Kennett Square, PA

Kennett Mushroom Farm Aims to Connect, Offers Samples of All Varieties It Grows at New York Produce Show

 3 days ago

Photo byiStock.

Kennett Square-based Phillips Mushroom Farms is headed to the New York Produce Show & Conference this week to connect with customers and let them to sample all eight fresh varieties it grows, writes Keith Loria for The Produce News

“Phillips Mushroom Farms will be exhibiting this year with a display of fresh mushroom items,” said Sean Steller, director of business development for Phillips Mushroom Farms. “This is a great show with many buyers from the Northeast, but also across the country. It brings together industry leaders during a key holiday time to celebrate another year, and plan for 2023.” 

Those stopping by the mushroom grower’s booth will be treated to samples of White, Baby Bella, Portabella, Shiitake, Oyster, Royal Trumpet, Maitake, and Lion’s Mane mushrooms. 

“A successful show includes connecting with current and future customers, and networking with the best and brightest in the industry,” said Steller. 

With the growing demand for mushrooms, Phillips Mushroom Farms has continued to invest in increased production. This year, the company’s new growing facility in Jennersville has helped it increase its weekly capacity by 200,000 pounds. 

Read more about Phillips Mushroom Farms in The Produce News

