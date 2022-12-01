ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Bellingham gets its first country bar with line dancing, full bar

By Rachel Showalter
Bellingham Herald
 3 days ago

A new country bar is opening in Bellingham on Friday, Dec. 1, and the owners want people to know there will be something there for everyone.

Boots Bar and Lounge at 1263 Barkley Blvd. is a full bar and nightclub featuring activities including weekly line dancing classes, live music, karaoke, trivia, open mic nights, pool, shuffleboard and arcade games.

You’ll even catch serving staff dancing inside the establishment.

“We are a country bar, which Bellingham doesn’t really have. But more than just being a country bar, we just want to be a place that people can come and have a good time,” said Boots Bar and Lounge Co-owner Samantha Parks in an interview with The Bellingham Herald.

“The last few years have been really hard for people so we really want to create an experience for people to get outside of all the real-world stuff that’s going on,” Parks told The Herald.

Parks started the business with her husband Devin. It’s the third business they’ve started in Whatcom County. They also own and operate Mama Bear Cleaning and Are You My Human? Dog Rescue & Lounge.

Boots Bar and Lounge planned its grand opening on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 1263 Barkley Blvd. in Bellingham. Rachel Showalter/The Bellingham Herald

“We want to create an experience that people won’t get anywhere else. We are trying to think a little bit outside the box,” Parks said.

The pair came up with the idea for Boots Bar at the end of August 2022 and managed to turn it into a fully functioning operation by December.

“We’re a little outside the box outside as people and we like taking chances,” Parks said.

The nightclub isn’t a restaurant but they are partnering with Big Bites!, the sandwich shop next door. So people can order food from Big Bites! and eat it inside Boots Bar.

The nightclub offers a range of alcoholic beverages, local draft beer on tap and non-alcoholic beverages as well.

The business will be open 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Tuesdays, 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday and closed Monday.

Boots Bar and Lounge will open on Thursday, Dec. 1, in Bellingham. It’s a country nightclub featuring bands, line dancing, pool and arcade games. Rachel Showalter/The Bellingham Herald

Comments / 2

 

