ubbulls.com

Bulls Take Down Gannon, 25-16

BUFFALO, NY – The University at Buffalo wrestling team won the final six matches of the night to defeat Gannon, 25-16, at Alumni Arena on Friday. Gannon won the first four matches of the bout to the take a 16-0 lead. Michael Petite started the comeback with a 10-9 decision over Dom Means at 157.
YourErie

Open skating kicks off winter season at Flo Fabrizio Ice Center

The Erie Zoo closed this past weekend for the 2022 season. However, things are just getting started at the Flo Fabrizio Ice Center. Throughout the year, the zoo has utilized the ice center in many ways, but during the winter, it becomes a hotspot for locals. Flo Fabrizio Ice Center serves as a huge source […]
butlerradio.com

Power Outage Planned for Sunday

About 3,200 West Penn Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage today. A spokesman says the Butler, Gibsonia, Saxonburg, and Valencia customers who will be impacted by the 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. outage have been informed by call or text. The outage is required in order...
erienewsnow.com

Erie Artist Creates Special Guitar for Luke Bryan

A man from Summit Township is living his dream. He was laid off as a welder at Erie's General Electric plant a few years ago. Now, he's in business for himself, creating amazing artwork with some of the skills he learned at GE. One of his latest projects has impressed a big-time celebrity.
erienewsnow.com

Edinboro Hotel Bar Featured in Episode of The Neighborhood on CBS

The exterior of a bar in Edinboro was featured in a recent episode of The Neighborhood on CBS. The show used photoshop to remove the signs from the building, and added a sign that said "Mr. Friendly's Bargain Mart." However, owner of The Hotel said there's no doubt that The...
yourdailylocal.com

Pieces of the Past: Kinzua

When you scoot up 59 and pass the dam what do you think of? The majestic beauty of the scenery? Maybe you drive across the Casey Bridge and get a peak at the boats, or the people off to the right on the sand at Kinzua beach. I know I...
explore venango

Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Tionesta Lake

FOREST CO., Pa. – Winding its way through the rugged mountains of Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region in Forest County, Tionesta Lake offers a unique setting for a wide variety of outdoor adventures. It invites visitors to come and enjoy the lake and the natural beauty of the surrounding...
yourerie

Progress being made on EMI renovations; to be small business park

erienewsnow.com

Gordon's Butcher & Market Offers Erie Boxes for the Holidays

A local company is selling a taste of Erie for the holidays, and business is booming. Gordon's Butcher and Market sells Erie boxes year-round, offering local staples like Smith's Ox Roast and hot dogs, Staganelli's pepperoni balls and Stefanelli's sponge candy. But sales surge during the holiday season. So far,...
erienewsnow.com

Surge of Respiratory Illnesses Packs Regional Hospitals

ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now ) — If you visit emergency rooms, pack your patience. Hospitals in our region are filling up, as respiratory viruses infect thousands of people in our area, with some catching multiple viruses at the same time. Cold weather always brings about a busy season...
YourErie

High winds knock down multiple trees in western Erie Co.

It was a busy Friday night for multiple fire departments in western Erie County. In Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department personnel responded to a reported tree on wires and on fire. In Lake City, Lake City Fire Company responded to multiple trees down on West Lake Road and a large tree down on Penn Street […]
YourErie

Coroner rules suicide after body found in Union City

We have an update on a story we first reported Wednesday concerning a body that was found off of Middleton Road near the Union City dam. According to the Erie County Coroner, the death has been ruled a suicide. Pennsylvania State Police were called to the scene around 2 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a […]
YourErie

Jerry Seinfeld coming to Erie in May 2023, will perform new stand-up

A premiere comedian will be making a stop in Erie this spring. Jerry Seinfeld will be at the Warner Theatre with a new stand-up act on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale next Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. His latest projects include the Emmy nominated Netflix specials, along […]
explore venango

Local Woman Tricked into Buying $15K Worth of Bitcoin

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was reportedly tricked into buying $15,000.00 worth of Bitcoin. According to a release submitted by Franklin-based State Police on Friday, December 2, the incident occurred at a residence in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 12:05 a.m. on November 17. Troopers made...
yourerie

Casablanca Hookah Lounge now open on State Street

erienewsnow.com

Annual Craft Fair Held at McDowell Intermediate High School

McDowell Intermediate school was packed on Sunday with dozens of vendors for their annual craft show. This was the first year the craft fair was held in McDowell. Over 70 vendors from around the region had a chance to show off their artwork and handmade goods. Some vendors said they have been coming to this craft fair for years and always enjoy the event, while others are experiencing it for their first time.
YourErie

Erie Reptile Expo releases 2023 schedule

Erie Reptile Expo occurs on the last Sunday of every month and is a place for reptile enthusiasts to gather and share reptile knowledge with customers, hoping to send them home with a new pet. Now, they’re continuing their tradition by releasing their new schedule for 2023. The reptile expo Vendors bring a large selection […]
explore venango

State Police Calls: Two Charged Following Domestic Dispute in Utica Borough

VENANGO/CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Two Charged Following Domestic Dispute in Utica Borough. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on December 1, troopers responded to a residence on First Street in Utica Borough, Venango County, in relation to a verbal argument between two known individuals around 2:22 p.m. on Thursday, November 17.

