl
After losing the last three games, Baylor fell to the bottom of the Big 12 bowl pecking order as it will face Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth. While No. 3 TCU will play No. 2 Michigan in the College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl, the Bears will play their bowl game at the Horned Frogs’ Amon G. Carter Stadium at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 22.
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for December 3
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (8) updates to this series since Updated 16 min ago.
Waco man, 38, indicted on indecency with girl, 13
A Waco man was indicted Thursday on an indecency with a child charge. A McLennan County grand jury indicted David Joseph Bowman, 38, of Waco, on the second-degree felony. Waco police arrested him Oct. 10, and he remains in McLennan County Jail with bond set at $250,000. Bowman had a...
Baylor women looking to clean up defense, rebounding issues
Not that Baylor wouldn’t run plenty of rebounding drills in practice anyway, but you’d better believe it’s been a significant focus this week. Nicki Collen’s 21st-ranked Bears struggled to secure a rebound late in their 84-75 loss to Michigan in the championship game of the Gulf Coast Showcase in Florida last Sunday. Going forward, Baylor has to be better in that regard, Collen stressed.
Waco weighs rules allowing new garage apartments, in-law suites
Waco officials see accessory dwelling units like garage apartments and detached in-law suites as an affordable source of more housing, and they are considering changes that would allow more to be built. Waco’s restrictions on ADUs mean they are only common in pre-World War II neighborhoods like Dean Highland and...
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waco area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
China Spring displays tough chin, serves Anna first loss
CROWLEY — Defending state champion China Spring finally met an opponent that could hit hard in the playoffs, but ultimately the Cougars got the knockout, advancing to the Class 4A Div. I state semifinals after defeating Anna, 31-14, Friday in Crowley. China Spring will face Decatur in next week’s...
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (10) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Mart's methodical machine: Panthers roll into semifinals with 56-6 pounding of Lovelady
COLLEGE STATION — The Mart machine kept rolling without much resistance Friday night against Lovelady. Jonah Ross ran for 208 yards and four touchdowns and threw for 128 yards and a score, and the top-ranked Panthers cruised to the Class 2A Division II Region III championship with a 56-6 win at A&M Consolidated’s Tiger Stadium.
Big stage-bound: Abbott clinches state berth by outrunning Irion County, 88-60
EARLY — Terry Crawford has always dreamed of coaching a game at AT&T Stadium. Now he’ll get the chance. Crawford’s top-ranked Abbott Panthers advanced to the Class 1A Div. I state championship game after defeating No. 7 Mertzon Irion County, 88-60, on Saturday night at Early High School’s Longhorn Stadium.
Crawford's stingy defense stifles Tolar in 14-7 quarterfinal win
BURLESON — The culture of the Crawford football program is all about putting the team ahead of individual glory. But sometimes an individual has to step up and make a play. That’s what Crawford senior Luke Torbert did as he rushed for 168 yards and grabbed a game-clinching interception in the fourth quarter.
