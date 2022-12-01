Read full article on original website
Destiny 2: Season 19 Will See Dozens Of Exotic Weapons Buffs And Nerfs
With Season 19 around the corner, Bungie has shared more details on how several of its Exotic weapons will be tweaked for the next period of activity. Bungie identified a number of weapons to apply amplified traits to, with a specific subset of Exotic weapons receiving a buff to the Fundamentals perk. Borealis, Hard Light, and Dead Messenger, which feature the ability to cycle through different elements, will each receive increased handling, range, stability, and aim assist stats depending on which element is currently active.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Map Revealed: New POIs, Gameplay Changes, And More
Fortnite Chapter 4 has arrived, and maybe more exciting than anything else is its new map. The new Fortnite map has some touchstones of past maps, like various biomes, a mountain range, and a wintry section that will no doubt be the focal point of the forthcoming winter event. Here's a breakdown of everything we've learned about the new Fortnite Chapter 4 map.
What's New In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: Motorcycles, The Witcher Crossover, And More
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has arrived. Coming after the shortest chapter in Fortnite history at just one year long, Chapter 4 may signal a new way forward for Epic's battle royale where players get a major overhaul every December going forward. In Fortnite Chapter 4, a totally new map has arrived, though it's not without some allusions to past landing spots, like always. New Fortnite weapons are here too, as is another new battle pass and totally new mechanics such as motorcycles and a perks system called Augments. Consider this your all-in-one explainer on what's new and unusual in Fortnite Chapter 4.
Destiny 2 Shotguns And Glaives Are Getting Big Changes In Season 19
Season 18 of Destiny 2 introduced a number of small but substantial changes to almost every weapon archetype in the game, and for Season 19, Bungie will be doing some more fine-tuning on its digital arsenal. One of the bigger changes being applied to all weapon types will be a Full Auto toggle, which players will be able to find in the gameplay section of the settings menu once Season 19 goes live, allowing for all weapons to become fully automatic tools.
Assassin's Creed Mirage Reportedly Releasing in August 2023
While only broadly stamped with a 2023 release, a new report states Assassin's Creed Mirage is eagle eying an August launch. However, it is possible that it won't stick to that reported release window. That's because the game has already been delayed internally twice, according to Insider Gaming. Apparently Ubisoft...
Fortnite NPCs In Chapter 4 Season 1: All 15 Character Locations
Fortnite Chapter 4 is here, and in Season 1, you'll want to meet all 15 characters, often called NPCs, to take advantage of their sold items, services, and other special features. Heck, even the unique story dialogue is pretty cool. We've tracked down all 15 Fortnite NPCs in Chapter 4 Season 1. Use our below map and list to meet and greet everyone for yourself and finish off your Fortnite character collection book.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Full Match Gameplay
Watch as we try out the various new mechanics in the latest chapter and season of Fortnite. We use the motorcycles, traverse on ice, use the new hammer weapon, try control point and much more.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: All Explorer Quests And Launch Challenges
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is officially released, and it has no doubt brought a wide variety of changes to the popular battle royale. However, one thing that hasn't changed is that a new season also means a new set of challenges to complete, so it's no surprise that Chapter 4 is kicking things off with the usual launch week challenges. This time around, though, there are also some Explorer Quests that entice you to, well, explore the new map. We'll give the full scoop on all of these below so that you can start grinding out XP towards completing this season's exciting battle pass.
Dragon Age: DreadWolf Official In-Game Cinematic Trailer
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Dragon Age: DreadWolf Official In-Game Cinematic Trailer. To celebrate Dragon Age Day, we get an in game cinematic trailer. Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is releasing on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Boss Fight: How To Defeat Geno, The Ageless Champion
Fortnite Chapter 4 has brought a ton of major changes to one of the biggest games in the world--but some things stayed the same. For example, this season features a brand-new boss enemy, dubbed The Ageless Champion, who has an awesome Mythic weapon that you can loot from him after you take him down.
Destiny 2's Trials Of Osiris And Iron Banner Will See Some Cult-Classic Weapons Return
A new season in Destiny 2 means a fresh supply of loot to earn, and if you're a fan of the game's most challenging activities, here's what you can look forward to. In Trials of Osiris, the deadly PvP mode that runs every weekend, a trip to the Lighthouse after a flawless run will see some new gear unlocked.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass: All Skins, Emotes, And Other Cosmetics
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is here, and that means a new battle pass filled with 100+ rewards is waiting to be unlocked to the fullest between now and the end of the season. This season's battle pass comes with some hallmarks of the game, namely several stylish original characters, as well as some major new crossovers--this time featuring heroes from two other popular video games. Here we'll be sharing images of every single item in the battle pass so you can check it out while your update downloads, while you're away from your favorite platform, or so you can judge whether it's worth your V-Bucks.
Saints Row IV On PC Will Automatically Upgrade On December 8 For Free
Deep Silver announced that all copies of Saints Row IV on PC will automatically be upgraded to the Re-Elected Edition for free on December 8. This also applies to the PC-exclusive Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition. With the Re-Elected Edition, players will have access to several additional...
The Best Xbox Games Of 2022 According To Metacritic
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Xbox admittedly hasn't had a noteworthy 2022 when it comes to first-party releases, but Microsoft's gaming hardware more than made up for its minimal selection of Xbox-published exclusives by being one of the best platforms for third-party games. Combined with its main event Game Pass subscription program and day one releases through it, Xbox had plenty of gaming muscle to flex throughout 2022.
Fortnite: Where To Get The Shockwave Hammer And How To Use It
With any new season of Fortnite, you can rest assured there will be thrilling new weapons to test out, but the introduction of Chapter 4 Season 1 comes packing one of the most epic ones yet. The brand-new Shockwave Hammer is a melee weapon that can dish out some hefty damage with each mighty swing, but that's probably not going to be the main reason you pick this one up. Read on to find out where to find this heavy hitter and why you'll want to drag it around with you.
Fortnite New Weapons In Chapter 4 Season 1: New Shotguns, Assault Rifles, And More
Fortnite Chapter 4 is here, and in its inaugural season, a new slate of weapons has arrived for you to scavenge and, with a bit of luck, carry to victory. While some items in this season's loot pool return from past seasons and chapters, each new chapter of Fortnite has also introduced wholly new items and guns never before seen. Chapter 4 continues that tradition. Here's a breakdown of all new Fortnite guns and items in Chapter 4 Season 1, plus a look at what else has been vaulted or unvaulted.
Fortnite Event Start Time: Here's How To Play Today's Chapter 3 Finale, Fracture
It's another Fortnite event weekend! Fortnite Chapter 3 is ending, and the Chapter 3 finale event, Fracture, is coming today. If it's anything like past Fortnite events, you won't want to miss it. Grab three friends and dive into today's epic conclusion to Fortnite Chapter 3. Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite event, including its start time and what lies on the other side of such a game-changing day on the island.
Warframe | Cross Platform Play Available Now
The introduction of Cross Platform Play breaks down pre-existing barriers between consoles and PC’s. Squad up with your friends wherever they play, and get into the game even faster with reduced matchmaking times thanks to a wider pool of available Tenno. To enable, simply toggle the “Cross Platform Play” setting in the Options Menu, and you’ll be able to join a fellow Tenno’s Squad directly, or through Public Matchmaking.
How to Catch Charizard In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet
If you are a huge fan of Charizard, one of the most recognizable Pokemon (and dragons, for that matter), you may have been disappointed to hear the fan-favorite flying/fire type Pokemon isn't readily available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Fret not, however! There is still a way to get Charizard (although it is quite difficult), so read on and we'll walk you through everything you need to catch the fiery Gen 1 starter.
Elden Ring: Where To Get The Great Turtle Shell Shield
If you're looking to collect every shield in Elden Ring, you'll likely come across a large majority of them by just playing through the game normally. However, a handful of shields can be easily missed without a keen eye. That's the case with the Great Turtle Shell Shield, which you may overlook if you're not paying close attention. In this guide, we'll tell you how to get your hands on it.
