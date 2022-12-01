ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deion Sanders To Become The Next Head Coach Of The Colorado Buffaloes

According to multiple reports, Deion Sanders will be the next head coach of the University of Colorado Boulder Buffaloes. Sanders confirmed that he had been offered the job earlier this week. On December 2, ESPN’s Pete Thamel revealed that “support staff has been seen preparing material for Sanders’ hire.” The former NFL star is expected to appear at the university this weekend.
BOULDER, CO
Old Jim Irsay video resurfaces after embarrassing Colts loss

Making a strong pledge to your fans can be endearing. It can also come back to bite you pretty hard. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is finding that out the hard way in the aftermath of his team getting humiliated by the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13 on Sunday Night Football. For anyone needing a Read more... The post Old Jim Irsay video resurfaces after embarrassing Colts loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
