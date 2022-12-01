ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTBS

Shreveport restaurants rated among the best in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's Cat Daddy’s and Eddie’s Restaurant Make Louisiana’s Top 10 Best List”. Cat Daddy’s Old School Café and Eddie’s Seafood & Soul Food Restaurants are two Shreveport Eatery selected as Top 10 Best List Mom &Pop Restaurants Louisiana by Bestingsla.com. It...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Locally filmed Five Days from Home to screen in Springhill Saturday

SPRINGHILL, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – When a small-town, northern Louisiana gal becomes an actress and marries a major Hollywood star, it’s a big deal; but when the couple comes for a visit and films a movie named Five Days from Home that debuts at a local, downtown theatre — that’s the stuff of local legends.
SPRINGHILL, LA
sbmag.net

Jordan Davis , Home Town Star

Shreveport native Jordan Davis is a mainstay on country radio with song “Buy Dirt,” his collaboration with five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan. Davis was nominated for the 2022 CMA Awards for both Single of the Year and Song of the Year. Jordan Davis wrote the song with his brother Jacob Davis and brothers Josh and Matt Jenkins. Jordan has played the Grand Ole Opry and arenas across the country. But there is one venue he still longs to experience — Shreveport’s Municipal Auditorium. “I don’t think I have ever even seen a concert there,” Davis said. “I’m sure my dad would tell me I am wrong. But that’s such a special room.”
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Here’s where Shreveport ranks on list of cities for singles

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Only five cities rank worse for singles than Shreveport when it comes to looking for love, according to Wallethub. The online financial portal that analyzes data about our lives and trends has crunched the numbers and determined the best places in America for those who are unwed, and Shreveport comes in at No. 177 among America’s 182 largest cities.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Child injured in shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say a shooting that sent a child to the hospital appears to be an accident. It happened shortly before 4 p.m., Sunday inside a house in the 2600 block of Essex Street. KTBS 3 has learned that the victim is 12 years old. Officers at...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

C.E. Byrd High School hosts Community Christmas

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Christmas spirit was alive and well Friday at C.E. Byrd High School in Shreveport. More than 500 students prepared and hosted the annual Community Christmas event for 400-plus neighborhood children from Creswell Elementary, A.C. Steere, Stoner Hill Lab School, Shreve Island, Broadmoor and South Highlands Elementary Schools.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Big Chill for Saturday followed by unsettled extended forecast

Big Chill for Saturday followed by unsettled extended forecast. Big Chill for Saturday followed by unsettled extended …. Big Chill for Saturday followed by unsettled extended forecast. Salvation Army Red Kettle Run. The Salvation Army's Women's Auxiliary hosted the second annual Red Kettle Run. TxDOT urges drivers to drive safely...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Bossier Businessman Well Known For Eccentric Ads Retires

After teasing a major announcement online for more than a week, Office Furniture Source in Bossier City has made an announcement about their ownership. Well known founder and owner of the company, Martin Grau, has retired...effective today. In a statement from the company, Grau has agreed to sell the business...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Tom Arceneaux disavows PAC connected to Greg Tarver attack ads

SHREVEPORT, La. - "Today I am urging a Baton Rouge-based Political Action Committee to stop running negative ads against my opponent." That was the message Friday afternoon from Shreveport Republican mayoral candidate, Tom Arceneaux. The attorney and former city councilman issued a written statement disavowing Watchdog PAC LLC, which Arceneaux...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Two injured in rolling gun battle in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A rolling gun battle in Shreveport, sends two people to the hospital. Officers at the scene tell KTBS 3 there could possibly be a third victim. It happened around 9:15 p.m., at the corner of West 70th Street and Jewella Avenue. More than a dozen units were...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

SPD investigating shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating a shooting in Shreveport Saturday night. According to online dispatch Caddo 911, there were as many as 18 units responding to a shooting at 9:10 p.m. on W 70th Street and Jewella. KTAL has a crew on the scene and will provide...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Here Are the Best Snacks You Can Score at Buc-ee’s

Buc-ee's the best gas station of all time announced in January of 2019 that they would open their first-ever Non-Texan Buc-ee's store. Since then we have been begging for one in Shreveport-Bossier. The Texas-sized gas station company opened the biggest gas station Alabama has ever seen in 2021 and every...
SHREVEPORT, LA
