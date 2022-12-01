ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jambar

Mayor Brown asks students to ‘sit on front porch’

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown came to Youngstown State University to speak to members of the campus group, Achieve Impact Motivate on Nov. 17. He touched on his history in city politics, and his hope that more students get involved in their communities. Brown reminded students that their lives are not...
Jambar

Chill-Can owes YSU athletics $185,000

West Coast Chill, the company behind the Chill-Can, owes the Youngstown State University Athletic Department approximately $185,000 after it fell behind on a sponsorship. West Coast Chill is a subsidiary of Joseph Company International, which is based in Irvine, California. The company was founded by Mitchell Joseph, a former YSU student who graduated in 1969. The company began working with the city of Youngstown around 2015. The company was supposed to sell a product called the Chill-Can, a self-cooling beverage can.
KDKA News Radio

Local school facing teacher shortage due to flu

Officials with Beaver Area School District are still seeing a shortage of substitute teachers as absences continue during the early flu season. High school Principal Sean Snowden says around five to seven teachers are out each day due to illness.
wtae.com

Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh merging two parishes

PITTSBURGH — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has announced another parish merger. Saint Blaise Parish in Midland and Saint Monica Parish in Beaver Falls will combine to become the new Saint Augustine Parish. The merger takes effect on Jan. 2. It will reduce the number of parishes in the...
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | December 4th

Vindicator file photo / December, mid-1980s | Santa and Mrs. Claus greeted young and old after their arrival in downtown Youngstown in this Vindicator photo from about 35 years ago. December 4. 1997: Three Youngstown city school buildings will be closed, eliminating the jobs of 35 teachers, 10 custodians, six...
CBS Pittsburgh

Diocese of Pittsburgh announces merger of two Beaver County parishes

BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) – Two parishes are set to merge at the start of the new year in Beaver County. The new Saint Augustine Parish will be made up of the Saint Blaise Parish in Midland and the Saint Monica Parish in Beaver Falls, Chippewa, and Darlington areas. It's set to happen on January 2. Bishop David Zubik said the merger comes after extensive consultation with parishioners. They also said parishes prioritize resources for missions instead of maintenance costs.
butlerradio.com

New Owner of Penn Theater Reaches Agreement with Local Foundation

The new owner of the Penn Theater has reached an agreement with the organization that loaned money to purchase the property. The Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation recently announced that developer and Butler native Bryan Frenchak agreed to a preservation easement on the 1937 facility. A preservation easement is a...
PennLive.com

2 Pa. students charged with abusing cadavers during class: report

Two University of Pittsburgh students are accused of violating medical cadavers during an anatomy lab last month, according to a story from KDKA. University police told the news outlet that Sonel Jimenez and Amay Gupta are each being charged with one count of abuse of corpse for improperly treating medical cadavers during a class at Victoria Hall on Nov. 4.
wcn247.com

The Fall of the Black Hand

NEW CASTLE, Pa—In the early 20th century, Lawrence County contained a branch of one of the most dangerous groups of their time—the Black Hand. This is the second part of a two-part story, where the first part discusses the Black Hand’s crimes, while this part will tell the story of how they were caught. Click here to catch up and read the first part!
CBS Pittsburgh

2 Pitt students facing charges, accused of violating medical cadavers during anatomy lab

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two students from the University of Pittsburgh are accused of violating medical cadavers during an anatomy lab last month. University of Pittsburgh Police say that Sonel Jimenez and Amay Gupta are each charged with one count of abuse of corpse after they improperly treated medical cadavers in a class at Victoria Hall.According to police, on November 4, Jimenez was seen by multiple individuals allegedly using his fingers to violate a female cadaver and Gupta was reported by students for allegedly making inappropriate comments while sticking his fingers inside a male cadaver's chest.Police say that Jimenez admitted to touching parts of the female cadaver, saying that he was curious about it. According to police, Gupta admitted to officers that he may have made an inappropriate comment during that time. Both students told officers they were instructed to be respectful towards the bodies and that they are human beings. Jimenez and Gupta each have a preliminary hearing scheduled for next month. 
WFMJ.com

Butler hosts Annual Holiday Craft Show this Weekend

The Butler Institute of American Art is hosting its 51st Annual American Holiday Craft Show this weekend with over 60 vendors. Organizers say it is the best place to shop for that person who has everything. “People are real true craftsmen and artisans and their work ranges from leather to...
wbut.com

Bingo Fundraiser To Support Local Woman

The public is invited to attend an event this weekend to help a local woman in her battle against cancer. A Bingo Fundraiser will take place Saturday at the Evans City VFW. Doors open at 4 p.m. with food at 5 and games starting at 6. In addition to pasta...
CBS Pittsburgh

Three Beaver County boroughs consider forming regional police force

BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) – Three boroughs in Beaver County are looking to form a regional police force. Under the plan, the Conway and Baden Borough police departments would merge together with a total of 11 full-time officers, according to a report from the Beaver County Times. That plan could be enacted as early as April of next year. The regional force would also cover Freedom Borough, which has been contracting police services from Conway since their department disbanded last year. It's being considered as departments in the county struggle with staffing shortages. Conway and Baden are expected to host town hall meetings to discuss the plan with residents this week.

