I was saddened to read that Republican Cuyahoga County Council member Nan Baker lost her bid for re-election (“Defeated councilwoman blames colleague for ‘awful’ attack ad,” Nov. 11). She was a competent and hard-working member and was there for her constituents, while also looking out for the taxpayers’ money. Her opponent was a no-show, including not participating in The Plain Dealer and cleveland.com endorsement process, and yet he won. Go figure.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO