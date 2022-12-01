Read full article on original website
LIST: Christmas parades happening in the Heart of Virginia
(WSET) — There will be four Christmas parades across the viewing area on Saturday. This parade kicks off on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The theme for this parade is "The Spirit of Christmas." The parade is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Appomattox Christmas Parade. This parade is...
Veterans host roundtable with lawmakers in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — On Saturday, American Legion Post 3 hosted a panel of local legislators to discuss issues that are important, not only to Veterans but to all Virginians. It was a candid discussion about issues Virginia voters care about, and whether or not they’d be relevant moving forward. Topics included abortion, taxation, inflation, construction and transportation, veteran exemptions, and more.
New Information Technology Director comes to Montgomery County
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WSET) — A new information technology director is coming to Montgomery County. Troy Cole has already been serving as the interim director for the last two months and Montgomery County announced that he would take over the role completely. “Troy has been a valued team member for...
Vehicle fire at local apartment complex in the Town of Bedford: Firefighters
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — There was a vehicle fire on Friday in the Town of Bedford. The Bedford Fire Department said they responded to a vehicle fire at a local apartment complex. According to firefighters, the small engine compartment was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries reported.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect steals running car outside of Carroll Co. gas station
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Carroll County Sheriff's Office caught a vehicle being stolen on camera and now they are looking for a suspect they believe has stolen a car before. The Sheriff's Office said on Friday morning at 6:45 a.m., a white man stole a car from...
1 injured by man shooting at cars with hunting rifle in Henry County, suspect killed
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One man has been killed in an officer-involved shooting in Henry County Friday afternoon. Around 2:50, the Henry County Sheriff's Office received a report of an older white male with a gun driving erratically, according to Sheriff Lane Perry. A white 1999 Buick LeSabre...
Search of Covington man's home leads to seizure of narcotics, 4,000+ rounds of ammo, more
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Alleghany County Sheriff's Office announced Friday the arrest and eight different charges of a 43-year-old man following a search warrant for his home. On Nov. 3, members of the Sheriff's Office and Alleghany Highlands Drug Taskforce assisted The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources...
Pay attention: Southbound I-81 closures near Salem to 'significantly impact' traffic
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — Lane closures on southbound Interstate 81 at two locations near Salem are expected to create significant delays for drivers. The work is set to begin during the week starting Dec. 5 and is weather dependent. Drivers should pay attention to message boards, expect delays, and...
Salem man wins $1 million lottery
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — Garland Hare from Salem had a very lucky day on November 1. He bought a lottery ticket and left the next day for an international trip. He didn't find out he had won a million dollars until he landed abroad. Hare won the 5-9-15-16-17 combination...
Shooting suspect arrested 3 years after killing Roanoke woman: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Police have made an arrest in the July 2019 killing of a Roanoke woman. On July 21, Roanoke Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Morehead Avenue SE where they found 24-year-old Salonya Evans with a gunshot wound outside of the residence. Evans was pronounced dead on the scene.
