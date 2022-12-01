ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Pines, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ocean City Today

Appointments, reassignments made to Ocean City commissions

With the swearing in of a new Ocean City Council last month, the makeup of several boards and commissions has changed. At a work session Tuesday, Mayor Rick Meehan presented, and council members unanimously approved, the new and reassigned members, which are as follows:. Police Commission. Mayor Rick Meehan, Council...
OCEAN CITY, MD
talbotspy.org

Letter to Editor: “Reset Lakeside” Legislation Sent to County Council

You just can’t vote a yard sign into law. Accordingly, this morning The Talbot Integrity Project (“TIP”) sent to all members of the new, incoming County Council a formal request that the Council consider, and adopt, two specific Resolutions that will implement the “Reset Lakeside” initiative advocated by TIP in the recent campaign.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
Ocean City Today

OPA board meetings become members-only sessions

In a surprise announcement Monday afternoon, the Ocean Pines Association notified its members that from now on, a property owner identification card must be displayed to gain entry to the monthly regular board meetings and town halls. Though the OPA had said nothing officially to suggest such an announcement was...
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth taking new approach to implement CDP

It may have taken almost four years for Rehoboth Beach officials to complete the city’s new 2020 comprehensive development plan, but they’re not wasting time to implement the 330-page document. The plan is a state-mandated document that each municipality has to redo every 10 years and update every...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Hefty Price Tag for Proposed Sports Complex in Worcester County

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Construction of a proposed sports complex in Worcester County would cost $153 million, according to a Maryland Stadium Authority study. The complex would have outdoor fields and a 125,000-square-foot indoor facility. If those two facilities cannot be built at the same time, the price of this...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Economic Forecast for Southern Delmarva

SALISBURY, Md. -- Officials from all across the lower shore spoke at Salisbury University on Friday, December 2nd, about their economic expectations for 2023. The expansion at NASA's Wallops Island location in 2023 posed a lot of growth opportunity. Three officials from the Wallops Flight Facility spoke at the presentation....
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Dewey Beach town clerk bids farewell

After nearly nine years as town clerk for Dewey Beach, Ashleigh Sander is set to take on the role of Millsboro assistant town manager Dec. 9. While Sander will miss resolving issues for visitors and residents of the beach town, she said she’s eager to advance her career with a new challenge in the family atmosphere of Millsboro that’s also closer to her own home.
MILLSBORO, DE
Ocean City Today

Condos coming to 137th Street in north Ocean City

Just south of an array of townhouses and apartments coming to far north Ocean City, two five-story condo buildings are ready for construction along 137th Street. Members of the city’s planning commission approved a site plan on Nov. 22 for the Atlantic Blue Condominium project, a pair of buildings with four condos each on the beach and bay side of Coastal Highway.
OCEAN CITY, MD
delawarepublic.org

Freeman Arts Pavilion planning upgrades for 2023

After a record-breaking attendance this year, the Freeman Arts Pavilion is already preparing for the 2023 season. The $27 million projects in store at the Selbyville concert venue address customer feedback and continued safety initiatives. “For 2023, we are going to construct a new entrance, which will be the final...
SELBYVILLE, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Investigators probe 2 weekend fires in Delmar

Two fires in 3 days in the same Sussex County town kept Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators busy over the weekend. There's no word yet about what touched off the first fire, which engulfed a 2-story house on Red Berry Road in Holly Ridge in Delmar Friday afternoon. Damage to...
DELMAR, DE
Cape Gazette

The story of Jason Beach at Trap Pond

Most people in the Lewes area are well aware of the efforts to rename Lewes Beach 2 to Johnnie Walker Beach in honor of the prominent African American businessman who operated a restaurant/entertainment venue at the site. It was not talked about, but Lewes had a beach for African Americans...
LEWES, DE
WBOC

New Operating Hours for Woodland Ferry

SEAFORD, Del. - The Woodland Ferry in Seaford has new operating hours, the Delaware Department of Transportation announced Friday. The ferry's operating hours are 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with an hour closure from 11 a.m.-noon. The ferry is closed on weekends. DelDOT owns and operates the Woodland Ferry,...
SEAFORD, DE
whatsupmag.com

Easton Dermatology Associates

Led by board certified dermatologists Dr. Michael Del Torto and Dr. Donald Stranahan, Jr., the team at Easton Dermatology Associates specialize in diagnosing skin disorders and providing the best treatments available to improve the health and appearance of your skin. They stay on the cutting edge of their specialty, which...
EASTON, MD
Cape Gazette

Pile driving for new foundation on Hickman Street in Rehoboth

Rehoboth Beach residents know this is the time of year for construction, and a large portion of the square-mile city was recently treated to two days of pile driving at 216 Hickman St. The work was being done by Frankford-based Sun Pile Foundations. According to employees on site, there were...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy