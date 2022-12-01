ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, OH

Lane closures expected in Greene County on SR-235

By Carlos Mathis
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) – Drivers that commute in one part of Greene County should expect lane closures starting on Monday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is implementing daily lane closures from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on a portion of S.R. 235. from Monday, Dec. 5 to the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to a release. The ending date may vary due to weather conditions.

The closures will be on the portion of S.R. 235 which breaks off from S.R. 444 in Fairborn and goes behind Wright Patterson Air Force Base, all the way to the Montgomery County line.

Flagging operations will maintain traffic in the area. The lane closures are due to the ongoing resurfacing project.

Construction is expected to be completed in late fall and the John R. Jurgensen Company is completing the project.

Related
WHIO Dayton

Car nearly crashes into Dayton church

DAYTON — Emergency crews responded to a Dayton church after reports of a vehicle-structure crash early Sunday morning. First responders were dispatched at approximately 1:40 a.m. to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Harvard Boulevard, according to the Miami Valley Dispatch page. Initial reports claimed that a vehicle crashed...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Over 5,000 reporting power outage throughout Miami Valley

Over 5,200 AES customers are reporting they are without power Saturday morning. Multiple counties are reporting down power lines and “glowing” transformers, dispatch from Montgomery County and Clark County confirmed. Authorities have responded to these sites and contacted AES for electrical repairs along with Ohio Department of Transportation...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to vehicle on its top in river in Dayton

DAYTON — Crews responded to reports of a car on its top into a river in Dayton Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>Semi in fatal I-75 North crash in Butler Twp. left ramp, crossed into traffic, hit 4 vehicles. Dayton Police and rescue crews were dispatched...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Dayton’s fastest-growing communities: What are they, and why?

Warren County continues as Dayton region growth leader in population, residential building permits. Of the four sizable counties at the core of the Dayton region, Warren County has grown the fastest by far in the past two decades in both population and residential building starts/permits, according to data from the U.S. Census and the Ohio Department of Development.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Crews respond to house fire in Champaign County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews responded on Sunday to the scene of a house fire in Urbana. According to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to the 700 block of South Main Street in Urbana on a report of a house fire at 11 a.m. 2 NEWS is working to learn if […]
URBANA, OH
WDTN

1 taken by CareFlight after Springfield crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Clark County on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, a call came in at 8:51 a.m. for a report of a crash in the area of Eagle City Road in Springfield. Upon arrival, authorities found an overturned vehicle in the wood […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Crews respond to car into creek, no one found inside

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities were sent to the scene of a car into a creek in Dayton on Saturday. According to dispatch, crews were called to a creek at the intersection of Gettysburg Avenue and Cornell Drive in Dayton at 9:25 a.m. The initial call to respond was for a reported vehicle into the […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Fire Station 11 opening in Troy, open house held

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Troy is holding a celebration event in honor of the opening of a new fire station. According to the City of Troy, an open house event will be held at the new Fire Station located at 110 East Canal Street in Troy. Attendees can hear from city and […]
TROY, OH
WDTN

Winds knock out power across the Miami Valley for several hours

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Winds made their way into the Miami Valley early Saturday morning, and some parts of the area experienced power outages. AES Ohio Corporate Communications Director Mary Ann Kabel said the cold front with the wind gusts are the cause of the power outages. Kabel says the AES team has been monitoring […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Road closed due to Christmas Parade in Huber Heights Saturday night

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Christmas Parade is set to close down a section of Chambersburg Road Saturday night, according to the Huber Heights Police Department social media page. Chambersburg Road will be closed off beginning at the Huber Center near Frickers and through Wayne High School will...
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Blanchester native dead following crash on I-75 in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio — The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a five-vehicle fatal crash that occurred just before 3 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 75 at Interstate 70 in Butler Township. According to officials, a Freightliner semitruck/tractor-trailer combination, operated by Lilemon J. Ferguson, 59, was driving...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Sidney community building evacuated for gas leak

SIDNEY — Emergency crews responded to a gas leak in Sidney early Sunday morning. First responders were called to the 900 block of Childrens Home Road near Alpha Community Center for a gas leak, Sidney Fire dispatch told News Center 7. Everyone was evacuated from the building, dispatch confirmed....
SIDNEY, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 trapped, flown to hospital after crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A medical helicopter was called to respond to a crash with entrapment in Springfield Sunday morning. Around 9 a.m. crews were called to the 900 block of Eagle City Road to reports of a crash involving a single car. When crews got on scene they found a...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Forest Fair Mall closed following fire and safety inspection

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Forest Fair Mall has been shut down due to possible safety hazards, according to Forest Park Fire Chief Alfie Jones. Chief Jones says they found several issues during a fire and safety inspection on Nov. 23. The mall’s owner was told to bring the property into...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WDTN

WDTN

