December 2, 2022 - A Blood Drive at First Methodist Church is set for Friday, December 9, 2022. The drive will be held from 10am to 2:30pm in the Fellowship Hall of First Methodist Church at 211 Porter St., Center, Texas. Walk-ins are welcome or donors can call the Church Office at 936-598-2707 to make an appointment. They can also go online to http://www.giveblood.org to schedule their donation.

CENTER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO