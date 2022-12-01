Read full article on original website
Related
Mount Olive Tribune
Bass, Glaspie lead SW on the road
GOLDSBORO — Jamaiya Bass and Ta’Niyah Glaspie helped lead unbeaten Southern Wayne past county rival Goldsboro, 43-19, on Friday evening. A multi-sport athlete, Glaspie filed a double-double — 10 points, 14 rebounds. Bass knocked down 11 points for the Saints, who collected their fifth straight win over the Cougars and 18th overall in 32 tries since 2006.
Two 2023 ECU commits earn berths to state championship games
Two East Carolina class of 2023 commitments have advanced to their respective high school teams’ state championship games. Tight end commit Antonio Ferguson of Apopka High School in Florida saw his team defeat Palm Beach Central on Friday night to clinch a spot in the FHSAA 4M state title game against top-seeded Miami Columbus. In addition, safety commit Gregory Turner’s Cedar Grove team in Georgia shut out Oconee County in a dominant 23-0 win to secure a place in the 3A Georgia state championship against Sandy Creek.
WITN
Funeral arrangements for Greene Central football player killed in car crash
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The funeral for a high school football player killed in a crash in Pitt County will be held today. Jah’Tayvious Edwards was a senior outside linebacker for Greene Central High School who was killed in a car crash just before 3:00 p.m. on November 26th at the intersection of Old Snow Hill Road and Pleasant Plain Road.
WITN
Jessica Gavin joins WITN Sunrise team as newest anchor
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is excited to welcome its newest morning anchor to Eastern Carolina. Jessica Gavin made her debut with the Sunrise team Monday morning. Jessica comes to WITN with over 10 years of local news experience, most recently in Lima, Ohio where she worked for WLIO as both a morning and evening anchor.
neusenews.com
WATCH: Kinston's Christmas Parade
Watch the entire Kinston Christmas Parade from Saturday, December 3, 2022. Special thanks to our title sponsors: Lenoir Community College, CappsTrailers.com, and Southern Bank. Also, thank you to our other livestream sponsors: EL Electric, Hengst Family, Lovicks, Southland Flooring, Flatlands Jessup, Heith Harrison Farm Bureau, Dunn & Dalton, Massey Toyota,...
cbs17
Fayetteville man wins last $250,000 lottery prize
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man was extra lucky after he bought one lottery game’s final $250,000 prize-winning ticket. Robert McFall of Fayetteville bought his 20X The Cash $5 scratch-off ticket from Shop N Save on Ramsey Street in Fayetteville. After taxes, he took home $177,526. McFall...
neusenews.com
The First Greene County School Employee of the Month for the 2022-2023 School Year has been Awarded
Snow Hill, NC - Greene County Schools has selected their first Outstanding Employee of the Month for the 2022-2023 school year. For November, Ms. Patricia Riggs, an English Language Arts teacher at Greene County Middle School, has been recognized with this honor. A colleague of hers writes, "[Ms.] Riggs works...
wcti12.com
Heavy Police Presence on Highway 41 near Wallace
Breaking news out of Duplin County. We learned of a large law enforcement presence on highway 41 near Wallace. There are dozens of cruisers on the scene from the highway patrol and Duplin County Sheriff's Department, along with multiple EMS crews. Law officials have the area blocked off and witnesses...
Student in custody after loaded gun found at North Carolina high school
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a student was taken into custody for bringing a loaded revolver onto the campus at White Oak High School. Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas confirmed that a student was found with the gun on Friday. The gun has been seized. Thomas said it […]
GUC reports wastewater spill in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Utilities Commission reported a wastewater spill that happened Friday. The spill was discovered Friday just after 4 p.m. at a manhole that was overflowing at 420 Lake Rd. The spill was the result of a grease blockage. Officials said around 1,800 gallons of wastewater spilled into Greens Mill Run, a […]
neusenews.com
Update: KPD announce arrest for damage in Pearson Park
On November 24, 2022, the Christmas decorations in Pearson Park were damaged. KPD previously released photos of possible subjects involved. On December 5, 2022 Detectives with KPD obtained an arrest warrant for Timothy Grey (20) of Lenoir County for Damage to Personal Property. Mr. Grey is believed to be solely responsible for this incident. The warrant for arrest was served and Gray is currently being processed. Thank you to the community for providing information that lead to the identification and arrest of Mr. Gray.
publicradioeast.org
Gun incidents reported at two eastern North Carolina schools
Late Tuesday afternoon local police and Craven County Schools were made aware of a threat directed at Tucker Creek Middle School. According to Havelock Police, an investigation revealed a student made threats of bringing a gun to school. Wednesday night, that 13 year old male student from Tucker Creek Middle...
WITN
Months-long investigation leads to Pitt County drug arrest
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A nearly four-month sheriff’s office investigation has resulted in a man facing several drug charges. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said that on November 29th deputies arrested James Ward, 50, of Greenville following an investigation that started in August. Deputies said that Ward...
wcti12.com
Man arrested in Georgia in connection to Kinston murder
KINSTON, Lenoir County — On Sunday, November 27th, 2022, members of the Kinston Police Department obtained a warrant for arrest for Taquan Darden, 18, of Kinston for his involvement in the murder of Nathaniel Crawford, 22, of Kinston. On Monday, November 28th, 2022, Darden was apprehended by the Jones...
WITN
Mount Olive man charged in Duplin County murder
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies said they’ve charged a man with murder after a teenager was found shot on a roadway. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office has charged Zion Vann, of Mount Olive, with an open count of murder. This past Saturday, deputies responded around 1:55 p.m....
wcti12.com
Baby Amelia home after being rescued by NC State Trooper
LENOIR COUNTY- An update to a story News Channel 12 only reported. A baby that was saved by a Highway State Trooper is now out of the hospital. Earlier this week we told you about little baby Amelia who is a triplet. She was suffering from RSV symptoms and was unresponsive as her father drove her to the hospital.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Goldsboro (NC)
Goldsboro was initially known as Goldsborough. It is located in Wayne County, North Carolina, United States. This quaint city is the county seat of Wayne County. It has a population of thirty-three thousand, six hundred and fifty-seven as of the United States 2020 census. Goldsboro, known for its colorful history,...
WITN
UPDATE: Troopers identify body pulled from Neuse River, search continues for second person
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol has identified the body of a woman pulled from the Neuse River along with a car on Monday. Sgt. Heather Johnson tells WITN that the body of Shenethia Daniels, 40, of Greenville was recovered. Troopers responded on Monday to the Spring Garden...
WITN
Male shot to death in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police are investigating after a person was shot several times around 4:45 p.m. Captain Brandon Turner tells WITN’s Justin Lundy it happened at the intersection of Nobles Lane and Stadiem Dr. Officials say the victim died on the way to ECU Health Medical Center....
WITN
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Spotty raindrops and warm temperatures for your Saturday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A southerly breeze will help push our highs up into the upper 60s to low 70s despite rain showers showing up today. Speaking of rain, the timing of the heaviest rain will be focused over the late morning into the early evening. About a tenth of an inch to a quarter inch of rain is expected during that time period with a few light lingering showers near the coast moving offshore around midnight.
Comments / 0