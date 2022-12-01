Read full article on original website
KSLA
Shreveport chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha holding Black and Gold Scholarship Ball this weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two of the missions of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity are mentorship and service to others. Delta Upsilon Lambda is the local chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha, and they’re preparing for a big gala, to be held the first weekend of December. It’s the Black and Gold Scholarship Ball.
Chuy’s restaurant in Longview will be officially open on December 6
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Chuy’s, an Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant, will finally be open to the public on Dec. 6. This brand new Chuy’s is located at 208 E. Loop 281 and will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. “We have been blown away by the welcome we have received in this […]
KTBS
Shreveport restaurants rated among the best in Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's Cat Daddy’s and Eddie’s Restaurant Make Louisiana’s Top 10 Best List”. Cat Daddy’s Old School Café and Eddie’s Seafood & Soul Food Restaurants are two Shreveport Eatery selected as Top 10 Best List Mom &Pop Restaurants Louisiana by Bestingsla.com. It...
ktalnews.com
Locally filmed Five Days from Home to screen in Springhill Saturday
SPRINGHILL, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – When a small-town, northern Louisiana gal becomes an actress and marries a major Hollywood star, it’s a big deal; but when the couple comes for a visit and films a movie named Five Days from Home that debuts at a local, downtown theatre — that’s the stuff of local legends.
KSLA
Arceneaux casts early vote at new voting location; Tarver shares intentions for Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The runoff election is almost a week away, and one of Shreveport’s mayoral candidates is voting early. Tom Arceneaux and his wife casted their vote at the Hamilton Branch Shreve Memorial Library on Friday, Dec. 2. Before he filled out his ballot, Arceneaux said he’s...
This Is The Best Pie In Louisiana
Tasting Table found the best pies around the country, including this sweet treat served up in Louisiana.
sbmag.net
Jordan Davis , Home Town Star
Shreveport native Jordan Davis is a mainstay on country radio with song “Buy Dirt,” his collaboration with five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan. Davis was nominated for the 2022 CMA Awards for both Single of the Year and Song of the Year. Jordan Davis wrote the song with his brother Jacob Davis and brothers Josh and Matt Jenkins. Jordan has played the Grand Ole Opry and arenas across the country. But there is one venue he still longs to experience — Shreveport’s Municipal Auditorium. “I don’t think I have ever even seen a concert there,” Davis said. “I’m sure my dad would tell me I am wrong. But that’s such a special room.”
ktalnews.com
Here’s where Shreveport ranks on list of cities for singles
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Only five cities rank worse for singles than Shreveport when it comes to looking for love, according to Wallethub. The online financial portal that analyzes data about our lives and trends has crunched the numbers and determined the best places in America for those who are unwed, and Shreveport comes in at No. 177 among America’s 182 largest cities.
KSLA
Tarver says opponent ‘sanctioned’ negative campaign ads; Arceneaux says claim ‘simply isn’t accurate’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, Dec. 2, Shreveport mayoral candidate Tom Arceneaux released a statement asking for the removal of negative ads against his opponent, Senator Greg Tarver. Arceneaux says the political action committee out of Baton Rouge, Watchdog PAC LLC, is allegedly responsible for the ads. “My campaign...
KTBS
Child injured in shooting in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say a shooting that sent a child to the hospital appears to be an accident. It happened shortly before 4 p.m., Sunday inside a house in the 2600 block of Essex Street. KTBS 3 has learned that the victim is 12 years old. Officers at...
KTBS
C.E. Byrd High School hosts Community Christmas
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Christmas spirit was alive and well Friday at C.E. Byrd High School in Shreveport. More than 500 students prepared and hosted the annual Community Christmas event for 400-plus neighborhood children from Creswell Elementary, A.C. Steere, Stoner Hill Lab School, Shreve Island, Broadmoor and South Highlands Elementary Schools.
ktalnews.com
Big Chill for Saturday followed by unsettled extended forecast
Big Chill for Saturday followed by unsettled extended forecast. Big Chill for Saturday followed by unsettled extended …. Big Chill for Saturday followed by unsettled extended forecast. Salvation Army Red Kettle Run. The Salvation Army's Women's Auxiliary hosted the second annual Red Kettle Run. TxDOT urges drivers to drive safely...
Bossier Businessman Well Known For Eccentric Ads Retires
After teasing a major announcement online for more than a week, Office Furniture Source in Bossier City has made an announcement about their ownership. Well known founder and owner of the company, Martin Grau, has retired...effective today. In a statement from the company, Grau has agreed to sell the business...
KTBS
Tom Arceneaux disavows PAC connected to Greg Tarver attack ads
SHREVEPORT, La. - "Today I am urging a Baton Rouge-based Political Action Committee to stop running negative ads against my opponent." That was the message Friday afternoon from Shreveport Republican mayoral candidate, Tom Arceneaux. The attorney and former city councilman issued a written statement disavowing Watchdog PAC LLC, which Arceneaux...
KTBS
Two injured in rolling gun battle in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A rolling gun battle in Shreveport, sends two people to the hospital. Officers at the scene tell KTBS 3 there could possibly be a third victim. It happened around 9:15 p.m., at the corner of West 70th Street and Jewella Avenue. More than a dozen units were...
Mysterious Abandoned Military Installation Hidden In East Texas
Imagine you're hiking through a national park or wildlife refuge and you stumble upon a massive abandoned military structure. Giant buildings, stretching across thousands of acres. All with tall concrete walls and vegetation growing up through the structures. That is exactly what could happen in the Caddo Lake National Wildlife...
KTBS
Retired teacher to challenge school zone camera speeding ticket
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Ginger Marks is a retired teacher. So she says she does not speed through school zones. Something else she plans not to do -- pay a big ticket she got through one of those school zone cameras set up in the city. Marks is contesting the $135...
bossierpress.com
Private money played a big factor in Plain Dealing’s Teal Jones Group sawmill project
Teal Jones Group, a privately held Canadian forestry products company, broke ground on a 235-acre sawmill facility near Plain Dealing in Bossier Parish in July of 2022. The project is to be completed one-year from now and is estimated to generate 500 new jobs for our area. The $125M project...
ktalnews.com
SPD investigating shooting in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating a shooting in Shreveport Saturday night. According to online dispatch Caddo 911, there were as many as 18 units responding to a shooting at 9:10 p.m. on W 70th Street and Jewella. KTAL has a crew on the scene and will provide...
Here Are the Best Snacks You Can Score at Buc-ee’s
Buc-ee's the best gas station of all time announced in January of 2019 that they would open their first-ever Non-Texan Buc-ee's store. Since then we have been begging for one in Shreveport-Bossier. The Texas-sized gas station company opened the biggest gas station Alabama has ever seen in 2021 and every...
KEEL Radio
