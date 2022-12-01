Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested, charged in deaths of 2 adults found dead inside car with 2 kids in North Carolina
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man has been arrested and is being held without bond after being charged in the deaths of two people found in a vehicle with two children also inside. Eric Coley, 42, was arrested and charged by members of the Rocky Mount Criminal Investigation Division Homicide Unit. Coley […]
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — On Friday, the Rocky Mount police arrested a man in connection to the double homicide on Construction Drive. 42-year-old Eric Coley was arrested on the 2900 block of Avalon Road and has been charged with first-degree murder. Officers believe the two people, 24-year-old Destiny Wiggins...
Rocky Mount billboard highlights deadly cold case shootings; Nash County victims include teen and former barber
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — An organization that calls attention to unsolved killings has posted a billboard in Rocky Mount about two cold cases in Nash County, officials said. The sign was erected Thursday at Golden East mall on Wesleyan Boulevard, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.
Two charged after North Carolina inmate killed
The Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office reports an inmate was killed late Wednesday night. Two suspects have been arrested.
Police arrest teen on multiple charges including possession
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police said an officer arrested a teen on Saturday morning on multiple charges including possession with intent to distribute. According to police, an officer responded to an apartment complex off Century Circle at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in reference to an car break-in.
Deputies looking for missing NC 5-year-old boy
The Wake County Sheriff's Office confirmed they are looking for a missing five-year-old boy on Wednesday night.
Nearly 1 year later, Rocky Mount family honors man killed in QVC plant fire
December 18 marks the one year anniversary since the massive QVC distribution fire that killed a young man and left thousands without jobs.
Funeral arrangements for Greene Central football player killed in car crash
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The funeral for a high school football player killed in a crash in Pitt County will be held today. Jah’Tayvious Edwards was a senior outside linebacker for Greene Central High School who was killed in a car crash just before 3:00 p.m. on November 26th at the intersection of Old Snow Hill Road and Pleasant Plain Road.
Andy Banks shot up to 9 times during Craigslist meetup, medical examiner says
Over the course of three days, prosecutors argued Banks was scheduled to meet with Merritt, who he’d connected with on Craigslist, to sell Merritt his 2011 Range Rover.
Johnston County man found asleep in stolen Mustang in Wake Forest: sheriff
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A string of vehicle robberies and break-ins across multiple North Carolina counties have led to multiple charges for a 33-year-old Benson man. Christopher Lee Martin was found sleeping in one of the missing cars around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Wake Forest with a stolen firearm also in his possession, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
3 charged with murder in Raleigh stabbing case
Three people have been arrested for murder in a stabbing case where a 69-year-old was killed, according to Raleigh police.
Family wanting answers after Duplin County toddler dies
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The family of a toddler from Duplin County is searching for answers after taking the child off life support. Khalil Leak was pronounced dead Thursday night at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. The two-year-old’s family says Khalil apparently was injured Monday at Pink Hill’s...
Spiderman rappels down Wells Fargo building in Raleigh for Special Olympics
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Spiderman!. On Saturday, Spiderman, aka, Fuquay-Varina Police Corporal Daniel Look, and Officer Kyle Fondaw were in downtown Raleigh traveling down the Wells Fargo building. The department said both officers rappelled 30 stories down the building...
Two taken to hospital after Raleigh shooting
Raleigh police are on the scene of a shooting at a gas station on New Bern Avenue, near Raleigh Boulevard.
Designed to kill fleas, veterinary drugs ivermectin, fluralaner may be key to stopping bed bugs
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two common veterinary drugs to fight parasites may also help fight against bed bug infestations, with one particularly showing strong potential, according to new research from North Carolina State University. “The bed bug is a globally important insect,” says Cobal Schal Blanton J. Whitmire, Distinguished Professor...
'He made it this far and was doing so well': Family remembers 19-year-old gas station employee killed in Johnston County stabbing
GARNER, N.C. — Devastation and grief for a local family after 19-year-old William Fitzpatrick was stabbed to death on the job at a Johnston County gas station. One week ago Terry Fitzpatrick received the devastating call about his son being brutally murdered at this gas station. Investigators said the...
