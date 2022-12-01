ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayden Hurst: 'Say Whatever You Want About Me'

By Russ Heltman
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32YNio_0jUDyExB00

The Bengals tight end is focused on the Chiefs matchup and not all of the trash talk surrounding him.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals got into a back-and-forth exchange with Chiefs safety Justin Reid this week when Reid called out Hayden Hurst in a bizarre clip that saw the safety mistake Hurst for Tee Higgins.

“They have 88 Higbee—no, not Higbee, he’s with the Rams—what’s his name? It’s Higgins, yeah they’re gonna have him back, he’s a very talented receiver, more of a finesse type of guy, not the best blocker, I’m gonna lock him down,” Reid told reporters in Kansas City .

Hurst had a message for Reid when he met with the media on Thursday. The former Ravens and Falcons tight end is pacing toward the highest single-season catch total of his career.

"Everybody is entitled to their own opinion," Hurst said . "Say whatever you want about me, I don't really give a s***."

Hurst made it clear he has no prior history with Reid and had a look on his face like he wanted to say more but is letting his play do most of the talking.

"I understand what the point of the interview was, again, doesn't really faze me, say whatever you want to say about me. I've been called way worse. So, doesn't matter," Hurst continued . "That's definitely the first guy who's going to attempt to cover me that said something about me or to me or I guess whoever he thought he was talking about, don't really care."

A fitting use of the word attempt from Hurst. Reid has been flat-out bad in 2022. According to PFF , he's allowed 75% of targets into his coverage area to get caught for a 114.4 passer rating and his current coverage grade ranks 42nd out of 50 safeties (60.0).

“Whoever he thought he was talking about, I don’t really care,” Hurst concluded. “You can pick anybody in this locker room, but I feel like I’m the last person you want to talk shit about because I have a long memory.”

Hurst coincidentally made Higgins wear his old college jersey at South Carolina because the Gamecocks beat Higgins Tigers last week.

The victory snapped Clemson's nation-leading 40-game home win streak. The Bengals are hoping to snap the Chiefs five-game win streak on Sunday.

thecomeback.com

Joe Montana gets brutally honest about Deshaun Watson

Quarterback Deshaun Watson will start on the road Sunday for the Cleveland Browns against his old team, the Houston Texans. It will be Watson’s first start after serving a 12-game suspension to start the season for repeated sexual misconduct with over two dozen massage therapists. Only time will tell how Watson looks in his old stomping grounds, but four-time Super Bowl champion Joe Montana (seen above in 2019) predicts Watson will be average.
Yardbarker

NFL Hits Steelers Defense With $130,000 Fine for Celebration

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense got a spark early against the Indianapolis Colts when cornerback James Pierre grabbed a pass from Matt Ryan in their Week 12 victory. Afterward, the team met in the endzone, where they broke out their "machine gun" celebration, tossing the football into the air and pretending to shoot it down as it falls.
numberfire.com

Bengals' Joe Mixon still in concussion protocol

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is still in the concussion protocol. Mixon has been able to practice on a limited basis this week, but he will need to clear protocol in order to play on Sunday versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Samaje Perine will be in line for another full workload if Mixon misses another game. He rushed 17 times for 58 yards and a touchdown last week, and caught 4 passes on 7 targets for 35 yards.
Times Gazette

No Chase or Mixon; no problem

The Bengals last Sunday pulled out their most impressive victory so far this season by a score of 20-16 against the Titans. I am beginning to feel like the people of Nashville are starting to really hate this Cincinnati team. No Joe Mixon, no Ja’Marr Chase — no problem this...
numberfire.com

49ers' Deebo Samuel (quad) plans to play in Week 13

San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel (quad bruise) plans to play in the team's Week 13 game against the Miami Dolphins, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. Samuel was barely able to practice this week as he dealt with a deep bruise in his thigh, but it sounds like the dynamic receiver is feeling considerably healthier this morning ahead of the team's Week 13 game against the Dolphins. He'll test out his leg in warmups today before making an official decision.
MountaineerMaven

WATCH: Bob Huggins Xavier Postgame

Cincinnati - The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-2) fell to the Xavier Musketeers (5-3) 84-74 Saturday night. Head coach Bob Huggins sat with the media following the game and discussed the Mountaineers' performance, defensive effort and more. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following...
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

