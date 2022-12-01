Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
VIDEO: Navy ships appear to play ‘chicken’ in San Diego Bay; Navy investigating
Two Navy ships recently seemed like they were about to collide in San Diego Bay before both sharply turned away in what almost looked like a game of “chicken” with warships, triggering a Navy investigation. A video posted on Twitter showed the two-minute encounter Tuesday morning between the...
US Navy finds 'massive amount' of explosive material able to fuel over a dozen ballistic missiles on a fishing boat sailing from Iran
The ship was traveling along a route regularly used to transit weapons to the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels fighting against Yemen's government.
CBS LA
"Rogue wave" kills American woman on Antarctic cruise ship
A U.S. woman died and four other passengers were injured when a massive wave smashed into an Antarctic cruise ship during a storm as it sailed off the southernmost tip of South America, officials said Friday. The 62-year-old woman was hit by broken glass when the wave broke cabin windows late Tuesday, Argentine authorities said.The Viking Polaris cruise ship was sailing toward Ushuaia in Argentina — the main starting point for expeditions to Antarctica — when there was "a rogue wave incident," a representative of the Viking cruise company said in a statement."It is with great sadness that we confirmed...
3 stowaways traveled 11 days on a ship's rudder, then rescued by coast guards
The Spanish Coast Guard rescued three stowaways who traveled on the rudder blade of an oil tanker that was at sea for 11 days from Nigeria to the Canary Islands. Now, two of the three people have been put back on the ship, to deport them, Reuters reported. Salvamento Maritimo,...
Gripping video shows moment Coast Guard rescues man who had fallen off cruise ship
Dramatic footage captured by the US Coast Guard shows the moment they rescued a cruise passenger who had been floating alone for over 15 hours in the Gulf of Mexico after he fell overboard. The 28-year-old man was found 20 miles south of Louisiana’s Southwest Pass at about 8:25 p.m. Thursday night treading water after his sister reported him missing from a Cozumel, Mexico-bound Carnival Cruise ship. He was spotted by crews aboard the bulk carrier Crinis, according to USCG, who then called in a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter for the rescue. The pulse-pounding clip shows the desperate man frantically waving his arms toward the...
MilitaryTimes
System snafu leaves junior sailors without rent money for months
Roughly 175 junior sailors were forced to go without their Navy-provided rent money this fall due to a system hiccup that emerged as the service continues to transform its pay and benefits systems. The issue arose in September and impacted petty officers 3rd class who were attending the Navy’s nuclear...
Cruise passenger disappeared from bar. He was found in water the next day, officials say
The passenger spent more than 15 hours in the water off the coast of Louisiana.
kalkinemedia.com
U.S. Navy intercepts fishing boat smuggling ammunition in Gulf of Oman -statement
CAIRO (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet said on Saturday it had intercepted a fishing trawler smuggling "more than 50 tonnes of ammunition rounds, fuses and propellants for rockets" in the Gulf of Oman along a maritime route from Iran to Yemen on Dec. 1. "Navy personnel operating from...
msn.com
Colombia seizes one ton of mutilated sharks in the Pacific Ocean
The Colombian Navy has seized on Sunday a ton of mutilated sharks that were being transported in a boat in the Colombian Pacific, in the province of Chocó, in the northwest of the country. "A Colombian-flagged fishing vessel named 'Los Pescadores', which was crewed by eight people, had sailed...
Polynesian pride: Three-day canoe voyage in mid-Pacific
A daunting canoe voyage — covering almost 500 kilometers, or about 300 miles across a stretch of the Pacific Ocean — is underway
6 foreign sailors witnessed an alleged environmental crime. They've been stuck in San Diego since May
Witnesses' plight offers glimpse at rare portion of law allowing U.S. government to hold foreigners for months or longer before charges are filed
ABC7 Los Angeles
1 dead, 4 injured after 'rogue wave' strikes Antarctic cruise ship
A passenger on an Antarctic cruise died and four others were injured after their Viking ship was struck by a "rogue wave," the cruise line said. The incident happened on Tuesday around 10:40 p.m. local time while the Viking Polaris ship was sailing toward Ushuaia, Argentina, Viking said. A guest...
forscubadivers.com
Orcas In the News Ramming Boats – A Candid Look At Why
With over 50 recorded orca attacks on boats so far, the thousand dollar question is: Why?. As you probably know by now, orcas have been attacking boats off the coast of Portugal. However, it is easy to overlook or dismiss these incidents as perhaps a temporary phenomenon. That is, until you stop and consider that there has been about 50 incidents already with no apparent signs of let-up.
