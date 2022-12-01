Read full article on original website
accesswdun.com
Tadmore Park reopens after 12 years
Tadmore Park was filled with the joyful screams of children for the first time in 12 years after it officially reopened on Friday. County administrators, commissioners and community members gathered to cut the ribbon and celebrate its reopening. There was a large turnout, and a preschool class had the chance to test out the new playground equipment.
UNG honors its 20 Under 40
The University of North Georgia Alumni Association has announced the honorees for its inaugural “20 Under 40″ program. This recognition was established to honor members of the UNG family for extraordinary accomplishments, significant professional achievements, or distinguished service to others, and was created by Alumni Relations Officer Jared Patterson and the Young Alumni Board.
These Cobb County Holiday Light Displays Top Our List of Free or Affordable Family Fun
Visiting Holiday Light displays can be a fun-filled and affordable holiday tradition for families of all sizes. After all, what's easier than loading the minivan with kids and hot chocolate and hitting the local road for some holiday viewing.
Dorian Gray Restaurant Opens in Buckhead
With a 'coastal-European, south-of-France vibe," the restaurant combines the owners' 'cultural heritage with a love of deep house music to create a unique culinary and social experience in Buckhead.'
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
The 5 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Atlanta, Georgia
If you're planning to move to the Peach State's capital for work or a lifestyle change, here are safe neighborhoods and suburbs in and around the city.
accesswdun.com
In the business of making memories: how local Christmas tree farms operate
In the wake of a Christmas tree shortage, north Georgia farms plan for the future while still providing Christmas memories for visiting families. Hall County District 1 Commissioner Kathy Cooper has run a Christmas tree farm with her husband, John Cooper, for almost 40 years. It is a labor of love for them, bringing families onto their farm every holiday season to continue the family tradition of chopping down a Christmas tree. While it may look simple enough—to plant trees and sell them—there is a lot of strategy and planning that goes into the process.
One Georgia Chick-Fil-A Is Getting A $3 Million Remodel
Customers can look forward to these big updates.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Fischer Homes closes on final phase of Braselton master-planned community
Fischer Homes purchased the final phase of land at The Reserve at Liberty Park master-planned development in Braselton from Walton Global. Fischer is building 139 single-family homes from its Designer Collection in the gated Jackson County community. The homebuilder acquired the first phase of the 70-acre parcel in 2021 through...
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘They said it was invalid’ | ACT cancels Forsyth County 4.0 student’s score
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 4.0 student told Atlanta News First he’s battling to get into colleges after the American College Testing (ACT) officials canceled his scores based on their research. Atlanta News First spoke to Jack Racki and his mom Tabitha Racki about how this is...
FireRescue1
Ga. dive team will use underwater drone to respond to drownings
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County's Marine Rescue Team will replace its dive team with an underwater drone that will be used to try to rescue and recover drowning victims. Hall County Fire Chief Chris Armstrong said there will be few changes. "The only difference is that rather than...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Platinum Beauty Bar and Spa opens in Conyers
CONYERS — Rockdale County Board of Commissioners Chairman Oz Nesbitt and other county officials were on hand Thursday for the ribbon-cutting at Platinum Beauty Bar and Spa, an all-inclusive spa resort at 1990 Old Parker Road. The two-story building consists of a beauty parlor, a dining room, exclusive spa...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Snellville woman turns 100 years old, reflects on her life of routine
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Elizabeth Myers Rutledge gets her hair done every Friday morning at 9:30am. Today she is in her sunroom looking through the crossword puzzles she plays several times a day. In a few hours, she will go to a lunch spot she frequents. She will drink a glass of milk. She will walk down her driveway to check the mailbox.
2.2-magnitude earthquake shakes parts of Murray County
Those in northeast Georgia might have felt a slight shake Saturday morning due to a minor earthquake....
Halftime contest booed, both students win $100,000
Two college students each wound up winning $100,000 in tuition Saturday, shortly after boos filled Mercedes-Benz Stadium because of a confusing ending in a halftime contest during the SEC championship game.
Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Mel Carter Become the #1 Black Owned Franchise in New Development Expansion Deal with Bojangles
Top Music Executive Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Mel Carter ink development deal with restaurant franchise Bojangles. Coach K who is responsible for Hip Hop stars Lil Baby, Migos, City Girls, and more partnered with Mel Carter who just recently launched his label, Second Estate Records under Warner Music. Prior, Carter served as the SVP of A&R for Republic Records.
Warnock, Walker last minute campaigning before Tuesday’s runoff
Some last minute campaigning ahead of Tuesday’s Senate runoff between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. Walker hosted a rally in Loganville., while Warnock is campaigning in Athens and Gainesville. Warnock also hosted a virtual campaign with where he garnered support from singer, Stevie Wonder. The runoff election is set...
These are the most dangerous roads in Georgia. All of them are in metro Atlanta
(The Center Square) — A new analysis has identified the most dangerous roads in Georgia, all in the metro Atlanta area. Moreover, a fifth of deadly crashes involved drunken driving, while a similar amount (19%) were connected to speeding, the analysis from MoneyGeek, a personal finance technology company, revealed.
atlantanewsfirst.com
More complaints about cash assistance cards not working
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A statewide cash assistance program to help those in need may be more trouble than it’s worth. Many Georgians are telling Atlanta News First the $350 cards they got still don’t work. It has been a rough road for David Snyder ever...
