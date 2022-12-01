Read full article on original website
Related
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Biden Accuser Tara Reade 'Will Not Be Silenced,' Would Testify Under Oath
Tara Reade called on House Republicans to investigate her accusations of sexual assault against President Joe Biden.
DeSantis v. Warren, election bio book, and the adminstration’s $376K fine for secrecy
It’s Monday, Dec. 5, and we are now in the court-case chapter of election season. Many of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new policies that attracted headlines during the election were challenged in court, and now the cases are piling up.
Highland Park parade shooting survivors push for assault weapons ban
CHICAGO (CBS) -- On the five month anniversary of the Highland Park parade shooting, there is an urgent plea on Capitol Hill from survivors and physicians from across the country. They are converging in Washington, D.C. once again to push the Senate to pass a ban on assault weapons before the end of the year. Leaders from the organization March Fourth say they absolutely will not stop fighting but they will be back to square one if the Senate doesn't pass this bill to ban assault weapons. So with Congress in a lame duck session, they are traveling to D.C. Monday...
Supreme Court taking up clash of religion and gay rights
The Supreme Court is hearing the case Monday of a Christian graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for gay couples, a dispute that's the latest clash of religion and gay rights to land at the highest court.The designer and her supporters say that ruling against her would force artists — from painters and photographers to writers and musicians — to do work that is against their faith. Her opponents, meanwhile, say that if she wins, a range of businesses will be able to discriminate, refusing to serve Black customers, Jewish or Muslim people, interracial or interfaith couples...
Walker And Warnock Senate Run-off: A New Survey Reveals Who is Ahead in The Contentious Ga Senate Runoff
The photo was taken from a video recording on 11alive.com.Photo by11alive. Less than a week before the much-awaited Georgia runoff, a new poll shows that Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Georgia, is leading Herschel Walker, a Republican political rookie, and former professional football player, in the campaign for the Senate.
TheGrio.com
New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.https://thegrio.com/
Comments / 0