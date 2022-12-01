Read full article on original website
Cleveland announces $3.5B Cuyahoga riverfront plan
CLEVELAND — On Thursday, the City of Cleveland announced a $3.5 billion plan to transform the Cuyahoga riverfront. The Cuyahoga River was one of the inspirations behind the Clean Water Act because of its pollution, but in recent years has significantly improved and become a place that people visit. This plan is expected to help even further.
Low Republican turnout to blame for County Council member Nan Baker’s Nov. 8 loss
I was saddened to read that Republican Cuyahoga County Council member Nan Baker lost her bid for re-election (“Defeated councilwoman blames colleague for ‘awful’ attack ad,” Nov. 11). She was a competent and hard-working member and was there for her constituents, while also looking out for the taxpayers’ money. Her opponent was a no-show, including not participating in The Plain Dealer and cleveland.com endorsement process, and yet he won. Go figure.
Mayor's nominee speaks on goals for new Community Police Commission
CLEVELAND — Alana Garrett-Ferguson said her life story is about faith in action. She is one of Mayor Justin Bibb’s 10 nominees for Cleveland’s new Community Police Commission. Garrett-Ferguson sees a direct connection between her religious beliefs and viewpoints on police, community relations. “My faith is all...
Barbershop owner opposes House bill, worries it will send unprepared barbers into workforce
New legislation in the Ohio Statehouse could allow barber college students to graduate in roughly half the time as current practice, but one Cleveland barbershop owner strongly opposes the new bill.
Following Recall of East Cleveland's Ernest Smith, Council Struggles to Find Candidates to Fill His Seat
Just six people have applied. Smith said it's because residents love him
Three promising uses of COVID-19 stimulus money in Northeast Ohio: Stimulus Watch Analysis
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Since 2021, Northeast Ohio has received hundreds of millions in federal COVID-19 stimulus money through the American Rescue Plan Act. While some of that money seems to be headed for effective and well-meaning programs, some isn’t. With that in mind, Stimulus Watch set out to highlight...
Ohio House unanimously passes amendment that mandates 5-year sentence for vehicular manslaughter of firefighters
OHIO — The Ohio House voted to add an amendment to Senate Bill 185 that will require a minimum of a five-year sentence to someone convicted of vehicular manslaughter when the victim is a firefighter or EMT. This amendment came after Johnny Tetrick, a Cleveland firefighter, tragically passed away...
Cleveland's public school district closes Glenville High School due to teacher absences, a rare kind of thing in public education.....What is going on?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Metropolitan School District officials abruptly closed Glenville High School Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 “because of staff absences.”. CMSD big wigs confirmed the closing action across their social media platforms Thursday morning, including on Facebook. “There will be no remote learning,” CMSD added, though district...
15 Best Restaurants in Canton, OH
Canton, nicknamed the Hall of Fame City, is located in northeastern Ohio. It is situated on Nimishillen Creek, and it's where the National Football League (NFL) was founded in 1920, hence the nickname. Canton is the seat of Stark County and used to be an important manufacturing city, mainly because...
Gov. Mike DeWine announces $25 million state contribution for Cuyahoga River Gorge Dam removal
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state of Ohio is getting involved with the long-awaited project to remove the Gorge Dam on the Cuyahoga River in Summit County. On Friday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the state will contribute $25 million towards the effort to remove an estimated 900,000 cubic yards of contaminated sediment, restore the fish and wildlife habitat, and revitalize more than a mile of the river for community recreational use.
So long, Opportunity Corridor. Cleveland picks new police headquarters: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cleveland began searching for a new home for the police headquarters around 2017, when the city sold its police headquarters building, located in the downtown Justice Center complex, to Cuyahoga County. Two...
Ohio lawmaker wants law requiring police to record race during traffic stops
An Ohio lawmaker says she will introduce legislation requiring police agencies to record race data when making traffic stops.
I-Team: Cleveland police commander demoted after investigation, union says
The head of the supervisors union for Cleveland police tells the FOX 8 I-Team that a commander under internal investigation has been demoted.
Donations hit $202,000 on Double Dollar Day for Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank
Amazing! Donations on Double Dollar Day reached $202,000 on Thursday to benefit the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank.
Select Northeast Ohio post offices open on Sundays for holiday season
The United States Postal Service will open several of its offices in Northeast Ohio on Sundays for the holiday season.
Akron teachers’ union claims schools are ‘not safe’ following recent violence at Ellet, Buchtel
AKRON, Ohio – The Akron Education Association, which represents Akron Public Schools teachers, is claiming its schools are “not safe” and that superintendent Christine Fowler Mack has “failed students” following two incidents of violence and bomb threats in the district during the past week. The...
‘Absolute chaos’: Teachers union calls for change amid violence at Akron Schools
A 17-year-old male student was stabbed at John R. Buchtel Community Learning Center Wednesday afternoon and transported to Akron Children's Hospital.
Man charged in Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol is University Hospitals police officer
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man charged this week in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is a University Hospitals police officer. Saul Llamas, 29, worked as an officer for the department since October 2018, according to a hospital spokesman. Federal prosecutors charged Llamas with four...
Freeing the Falls: Ohio pledges $25 million toward taking down the Gorge Dam
AKRON, Ohio – A project to remove the Gorge Dam took a big step closer to realization Friday with the state announcing a $25 million contribution to the estimated $130 million needed to take the dam down. Located in Summit Metro Parks’ Gorge Park, the dam spans the Cuyahoga...
Eight charged with patient abuse, evidence tampering at state hospital for people with intellectual disabilities in Cleveland
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Eight employees were indicted last month on accusations of patient abuse and evidence tampering at a state-run facility for adults with intellectual disabilities. One man is accused of striking the face of a 19-year-old patient at Warrensville Developmental Center in Highland Hills, leaving him with marks...
