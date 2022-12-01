ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Police arrest teen on multiple charges including possession

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police said an officer arrested a teen on Saturday morning on multiple charges including possession with intent to distribute. According to police, an officer responded to an apartment complex off Century Circle at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in reference to an car break-in.
GREENVILLE, SC
WITN

Funeral arrangements for Greene Central football player killed in car crash

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The funeral for a high school football player killed in a crash in Pitt County will be held today. Jah’Tayvious Edwards was a senior outside linebacker for Greene Central High School who was killed in a car crash just before 3:00 p.m. on November 26th at the intersection of Old Snow Hill Road and Pleasant Plain Road.
PITT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Johnston County man found asleep in stolen Mustang in Wake Forest: sheriff

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A string of vehicle robberies and break-ins across multiple North Carolina counties have led to multiple charges for a 33-year-old Benson man. Christopher Lee Martin was found sleeping in one of the missing cars around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Wake Forest with a stolen firearm also in his possession, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
WAKE FOREST, NC
WITN

Family wanting answers after Duplin County toddler dies

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The family of a toddler from Duplin County is searching for answers after taking the child off life support. Khalil Leak was pronounced dead Thursday night at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. The two-year-old’s family says Khalil apparently was injured Monday at Pink Hill’s...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy