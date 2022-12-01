ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland announces $3.5B Cuyahoga riverfront plan

CLEVELAND — On Thursday, the City of Cleveland announced a $3.5 billion plan to transform the Cuyahoga riverfront. The Cuyahoga River was one of the inspirations behind the Clean Water Act because of its pollution, but in recent years has significantly improved and become a place that people visit. This plan is expected to help even further.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Low Republican turnout to blame for County Council member Nan Baker’s Nov. 8 loss

I was saddened to read that Republican Cuyahoga County Council member Nan Baker lost her bid for re-election (“Defeated councilwoman blames colleague for ‘awful’ attack ad,” Nov. 11). She was a competent and hard-working member and was there for her constituents, while also looking out for the taxpayers’ money. Her opponent was a no-show, including not participating in The Plain Dealer and cleveland.com endorsement process, and yet he won. Go figure.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Mayor's nominee speaks on goals for new Community Police Commission

CLEVELAND — Alana Garrett-Ferguson said her life story is about faith in action. She is one of Mayor Justin Bibb’s 10 nominees for Cleveland’s new Community Police Commission. Garrett-Ferguson sees a direct connection between her religious beliefs and viewpoints on police, community relations. “My faith is all...
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Cleveland's public school district closes Glenville High School due to teacher absences, a rare kind of thing in public education.....What is going on?

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Metropolitan School District officials abruptly closed Glenville High School Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 “because of staff absences.”. CMSD big wigs confirmed the closing action across their social media platforms Thursday morning, including on Facebook. “There will be no remote learning,” CMSD added, though district...
CLEVELAND, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Canton, OH

Canton, nicknamed the Hall of Fame City, is located in northeastern Ohio. It is situated on Nimishillen Creek, and it's where the National Football League (NFL) was founded in 1920, hence the nickname. Canton is the seat of Stark County and used to be an important manufacturing city, mainly because...
CANTON, OH
WKYC

Gov. Mike DeWine announces $25 million state contribution for Cuyahoga River Gorge Dam removal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state of Ohio is getting involved with the long-awaited project to remove the Gorge Dam on the Cuyahoga River in Summit County. On Friday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the state will contribute $25 million towards the effort to remove an estimated 900,000 cubic yards of contaminated sediment, restore the fish and wildlife habitat, and revitalize more than a mile of the river for community recreational use.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Eight charged with patient abuse, evidence tampering at state hospital for people with intellectual disabilities in Cleveland

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Eight employees were indicted last month on accusations of patient abuse and evidence tampering at a state-run facility for adults with intellectual disabilities. One man is accused of striking the face of a 19-year-old patient at Warrensville Developmental Center in Highland Hills, leaving him with marks...
COLUMBUS, OH

