Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenWilton, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Dollar General Closed a Lot of Stores Because of ViolationsBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Jersey Boys live on stage: White Plains Performing Arts Center, 11 City Pl, White Plains, NY 10601.Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Related
hamlethub.com
Former Ridgefield resident Carol Green, 79, has died
Carol Ann Green, 79, of New Milford, formerly of Maine died on November 21, 2022 at Danbury Hospital. She was the wife of Peter L. Green who passed away in Maine in 2020. Carol was born in Danbury, on December 20, 1942; the daughter of the late Donald and Marjorie (Wilson) Paris. Carol lived in Ridgefield most of her life and moved to Maine in 1991 with her husband.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Connecticut
The Constitution State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Fairfield County, you might just want to visit.
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical Experience
If you're looking for the perfect Christmas day trip in Connecticut, look no further than The Railroad Museum of New England's festive Santa Express ride–a magical experience for the whole family.
bee-news.com
Waterbury-Oxford Airport – Part II
Waterbury-Oxford Airport runways are shown c. 1970 (left) and in the mid-1970s (right). The cross-wind runway seen above has since been removed. (Photos courtesy Airport Manager Matthew Kelly). By DR. ROBERT L. RAFFORD. The road to building an airport in Oxford was not a smooth one. Before Oxford residents voted...
Will Greater Danbury Have a White Christmas in 2022?
Hey look at that, it's December 1, 2022. Some radio stations flipped formats this weekend, and all of your favorite holiday favorites are getting you in the mood, right?. My favorite Christmas songs are The Waitresses Christmas Wrapping and Bing Crosby's version of White Christmas. I have the Christmas spirit, but I'm usually disappointed when I wake on Christmas morning. White Christmas? In Connecticut, it's usually 45 and sunny out.
hamlethub.com
Vote for The Iris Fund: Fairfield County Bank December Charity of the Month
The Iris Fund is honored to have been included in Fairfield County Bank’s Charity of the Month program for December. The charity that receives the most votes (online, in-branch, and through the Customer Care Center) by the end of the month will win a $1,000 donation!. Anyone can vote...
hamlethub.com
Fairfielder Amy Barnouw Joins CT Audubon Society as Fairfield Region Director
FAIRFIELD, CT -- The Connecticut Audubon Society has named Amy Barnouw as the new director of the Fairfield Region. Barnouw will lead the organization’s Center at Fairfield, as well as the historic Birdcraft Museum and Sanctuary, which also serves as Connecticut Audubon’s state headquarters. Barnouw will be working...
connect-bridgeport.com
PHOTOS: Bridgeport Christmas Parade Spreads Holiday Joy
Despite some rain, community members came out for the 2022 Bridgeport Christmas Parade, 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. In the gallery below, see images captured by Joe LaRocca.
darientimes.com
With Danbury Super 8 homeless shelter set to close, city to reopen 20 emergency beds at New Street
DANBURY — A former hotel that has served as a homeless shelter for over two years may be required to shut its doors at the end of the month, forcing clients to relocate to a smaller facility reopening downtown. The COVID-19 emergency orders enacted by Gov. Ned Lamont that...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield is home to the BEST running store in America!
Adrenaline was running high on Ridgefield Running Company’s Instagram page last night when they shared live footage from Austin, Tx of The Running Event. It was during North America’s premier run specialty trade show that Ridgefield Running Company was named Best Running Store in AMERICA!. Owner Megan Searfoss...
Fairfield restaurant owner honored for raising money for charities
Sen. Richard Blumenthal was at The Castle Black Rock to recognize The Castle on Post in Fairfield owner Patrick Clyne, saying his motto has always been "make friends, not money."
connecticuthistory.org
East Haven was Home to Connecticut’s First Iron Works
When historians talk about iron production in Connecticut, the conversation inevitably turns to the Salisbury Iron District. With its large deposits of quality ore, abundant water power, and ample supplies of firewood, the area in northwest Connecticut that included the towns of Salisbury, Canaan, North Canaan, Sharon, Cornwall, and Kent provided the perfect combination of natural resources required to manufacture high-quality iron. What is usually overlooked in these discussions, however, is that the roots of Connecticut’s iron industry lie far away from Salisbury, in East Haven.
Fairfield County City Says Goodbye To Historic Bridge
Soon one of Fairfield County's most recognizable bridges will be gone when it's demolished for safety reasons.The historic Pleasure Beach Bridge located in Bridgeport which once connected the city’s East Side of Bridgeport to the small island will be getting demolished within the next few weeks, ci…
New Cat Café In Connecticut Helps Cuddly Kittens Find Furever Homes
The cat's out of the bag when it comes to a new Connecticut café that is already making a huge impression on guests.All the Single Kitties officially opened in Middlesex County with a ribbon cutting on Thursday, Nov. 17.The business, located at 242 Main St. in Old Saybrook, is only the se…
Mid-Hudson News Network
Town supervisor outraged by vulgar flag display in parade
PLEASANT VALLEY – Town Supervisor John DelVecchio called the parade float in Saturday night’s “Festival of Lights” event in the center of town “disgusting.” A tractor-trailer owned by Snow Fountain Supply was adorned with a large flag that said “FUCK BIDEN” as it passed hundreds of children and their families gathered along the route.
darientimes.com
Family sues Farmington River towns after Plainville teen and his friend drowned in 2021
The estate of a 15-year-old Plainville boy who drowned last year along with a friend in the rain-swollen Farmington River is suing the towns of Avon and Burlington along with organizations and businesses deemed responsible for controlling a dam and posting warnings in a popular swimming area. Lucas Brewer and...
connecticutexplorer.com
Your Guide to Visiting Indian Well State Park in Shelton, CT
If you’re looking for some information to help you plan a visit to Indian Well State Park in Shelton, CT, you’ve come to the right place. This awesome Connecticut state park is one of my family’s favorites, and after your visit, I’m sure it will be a favorite of yours, as well.
Why Do the Food Experts / Reviewers Treat Greater Danbury Restaurants Like Outcasts?
You might have seen some of my articles on our website and Facebook page about new restaurants and the best restaurants in the greater Danbury area. If given a choice, Mindy and I would dine out five out of seven days a week if we had money to burn. I...
Foodie Favorites: 5 must-try dishes in Connecticut!
(WTNH) — What’s the difference between pizza and apizza? Well, ask any Nutmegger and they should know, especially if they’re from New Haven. There are certain foods that Connecticut is known for, even dishes that the state invented! News 8 put together this list of delectable dishes that all Connecticut citizens should try, at least […]
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Letter to the Editor: Two ECDC Cultural District Awards
As a fourth-generation Ridgefielder, I am proud of the past and present traditions that make our town so special. Ridgefield's rich history is characterized by its legacy of giving in a multitude of ways. As CT's first town with a designated Cultural District, our rich tradition of valuing arts and...
Comments / 0