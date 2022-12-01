‘Investment in the students’: Community Foundation of Northern Illinois to award $380K in scholarships

Read full article on original website
Visitation for beloved Rockford teacher
A visitation will be held this week for Glenn Patterson, a former Rockford teacher and leader of the Boys & Girls Club. A visitation will be held this week for Glenn Patterson, a former Rockford teacher and leader of the Boys & Girls Club. Rockton holds ‘Hot Cocoa Crawl’
'Here for one another': Northern Illinois Food Bank ensures families are fed at pop-up Elgin market
"Demand is up, and we are here to help neighbors out that need it," said Mike Keane with the Northern Illinois Food Bank.
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Lefteris kallergis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Rockford museum teaches residents about holidays around the world
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local museum is educating people on how holidays are celebrated around the world. The Ethnic Heritage Museum held their annual “Heritage Holidays” open house on Sunday. Their cultural Christmas galleries feature a variety of ethnic holiday traditions from Lithuanian straw ornaments to Kwanzaa and Our Lady of Guadalupe. The vast […]
Masks Now Recommended in 12 Illinois Counties After Reaching ‘High' COVID Community Level
With cases increasing in Illinois as weather gets colder and residents return from holiday gatherings, 12 of the state's 102 counties have now reached a "high" community level, according to the CDC. The data, which monitors the community COVID level in Illinois counties each week, showed 63 counties in Illinois...
The Best Place To Live In Wisconsin
Located in the upper Midwest, Wisconsin landed in the top 10 on U.S. News & World Report's 2022 ranking of the best states. Here's our pick for the best city.
Do I need a license to sell homemade food in Illinois?
(WTVO) — The holiday season is one of the most popular times for baking in the country, as people will be making treats for family and friends get-togethers. But many residents might be wondering, however, if they can make a profit off of their holiday treats. A state law that was updated in 2021 allows […]
Top Individuals Announced in WFBF’s Inaugural 35 Under 35 Program
Five individuals have been selected to receive top honors in Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s 35 Under 35 Award program. The award is presented by WFBF’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist program in partnership with Insight FS. The 35 Under 35 program recognizes the creativity and innovation of young farmers and...
300 Birds Just Fell From the Sky Dead in Southern Illinois
Authorities say that 300 birds just fell from the sky dead in southern Illinois and they think they know the culprit that's responsible. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources just shared news that 300 snow geese were just found deceased in southern Illinois. They currently believe it's because of the bird flu that has caused the death of millions of birds across America this year.
8 DeKalb residents left without a home after fire
Eight DeKalb residents were left without a place to live after their apartment building went up in flames Saturday afternoon. Eight DeKalb residents were left without a place to live after their apartment building went up in flames Saturday afternoon. Rockton holds ‘Hot Cocoa Crawl’. The Annual "Rockton Christmas...
‘Toys for Tots’ gives Rockford area kids a Christmas to remember
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There are only 22 days until Christmas, so the Chicago Rockford International Airport and United States Marines “Toys for Tots” foundation hosted a special holiday celebration for local families on Saturday. Christmas came early as local children and their families gathered at the airport. Local parent Jessica Bajic said that this […]
East side middle school families express concern over busing inequity
A pandemic-delayed change to Madison middle school start times is now hurting some families’ bank accounts. With those later start times, which began being implemented in fall 2019, the district planned to shift all middle schools from Madison Metro to yellow buses. But with an ongoing driver shortage for Badger Bus, the switch was put on hold before the final year of implementation.
Wisconsin Humane Society’s Ozaukee Campus back open for pet adoptions
SAUKVILLE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Humane Society’s Ozaukee Campus is back open for pet adoptions. It comes after staffing shortages forced them to pause adoptions back in September. While the shelter itself remained open, the public could not come adopt pets. Kathy Shillinglaw with the Wisconsin Humane Society...
Jon Eckhardt receives wellness check after not emailing entire campus for one goddamn day
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. As a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, there are a few reliable constants. One, that rusty bike with a missing wheel still chained to a bike rack near the Subway on West Dayton St. Two, people trying to steal plastic flamingos from campus property. Third, emails from Jon Eckhardt.
Wisconsin utility regulators approve rate hikes for We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service
Wisconsin utility regulators approved rate hikes for electric and natural gas customers served by two of the state’s largest utilities on Thursday, but they reduced profits utilities can collect amid outcry from financially-strapped ratepayers. The Wisconsin Public Service Commission approved overall electric rate hikes of 8.8 percent for We...
A very cold and breezy Saturday
Skies continued clearing out overnight allowing temperatures to drop into the upper teens and lower 20s. Galena is at 13 degrees early Saturday morning, 19 in Freeport, 21 in Janesville, and 20 degrees in Rockford. Be sure to bundle up as temperatures are not going to be warm for the first half of the weekend.
Meet the new Sheriff of Stephenson County
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Steve Stovall was sworn in as the new Sheriff of Stephenson County on the first of December. Stovall was elected in November after spending the last two years as Chief Deputy. He replaces David Snyders who retired after serving for 24 years. Stovall mentioned he feels ready after learning behind Snyders. […]
Illinois representative files bill to ban semi-automatic rifles
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — After a mass shooting earlier this year, one state legislator is trying to ban the sale of some guns in the state. Rep. Bob Morgan (D-Deerfield) filed a bill that would ban sales of semi-automatic rifles and magazines that hold over 10 rounds. It additionally would raise the age of most […]
Machesney Park, December 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Machesney Park. The Belvidere North High School basketball team will have a game with Harlem High School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00. The Guilford High School basketball team will have a game with Harlem High School on December 03, 2022, 07:30:00.
Your Right to Know: Prehn records fight seeks accountability
More than a year and a half after the expiration of his term, Dr. Frederick Prehn continues to occupy a seat on the Natural Resources Board, which sets policy for the state Department of Natural Resources. His refusal to step down has allowed him to cast the deciding vote in key decisions related to wildlife management, PFAS water quality standards, and land acquisition, with other important issues on the horizon.
