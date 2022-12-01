ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

CBS Chicago

Highland Park parade shooting survivors push for assault weapons ban

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On the five month anniversary of the Highland Park parade shooting, there is an urgent plea on Capitol Hill from survivors and physicians from across the country. They are converging in Washington, D.C. once again to push the Senate to pass a ban on assault weapons before the end of the year. Leaders from the organization March Fourth say they absolutely will not stop fighting but they will be back to square one if the Senate doesn't pass this bill to ban assault weapons. So with Congress in a lame duck session, they are traveling to D.C. Monday...
The Independent

Supreme Court taking up clash of religion and gay rights

The Supreme Court is hearing the case Monday of a Christian graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for gay couples, a dispute that's the latest clash of religion and gay rights to land at the highest court.The designer and her supporters say that ruling against her would force artists — from painters and photographers to writers and musicians — to do work that is against their faith. Her opponents, meanwhile, say that if she wins, a range of businesses will be able to discriminate, refusing to serve Black customers, Jewish or Muslim people, interracial or interfaith couples...
TheGrio.com

TheGrio.com

ABOUT

The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

 https://thegrio.com/

