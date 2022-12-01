Supreme Court says Biden's student loan forgiveness program remains blocked for now, schedules arguments for February

Read full article on original website
What to do about student loan debt as forgiveness program goes to high court
As the Supreme Court agrees to hear arguments over the president’s student loan debt forgiveness program, one college loan expert says keep paying it down as the matter goes to the high court.
Biden administration considering migrant proposal mirroring Trump-era policy
The Biden administration is seriously considering an asylum proposal that would bar migrants from seeking asylum at the US-Mexico border if they could have received refuge in another country they passed through, mirroring Trump-era asylum limits, according to two sources familiar with discussions. Officials are bracing for an influx of...
Anita Hill says Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade is indicator of what could happen to individuals' civil rights
Americans should not just consider how the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade impacts women's rights, but also how it affects individuals' civil rights, Anita Hill said in an interview with CNN's Chris Wallace. Asked by Wallace if the decision by Justice Clarence Thomas to vote in the...
Democrats vote to move forward with Biden plan to put South Carolina first on 2024 primary calendar
The rule-making arm of the Democratic National Committee on Friday voted to approve a proposal to drastically reshape the 2024 presidential nominating calendar and make South Carolina the first state to hold a primary, followed by Nevada and New Hampshire on the same day a few days later, and then Georgia and Michigan before Super Tuesday.
Biden administration plans to let mpox emergency declaration end in January
The US Department of Health and Human Services said Friday that it does not plan to renew the public health emergency declaration for mpox. "Over the next 60 days we will focus on supporting jurisdictions and the Department to ensure the expiration of the PHE will not hinder response efforts," the agency said in a statement. "The expiration of the PHE will signal we are leaving the emergency phase of the outbreak and are transitioning to the ongoing and urgent work of vaccinating those at-risk and providing treatments and other support to those affected so that we can continue the progress to a durable end of mpox transmission."
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
Can the government force us to say things we don’t believe? SCOTUS will decide this term
All Americans should feel uncomfortable with the government deciding what messages we can convey – or not convey – even in a professional capacity.
Lawsuit claims legislation used to fund DeSantis' migrant flights is unconstitutional
Three non-profit immigrant rights organizations have filed a lawsuit in the Southern District of Florida against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue, claiming that the state is "infringing upon the federal government's immigration system by creating a separate, parallel immigration system." The lawsuit was filed on...
Republican John Duarte wins open House seat in California after Democrat concedes
Democrat Adam Gray conceded on Friday night to Republican John Duarte in the open-seat race to represent California's 13th Congressional District, the final House race of the 2022 midterms to be called. "While I had hoped for a different outcome, I accept the results and have called to congratulate my...
