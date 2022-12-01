ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

Gephardt Daily

St. George PD investigating Wed. night homicide

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George police are investigating a homicide Wednesday night which apparently occurred as they rolled up on a domestic violence complaint. Events began at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when officers were summoned to 740 N. 1100 East, according to a departmental...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ksl.com

St. George man fired 12 shots into house, killing his landlord, police say

ST. GEORGE — A man who witnesses say fired a dozen rounds from a rifle into a St. George house has been arrested and charged with killing the homeowner. Joel Curtis Flores, 42, was arrested Wednesday and charged Thursday in 5th District Court with aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; possession of a weapon by a restricted person, aggravated assault and illegal discharge of a firearm, third-degree felonies; criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor; and intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ksub590.com

Suspect Arrested After Man Found Dead In St. George

A man is dead following a gunshot wound. Authorities say they found the man dead inside a St. George home in the area of 740 N. 1100 East. St George Police had gotten a call out about a domestic violence concern. A suspect has been arrested. There's no word on the identities of the men.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
viatravelers.com

14 Best Restaurants in St. George, Utah

While your visit to St. George, Utah, may be centered around the fantastic outdoor activities that encompass the area, you do have to eat, and lucky for you, this town has some of the best bites in the state of Utah. To discover the best restaurants in St. George, read our roundup below.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide

ST. GEORGE, UT – December 2, 2022. The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pet adoption from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Your new best friend is ready to go home with you!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles...
UTAH STATE
suindependent.com

Experience the Magic of Downtown Cedar City

Historic Downtown Cedar City during the holidays is a magical experience you won’t want to miss if you’re traveling through Southern Utah. Cedar City’s annual downtown lighting ceremony took place on Thanksgiving weekend and recently attracted several hundred residents and visitors to kick off the holiday season alongside thousands of dazzling lights, decorated Christmas trees, food trucks, live music, professional entertainment, and not to mention the arrival of Santa Claus by helicopter.
CEDAR CITY, UT
ksl.com

Wayback Burgers to open its first Utah location

ST. GEORGE — Southern Utahns will soon have a new burger and ice cream joint to patronize. Wayback Burgers — one of the nation's fastest-growing burger franchises — in November announced a lease signing for a new restaurant in St. George, making it the franchise's first Utah location.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
KSLTV

New orthopedic urgent care offers quicker, more affordable care

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A first of its kind orthopedic urgent care opened in St. George, providing faster and cheaper services than going to the emergency room. “We feel like we open up an avenue where they can get direct care, timely care,” said Dr. Warren Butterfield, director of orthopedic trauma at Southwest Urgent Care.
SAINT GEORGE, UT

