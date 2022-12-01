‘Investment in the students’: Community Foundation of Northern Illinois to award $380K in scholarships

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. As a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, there are a few reliable constants. One, that rusty bike with a missing wheel still chained to a bike rack near the Subway on West Dayton St. Two, people trying to steal plastic flamingos from campus property. Third, emails from Jon Eckhardt.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO