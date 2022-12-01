ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Awe Sweet! 40 Flavors of Roasted Nuts and Unique Treats in Bountiful, Utah

Like many Utahns, I love a good treat, and while in pursuit of a unique sweet treat, I came upon Awe Sweet! Inspiring Treats in Bountiful. The shop is easy to find with its distinctive logo of a fun red heart licking its lips. A bright colorful wall of twenty-two unusual flavors of cotton candy greets customers as they walk in the door. Display cases tempt treat-lovers with decadent cake truffles, creamy fudge, and a large variety of crunchy, glazed nuts.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
New Trader Joe’s store confirmed for Sandy/Draper area

After months of rumors (and whispered updates from the Cottonwood Heights location employees), it’s official: there will be a Trader Joe’s store built at 11479 S. State St. The confirmation was posted on the company’s website Oct. 14. People have been discussing the store online and asking...
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
Ghosts of Murray’s Christmas shopping past

While New York City has the flagship Macy’s store, complete with Santa and Thanksgiving parade, and Salt Lake City has the candy-decorated windows in the Gateway Mall (née ZCMI), Murray too has had its stores that left indelible Christmas memories. While Murray has had Fashion Place Mall, complete...
MURRAY, UT
Where you can find homemade candles, soaps, candies and more in Ogden

Northern Utah this shopping experience is in your neck of the woods! Christmas shopping is made easy for you this morning. Jennie Thacker the owner of Simple Treasures boutique stopped by the show to share gifting ideas that you can find all in one location. There are dozens of local...
OGDEN, UT
This Charming Christmas Village Just 4 Hours From Boise Is a Must See

When it comes to the holidays we are always looking for something that will give us and the kiddos the full experience of Christmas. When I was in Colorado last weekend we did just that with a Christmas-themed train ride that had Santa visiting the train, and a drive through the "North Pole" it was so much fun watching all the kids enjoy this magical experience.
OGDEN, UT
Avalanche at Snowbird caused by skier, no injuries

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — On Saturday at around 10:30 a.m., an avalanche roared down the slopes at Snowbird Ski Resort. Several people were caught and carried by the avalanche, but no one was buried. No one sustained any injuries. Snowbird Ski Patrol conducted searches with beacons, dog teams,...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Utah population update: 60K+ people have moved here since 2021

SALT LAKE CITY — Over the last year, when people made the decision to move to Utah (or move to a different place within Utah) more of them chose to live in Utah County. And Salt Lake County is a close second. That’s according to the Utah Population Committee,...
UTAH STATE
Newly built homes deemed unlivable due to sliding soil

DRAPER, Utah. — If you want to know what a sinking home sounds like, just ask Eric and Carole Kamradt. “Can you imagine somebody hitting a baseball, solid, with a nice, wooden bat,” Eric described. “Big huge crack. That’s what I would hear.”. The sounds of...
DRAPER, UT

