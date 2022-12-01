ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

Former Ridgefield resident Carol Green, 79, has died

Carol Ann Green, 79, of New Milford, formerly of Maine died on November 21, 2022 at Danbury Hospital. She was the wife of Peter L. Green who passed away in Maine in 2020. Carol was born in Danbury, on December 20, 1942; the daughter of the late Donald and Marjorie (Wilson) Paris. Carol lived in Ridgefield most of her life and moved to Maine in 1991 with her husband.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Connecticut

The Constitution State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Fairfield County, you might just want to visit.
WILTON, CT
Waterbury-Oxford Airport – Part II

Waterbury-Oxford Airport runways are shown c. 1970 (left) and in the mid-1970s (right). The cross-wind runway seen above has since been removed. (Photos courtesy Airport Manager Matthew Kelly). By DR. ROBERT L. RAFFORD. The road to building an airport in Oxford was not a smooth one. Before Oxford residents voted...
OXFORD, CT
Will Greater Danbury Have a White Christmas in 2022?

Hey look at that, it's December 1, 2022. Some radio stations flipped formats this weekend, and all of your favorite holiday favorites are getting you in the mood, right?. My favorite Christmas songs are The Waitresses Christmas Wrapping and Bing Crosby's version of White Christmas. I have the Christmas spirit, but I'm usually disappointed when I wake on Christmas morning. White Christmas? In Connecticut, it's usually 45 and sunny out.
DANBURY, CT
Fairfielder Amy Barnouw Joins CT Audubon Society as Fairfield Region Director

FAIRFIELD, CT -- The Connecticut Audubon Society has named Amy Barnouw as the new director of the Fairfield Region. Barnouw will lead the organization’s Center at Fairfield, as well as the historic Birdcraft Museum and Sanctuary, which also serves as Connecticut Audubon’s state headquarters. Barnouw will be working...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Ridgefield is home to the BEST running store in America!

Adrenaline was running high on Ridgefield Running Company’s Instagram page last night when they shared live footage from Austin, Tx of The Running Event. It was during North America’s premier run specialty trade show that Ridgefield Running Company was named Best Running Store in AMERICA!. Owner Megan Searfoss...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
East Haven was Home to Connecticut’s First Iron Works

When historians talk about iron production in Connecticut, the conversation inevitably turns to the Salisbury Iron District. With its large deposits of quality ore, abundant water power, and ample supplies of firewood, the area in northwest Connecticut that included the towns of Salisbury, Canaan, North Canaan, Sharon, Cornwall, and Kent provided the perfect combination of natural resources required to manufacture high-quality iron. What is usually overlooked in these discussions, however, is that the roots of Connecticut’s iron industry lie far away from Salisbury, in East Haven.
EAST HAVEN, CT
Fairfield County City Says Goodbye To Historic Bridge

Soon one of Fairfield County's most recognizable bridges will be gone when it's demolished for safety reasons.The historic Pleasure Beach Bridge located in Bridgeport which once connected the city’s East Side of Bridgeport to the small island will be getting demolished within the next few weeks, ci…
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Town supervisor outraged by vulgar flag display in parade

PLEASANT VALLEY – Town Supervisor John DelVecchio called the parade float in Saturday night’s “Festival of Lights” event in the center of town “disgusting.” A tractor-trailer owned by Snow Fountain Supply was adorned with a large flag that said “FUCK BIDEN” as it passed hundreds of children and their families gathered along the route.
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
Your Guide to Visiting Indian Well State Park in Shelton, CT

If you’re looking for some information to help you plan a visit to Indian Well State Park in Shelton, CT, you’ve come to the right place. This awesome Connecticut state park is one of my family’s favorites, and after your visit, I’m sure it will be a favorite of yours, as well.
SHELTON, CT
Foodie Favorites: 5 must-try dishes in Connecticut!

(WTNH) — What’s the difference between pizza and apizza? Well, ask any Nutmegger and they should know, especially if they’re from New Haven. There are certain foods that Connecticut is known for, even dishes that the state invented! News 8 put together this list of delectable dishes that all Connecticut citizens should try, at least […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Ridgefield Letter to the Editor: Two ECDC Cultural District Awards

As a fourth-generation Ridgefielder, I am proud of the past and present traditions that make our town so special. Ridgefield's rich history is characterized by its legacy of giving in a multitude of ways. As CT's first town with a designated Cultural District, our rich tradition of valuing arts and...
RIDGEFIELD, CT

