San Diego, CA

CBS LA

"Rogue wave" kills American woman on Antarctic cruise ship

A U.S. woman died and four other passengers were injured when a massive wave smashed into an Antarctic cruise ship during a storm as it sailed off the southernmost tip of South America, officials said Friday. The 62-year-old woman was hit by broken glass when the wave broke cabin windows late Tuesday, Argentine authorities said.The Viking Polaris cruise ship was sailing toward Ushuaia in Argentina — the main starting point for expeditions to Antarctica — when there was "a rogue wave incident," a representative of the Viking cruise company said in a statement."It is with great sadness that we confirmed...
New York Post

Gripping video shows moment Coast Guard rescues man who had fallen off cruise ship

Dramatic footage captured by the US Coast Guard shows the moment they rescued a cruise passenger who had been floating alone for over 15 hours in the Gulf of Mexico after he fell overboard. The 28-year-old man was found 20 miles south of Louisiana’s Southwest Pass at about 8:25 p.m. Thursday night treading water after his sister reported him missing from a Cozumel, Mexico-bound Carnival Cruise ship.  He was spotted by crews aboard the bulk carrier Crinis, according to USCG, who then called in a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter for the rescue. The pulse-pounding clip shows the desperate man frantically waving his arms toward the...
LOUISIANA STATE
MilitaryTimes

System snafu leaves junior sailors without rent money for months

Roughly 175 junior sailors were forced to go without their Navy-provided rent money this fall due to a system hiccup that emerged as the service continues to transform its pay and benefits systems. The issue arose in September and impacted petty officers 3rd class who were attending the Navy’s nuclear...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
kalkinemedia.com

U.S. Navy intercepts fishing boat smuggling ammunition in Gulf of Oman -statement

CAIRO (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet said on Saturday it had intercepted a fishing trawler smuggling "more than 50 tonnes of ammunition rounds, fuses and propellants for rockets" in the Gulf of Oman along a maritime route from Iran to Yemen on Dec. 1. "Navy personnel operating from...
msn.com

Colombia seizes one ton of mutilated sharks in the Pacific Ocean

The Colombian Navy has seized on Sunday a ton of mutilated sharks that were being transported in a boat in the Colombian Pacific, in the province of Chocó, in the northwest of the country. "A Colombian-flagged fishing vessel named 'Los Pescadores', which was crewed by eight people, had sailed...
ABC7 Los Angeles

1 dead, 4 injured after 'rogue wave' strikes Antarctic cruise ship

A passenger on an Antarctic cruise died and four others were injured after their Viking ship was struck by a "rogue wave," the cruise line said. The incident happened on Tuesday around 10:40 p.m. local time while the Viking Polaris ship was sailing toward Ushuaia, Argentina, Viking said. A guest...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
forscubadivers.com

Orcas In the News Ramming Boats – A Candid Look At Why

With over 50 recorded orca attacks on boats so far, the thousand dollar question is: Why?. As you probably know by now, orcas have been attacking boats off the coast of Portugal. However, it is easy to overlook or dismiss these incidents as perhaps a temporary phenomenon. That is, until you stop and consider that there has been about 50 incidents already with no apparent signs of let-up.

