Jambar
Mayor Brown asks students to ‘sit on front porch’
Mayor Jamael Tito Brown came to Youngstown State University to speak to members of the campus group, Achieve Impact Motivate on Nov. 17. He touched on his history in city politics, and his hope that more students get involved in their communities. Brown reminded students that their lives are not...
Craft show brings 200 vendors to support high school seniors
The 33rd annual Canfield Senior Class Craft show happened Saturday and what a great time to celebrate being a Cardinal after the State Championship win.
Jambar
Chill-Can owes YSU athletics $185,000
West Coast Chill, the company behind the Chill-Can, owes the Youngstown State University Athletic Department approximately $185,000 after it fell behind on a sponsorship. West Coast Chill is a subsidiary of Joseph Company International, which is based in Irvine, California. The company was founded by Mitchell Joseph, a former YSU student who graduated in 1969. The company began working with the city of Youngstown around 2015. The company was supposed to sell a product called the Chill-Can, a self-cooling beverage can.
Local school facing teacher shortage due to flu
Officials with Beaver Area School District are still seeing a shortage of substitute teachers as absences continue during the early flu season. High school Principal Sean Snowden says around five to seven teachers are out each day due to illness.
wtae.com
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | December 4th
Vindicator file photo / December, mid-1980s | Santa and Mrs. Claus greeted young and old after their arrival in downtown Youngstown in this Vindicator photo from about 35 years ago. December 4. 1997: Three Youngstown city school buildings will be closed, eliminating the jobs of 35 teachers, 10 custodians, six...
Local craft show draws almost 2,000
The 51st American Holiday at The Butler Arts & Crafts Show happened Sunday.
Diocese of Pittsburgh announces merger of two Beaver County parishes
BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) – Two parishes are set to merge at the start of the new year in Beaver County. The new Saint Augustine Parish will be made up of the Saint Blaise Parish in Midland and the Saint Monica Parish in Beaver Falls, Chippewa, and Darlington areas. It's set to happen on January 2. Bishop David Zubik said the merger comes after extensive consultation with parishioners. They also said parishes prioritize resources for missions instead of maintenance costs.
butlerradio.com
New Owner of Penn Theater Reaches Agreement with Local Foundation
The new owner of the Penn Theater has reached an agreement with the organization that loaned money to purchase the property. The Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation recently announced that developer and Butler native Bryan Frenchak agreed to a preservation easement on the 1937 facility. A preservation easement is a...
PennLive.com
2 Pa. students charged with abusing cadavers during class: report
Two University of Pittsburgh students are accused of violating medical cadavers during an anatomy lab last month, according to a story from KDKA. University police told the news outlet that Sonel Jimenez and Amay Gupta are each being charged with one count of abuse of corpse for improperly treating medical cadavers during a class at Victoria Hall on Nov. 4.
Mount Union advances to NCAA semifinals after win
The Purple Raiders held Delaware Valley to just 76 rushing yards and 163 total yards, while sacking the quarterback five times on the day.
wcn247.com
The Fall of the Black Hand
NEW CASTLE, Pa—In the early 20th century, Lawrence County contained a branch of one of the most dangerous groups of their time—the Black Hand. This is the second part of a two-part story, where the first part discusses the Black Hand’s crimes, while this part will tell the story of how they were caught. Click here to catch up and read the first part!
Boston College Transfer Phil Jurkovec Interested in Pitt
A return home could finally be in store for the Pitt Panthers target.
‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program supports elderly for Christmas
Many elderly people don't have family or loved ones and typically spend the holidays alone.
90-year-old man, left on Pittsburgh doorstep as newborn, meets the family he never knew
A 12-day-old baby boy left in a basket on a Garfield doorstep in 1932, has found his long-lost Pittsburgh family. Jim Scott wrote a “Christmas wish” to connect with his birth family in 2016. And for the past six years, he’s been putting together the pieces of what most of us take for granted: a family.
2 Pitt students facing charges, accused of violating medical cadavers during anatomy lab
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two students from the University of Pittsburgh are accused of violating medical cadavers during an anatomy lab last month. University of Pittsburgh Police say that Sonel Jimenez and Amay Gupta are each charged with one count of abuse of corpse after they improperly treated medical cadavers in a class at Victoria Hall.According to police, on November 4, Jimenez was seen by multiple individuals allegedly using his fingers to violate a female cadaver and Gupta was reported by students for allegedly making inappropriate comments while sticking his fingers inside a male cadaver's chest.Police say that Jimenez admitted to touching parts of the female cadaver, saying that he was curious about it. According to police, Gupta admitted to officers that he may have made an inappropriate comment during that time. Both students told officers they were instructed to be respectful towards the bodies and that they are human beings. Jimenez and Gupta each have a preliminary hearing scheduled for next month.
WFMJ.com
Butler hosts Annual Holiday Craft Show this Weekend
The Butler Institute of American Art is hosting its 51st Annual American Holiday Craft Show this weekend with over 60 vendors. Organizers say it is the best place to shop for that person who has everything. “People are real true craftsmen and artisans and their work ranges from leather to...
wbut.com
Bingo Fundraiser To Support Local Woman
The public is invited to attend an event this weekend to help a local woman in her battle against cancer. A Bingo Fundraiser will take place Saturday at the Evans City VFW. Doors open at 4 p.m. with food at 5 and games starting at 6. In addition to pasta...
Finding Amy Hambrick: Remembering the woman with the unforgettable laugh
"She was always laughing, and it was one of those ones you don't forget," said Debra Dolin, who spoke to a reporter on the phone from West Virginia. "It was contagious."
Three Beaver County boroughs consider forming regional police force
BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) – Three boroughs in Beaver County are looking to form a regional police force. Under the plan, the Conway and Baden Borough police departments would merge together with a total of 11 full-time officers, according to a report from the Beaver County Times. That plan could be enacted as early as April of next year. The regional force would also cover Freedom Borough, which has been contracting police services from Conway since their department disbanded last year. It's being considered as departments in the county struggle with staffing shortages. Conway and Baden are expected to host town hall meetings to discuss the plan with residents this week.
