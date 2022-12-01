Read full article on original website
ubbulls.com
Bulls Take Down Gannon, 25-16
BUFFALO, NY – The University at Buffalo wrestling team won the final six matches of the night to defeat Gannon, 25-16, at Alumni Arena on Friday. Gannon won the first four matches of the bout to the take a 16-0 lead. Michael Petite started the comeback with a 10-9 decision over Dom Means at 157.
Open skating kicks off winter season at Flo Fabrizio Ice Center
The Erie Zoo closed this past weekend for the 2022 season. However, things are just getting started at the Flo Fabrizio Ice Center. Throughout the year, the zoo has utilized the ice center in many ways, but during the winter, it becomes a hotspot for locals. Flo Fabrizio Ice Center serves as a huge source […]
butlerradio.com
Power Outage Planned for Sunday
About 3,200 West Penn Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage today. A spokesman says the Butler, Gibsonia, Saxonburg, and Valencia customers who will be impacted by the 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. outage have been informed by call or text. The outage is required in order...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Artist Creates Special Guitar for Luke Bryan
A man from Summit Township is living his dream. He was laid off as a welder at Erie's General Electric plant a few years ago. Now, he's in business for himself, creating amazing artwork with some of the skills he learned at GE. One of his latest projects has impressed a big-time celebrity.
erienewsnow.com
Edinboro Hotel Bar Featured in Episode of The Neighborhood on CBS
The exterior of a bar in Edinboro was featured in a recent episode of The Neighborhood on CBS. The show used photoshop to remove the signs from the building, and added a sign that said "Mr. Friendly's Bargain Mart." However, owner of The Hotel said there's no doubt that The...
yourdailylocal.com
Pieces of the Past: Kinzua
When you scoot up 59 and pass the dam what do you think of? The majestic beauty of the scenery? Maybe you drive across the Casey Bridge and get a peak at the boats, or the people off to the right on the sand at Kinzua beach. I know I...
californiaexaminer.net
A Man From Meadville Has Been Extradited From Ohio To Face Homicide And Other Accusations
For the suspected murder of another Meadville man, whose corpse was discovered by a bystander on Nov. 3 along a remote road in western Pennsylvania, a Meadville man has been extradited from Ohio to face charges. After appearing before Mercer County Court of Common Pleas Judge Tedd Nesbit at 5:10...
explore venango
Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Tionesta Lake
FOREST CO., Pa. – Winding its way through the rugged mountains of Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region in Forest County, Tionesta Lake offers a unique setting for a wide variety of outdoor adventures. It invites visitors to come and enjoy the lake and the natural beauty of the surrounding...
yourerie
Progress being made on EMI renovations; to be small business park
erienewsnow.com
Gordon's Butcher & Market Offers Erie Boxes for the Holidays
A local company is selling a taste of Erie for the holidays, and business is booming. Gordon's Butcher and Market sells Erie boxes year-round, offering local staples like Smith's Ox Roast and hot dogs, Staganelli's pepperoni balls and Stefanelli's sponge candy. But sales surge during the holiday season. So far,...
erienewsnow.com
Surge of Respiratory Illnesses Packs Regional Hospitals
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now ) — If you visit emergency rooms, pack your patience. Hospitals in our region are filling up, as respiratory viruses infect thousands of people in our area, with some catching multiple viruses at the same time. Cold weather always brings about a busy season...
High winds knock down multiple trees in western Erie Co.
It was a busy Friday night for multiple fire departments in western Erie County. In Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department personnel responded to a reported tree on wires and on fire. In Lake City, Lake City Fire Company responded to multiple trees down on West Lake Road and a large tree down on Penn Street […]
Coroner rules suicide after body found in Union City
We have an update on a story we first reported Wednesday concerning a body that was found off of Middleton Road near the Union City dam. According to the Erie County Coroner, the death has been ruled a suicide. Pennsylvania State Police were called to the scene around 2 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a […]
Jerry Seinfeld coming to Erie in May 2023, will perform new stand-up
A premiere comedian will be making a stop in Erie this spring. Jerry Seinfeld will be at the Warner Theatre with a new stand-up act on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale next Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. His latest projects include the Emmy nominated Netflix specials, along […]
explore venango
Local Woman Tricked into Buying $15K Worth of Bitcoin
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was reportedly tricked into buying $15,000.00 worth of Bitcoin. According to a release submitted by Franklin-based State Police on Friday, December 2, the incident occurred at a residence in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 12:05 a.m. on November 17. Troopers made...
yourerie
Casablanca Hookah Lounge now open on State Street
erienewsnow.com
Annual Craft Fair Held at McDowell Intermediate High School
McDowell Intermediate school was packed on Sunday with dozens of vendors for their annual craft show. This was the first year the craft fair was held in McDowell. Over 70 vendors from around the region had a chance to show off their artwork and handmade goods. Some vendors said they have been coming to this craft fair for years and always enjoy the event, while others are experiencing it for their first time.
explore venango
Franklin Woman Accused of Credit Card Fraud, Giving Written Statement Under False Name Held for Court
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman accused of credit card fraud and providing false information to authorities was held for court on Wednesday. According to court documents, the following charges against 44-year-old Sheila Lavon Staab, of Franklin, were held for court during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, November 30:
Erie Reptile Expo releases 2023 schedule
Erie Reptile Expo occurs on the last Sunday of every month and is a place for reptile enthusiasts to gather and share reptile knowledge with customers, hoping to send them home with a new pet. Now, they’re continuing their tradition by releasing their new schedule for 2023. The reptile expo Vendors bring a large selection […]
explore venango
State Police Calls: Two Charged Following Domestic Dispute in Utica Borough
VENANGO/CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Two Charged Following Domestic Dispute in Utica Borough. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on December 1, troopers responded to a residence on First Street in Utica Borough, Venango County, in relation to a verbal argument between two known individuals around 2:22 p.m. on Thursday, November 17.
