Deantre “Tre” Burns
A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Watson & Sons Chapel with Bro. Jody Hooper officiating. Interment will follow at Sardis Cemetery in Shelby County.
Blood Drive at First Methodist Church on Dec. 9
December 2, 2022 - A Blood Drive at First Methodist Church is set for Friday, December 9, 2022. The drive will be held from 10am to 2:30pm in the Fellowship Hall of First Methodist Church at 211 Porter St., Center, Texas. Walk-ins are welcome or donors can call the Church Office at 936-598-2707 to make an appointment. They can also go online to http://www.giveblood.org to schedule their donation.
VFW to Observe Pearl Harbor Day
December 2, 2022 - It began when Japanese aircraft appeared in the air over Pearl Harbor, Hawaii just before 8:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, December 7th, 1941. When the attack ceased shortly before 10:00 a.m., less than two hours after it began, American forces had paid a fearful price. Eighteen (18) ships were either damaged or sunk, 180 aircraft were destroyed and 2,403 were dead and thousands of others wounded.
Operation Blue Santa Announces Store Front Decorating Contest Entries
December 2, 2022 - Operation Blue Santa would like to thank the Businesses of Shelby County for their support and Christmas Spirit in decorating their windows. Six businesses entered, and a decision will be announced on Monday the 5th on who wins. Those businesses are: Ace Hardware, Johnston Properties (brokerage),...
Sheriff Seeking Assistance in Identifying Suspect
December 2, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying the suspects involved in two separate criminal mischief incidents that occurred on Friday, November 25, 2022, in the area of County Road 4688 and FM 947. Both incidents involved a rock being thrown at the residences, causing damage to windows.
Timpson Parade Brings Christmas Cheer to Downtown Timpson
December 3, 2022 - Christmas cheer in Timpson was a plenty Saturday with the Christmas Parade traveling around the downtown streets lead by the award winning Timpson Bear band. Parade participants included emergency responders, area businesses, church groups, and lots of community members driving golf carts, four wheelers, and more! To view photos from the parade, click here.
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange Market Report for Dec. 2
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange, LLC hosts a sale every Thursday at 11:30am. Office Manager is Lynnelle McElroy. Owners are Barry Hughes, Jeremy Henigan, Daniel Coats, Tim Coats, and Robert Fea. For more information, call 936-564-8661.
Center ISD Student Flu Vaccine Clinic on Dec. 5
December 2, 2022 - Student flu vaccine clinic by Aurora Concepts is scheduled for December 5th on each campus of Center ISD. Parents may register their students through the online link. *Please sign up using the following link:. *All insurance policies will be verified, please sign up with the link...
Shelby County Football Scores - Playoffs Week 4
December 2, 2022 - Shelby County Varsity Football is down to the Timpson Bears in week 4 of playoffs - Texas UIL State Class 2A Division I Quarterfinals.
