ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christiansburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSET

LIST: Christmas parades happening in the Heart of Virginia

(WSET) — There will be four Christmas parades across the viewing area on Saturday. This parade kicks off on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The theme for this parade is "The Spirit of Christmas." The parade is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Appomattox Christmas Parade. This parade is...
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Veterans host roundtable with lawmakers in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — On Saturday, American Legion Post 3 hosted a panel of local legislators to discuss issues that are important, not only to Veterans but to all Virginians. It was a candid discussion about issues Virginia voters care about, and whether or not they’d be relevant moving forward. Topics included abortion, taxation, inflation, construction and transportation, veteran exemptions, and more.
SALEM, VA
WSET

New Information Technology Director comes to Montgomery County

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WSET) — A new information technology director is coming to Montgomery County. Troy Cole has already been serving as the interim director for the last two months and Montgomery County announced that he would take over the role completely. “Troy has been a valued team member for...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WSET

Salem man wins $1 million lottery

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — Garland Hare from Salem had a very lucky day on November 1. He bought a lottery ticket and left the next day for an international trip. He didn't find out he had won a million dollars until he landed abroad. Hare won the 5-9-15-16-17 combination...
SALEM, VA
WSET

Shooting suspect arrested 3 years after killing Roanoke woman: Police

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Police have made an arrest in the July 2019 killing of a Roanoke woman. On July 21, Roanoke Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Morehead Avenue SE where they found 24-year-old Salonya Evans with a gunshot wound outside of the residence. Evans was pronounced dead on the scene.
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy