Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is here, and that means a new battle pass filled with 100+ rewards is waiting to be unlocked to the fullest between now and the end of the season. This season's battle pass comes with some hallmarks of the game, namely several stylish original characters, as well as some major new crossovers--this time featuring heroes from two other popular video games. Here we'll be sharing images of every single item in the battle pass so you can check it out while your update downloads, while you're away from your favorite platform, or so you can judge whether it's worth your V-Bucks.

1 DAY AGO