FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maryland campers report multiple shape-shifting objects moving overheadRoger MarshMaryland State
Delaware witness describes hovering white oval above nearby treesRoger MarshDelaware State
Four Amazing Pizza Parlors in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Five Places to Christmas Shop in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Ocean City Today
Appointments, reassignments made to Ocean City commissions
With the swearing in of a new Ocean City Council last month, the makeup of several boards and commissions has changed. At a work session Tuesday, Mayor Rick Meehan presented, and council members unanimously approved, the new and reassigned members, which are as follows:. Police Commission. Mayor Rick Meehan, Council...
talbotspy.org
Letter to Editor: “Reset Lakeside” Legislation Sent to County Council
You just can’t vote a yard sign into law. Accordingly, this morning The Talbot Integrity Project (“TIP”) sent to all members of the new, incoming County Council a formal request that the Council consider, and adopt, two specific Resolutions that will implement the “Reset Lakeside” initiative advocated by TIP in the recent campaign.
Ocean City Today
OPA board meetings become members-only sessions
In a surprise announcement Monday afternoon, the Ocean Pines Association notified its members that from now on, a property owner identification card must be displayed to gain entry to the monthly regular board meetings and town halls. Though the OPA had said nothing officially to suggest such an announcement was...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth taking new approach to implement CDP
It may have taken almost four years for Rehoboth Beach officials to complete the city’s new 2020 comprehensive development plan, but they’re not wasting time to implement the 330-page document. The plan is a state-mandated document that each municipality has to redo every 10 years and update every...
starpublications.online
Seaford City Council approves committee appointments, presented with final site plans
The city of Seaford Council members welcomed Evan Willey as a new employee during last week’s meeting. Willey was introduced by Superintendent of Parks and Recreation Katie Hickey. In other Parks and Recreation business, Hickey presented the bid award recommendation for the Nutter Park playground equipment. Hickey provided a...
WBOC
Hefty Price Tag for Proposed Sports Complex in Worcester County
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Construction of a proposed sports complex in Worcester County would cost $153 million, according to a Maryland Stadium Authority study. The complex would have outdoor fields and a 125,000-square-foot indoor facility. If those two facilities cannot be built at the same time, the price of this...
WBOC
Economic Forecast for Southern Delmarva
SALISBURY, Md. -- Officials from all across the lower shore spoke at Salisbury University on Friday, December 2nd, about their economic expectations for 2023. The expansion at NASA's Wallops Island location in 2023 posed a lot of growth opportunity. Three officials from the Wallops Flight Facility spoke at the presentation....
Cape Gazette
Dewey Beach town clerk bids farewell
After nearly nine years as town clerk for Dewey Beach, Ashleigh Sander is set to take on the role of Millsboro assistant town manager Dec. 9. While Sander will miss resolving issues for visitors and residents of the beach town, she said she’s eager to advance her career with a new challenge in the family atmosphere of Millsboro that’s also closer to her own home.
Ocean City Today
Condos coming to 137th Street in north Ocean City
Just south of an array of townhouses and apartments coming to far north Ocean City, two five-story condo buildings are ready for construction along 137th Street. Members of the city’s planning commission approved a site plan on Nov. 22 for the Atlantic Blue Condominium project, a pair of buildings with four condos each on the beach and bay side of Coastal Highway.
Assateague Island, MD.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Maryland witness camping on Assateague Island near Berlin reported watching a series of lights apparently shape-shifting at about 9 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Cape Gazette
Community Unity Dinner to honor Drexel Davison for longtime service
Rehoboth Beach Main Street has proudly introduced Lewis Drexel Davison as its 2022 Citizen of the Year. He and his service to area residents and visitors will be celebrated at this year's Community Unity Dinner from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, at Rehoboth Beach Convention Center. Davison is...
delawarepublic.org
Freeman Arts Pavilion planning upgrades for 2023
After a record-breaking attendance this year, the Freeman Arts Pavilion is already preparing for the 2023 season. The $27 million projects in store at the Selbyville concert venue address customer feedback and continued safety initiatives. “For 2023, we are going to construct a new entrance, which will be the final...
WDEL 1150AM
Investigators probe 2 weekend fires in Delmar
Two fires in 3 days in the same Sussex County town kept Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators busy over the weekend. There's no word yet about what touched off the first fire, which engulfed a 2-story house on Red Berry Road in Holly Ridge in Delmar Friday afternoon. Damage to...
Cape Gazette
The story of Jason Beach at Trap Pond
Most people in the Lewes area are well aware of the efforts to rename Lewes Beach 2 to Johnnie Walker Beach in honor of the prominent African American businessman who operated a restaurant/entertainment venue at the site. It was not talked about, but Lewes had a beach for African Americans...
CBS News
Christmas displays at Maryland town started small, now 'insane' with cheer
PITTSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Two Pittsville families have united this holiday season as Christmas Town and the Nick Family Christmas Light Show will be in the same place in Pittsville for people of all ages to see. The lights will turn on each night at 6 Monday through Sunday,...
WBOC
Former Talbot Co. Public Schools Safety Supervisor Gets 90 Days for Bringing Loaded Gun to School
EASTON, Md.- The former safety and security supervisor for Talbot County Public Schools has been sentenced to 90 days behind bars following his conviction of reckless endangerment for bringing a loaded handgun to Easton High School in December of last year. Donald L. Cooper appeared in Talbot County Circuit Court...
WBOC
New Operating Hours for Woodland Ferry
SEAFORD, Del. - The Woodland Ferry in Seaford has new operating hours, the Delaware Department of Transportation announced Friday. The ferry's operating hours are 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with an hour closure from 11 a.m.-noon. The ferry is closed on weekends. DelDOT owns and operates the Woodland Ferry,...
whatsupmag.com
Easton Dermatology Associates
Led by board certified dermatologists Dr. Michael Del Torto and Dr. Donald Stranahan, Jr., the team at Easton Dermatology Associates specialize in diagnosing skin disorders and providing the best treatments available to improve the health and appearance of your skin. They stay on the cutting edge of their specialty, which...
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Delaware witness at Georgetown reported watching a bright white, oval-shaped object that appeared to hover over nearby trees before disappearing at about 7:05 p.m. on February 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Cape Gazette
Pile driving for new foundation on Hickman Street in Rehoboth
Rehoboth Beach residents know this is the time of year for construction, and a large portion of the square-mile city was recently treated to two days of pile driving at 216 Hickman St. The work was being done by Frankford-based Sun Pile Foundations. According to employees on site, there were...
