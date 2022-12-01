Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Dragon Age: DreadWolf Official In-Game Cinematic Trailer
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Dragon Age: DreadWolf Official In-Game Cinematic Trailer. To celebrate Dragon Age Day, we get an in game cinematic trailer. Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is releasing on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.
Gamespot
Every Rumor And Leak For The Game Awards 2022 | GameSpot
We’re days away from the Game Awards, with leaks and rumors coming in thick and fast. Here’s a roundup of the biggest things we expect to see at the event. There’s a really strong chance we’ll be getting a look at the upcoming sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order; Jedi: Fallen Survivor. According to Jeff Grubb of GameSpot sister site, Giant Bomb, marketing for the game will be kicking off in December and expects the launch of the title to be March 2023. Then, Insider Gaming provided specific details around the game’s presence at the Game Awards, including a new trailer, release date, and pre-order details.
Gamespot
Ed Boon Says No Plans For Mortal Kombat Or Injustice Announcement At The Game Awards
Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon wants everyone to press pause on expecting an imminent announcement of a new entry in his fighting game franchises. Specifically, he says don't expect to see a new game from NetherRealm Studios to appear at The Game Awards next week. Boon possibly wanted to get...
Gamespot
Fortnite NPCs In Chapter 4 Season 1: All 15 Character Locations
Fortnite Chapter 4 is here, and in Season 1, you'll want to meet all 15 characters, often called NPCs, to take advantage of their sold items, services, and other special features. Heck, even the unique story dialogue is pretty cool. We've tracked down all 15 Fortnite NPCs in Chapter 4 Season 1. Use our below map and list to meet and greet everyone for yourself and finish off your Fortnite character collection book.
Gamespot
Here's What Happened In The Fortnite Chapter 3 Finale Event
Fortnite Chapter 3 has come to an end, and as usual, the existential threats proved real, as The Herald made swift work of the loopers' most recent island. If you missed the Chapter 3 finale Fortnite event, we're breaking it all down for you right here. It'll be a few hours before Chapter 4 begins, so use that time to get caught up on the story and join us as we await the discovery of strange new terrain coming in a short while.
Gamespot
Fortnite Exotics And Mythics In Chapter 4 Season 1: All Special Weapons And Items
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is packing quite a lot of new stuff to check out, so you'll have no trouble rounding up fresh things to play around with. But some things never change--including the fact that there are a variety of Exotic and Mythic weapons you can find or purchase across the map. Some are new and some are returning favorites, but we've got the full list of them here to help you along your quest to find them all.
Gamespot
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: All Explorer Quests And Launch Challenges
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is officially released, and it has no doubt brought a wide variety of changes to the popular battle royale. However, one thing that hasn't changed is that a new season also means a new set of challenges to complete, so it's no surprise that Chapter 4 is kicking things off with the usual launch week challenges. This time around, though, there are also some Explorer Quests that entice you to, well, explore the new map. We'll give the full scoop on all of these below so that you can start grinding out XP towards completing this season's exciting battle pass.
Gamespot
Primitive Is A New Far Cry Primal-Inspired Stone Age Shooter Coming To PC
Primitive is a new Stone Age survival shooter just announced for PC, and it aims to take full advantage of Unreal Engine 5 to deliver a photorealistic representation of what the world was like tens of thousands of years ago. Developer Games Box is the studio behind Primitive, and though...
Gamespot
A Cyberpunk 2077 Game Of The Year Edition Is Reportedly Coming In 2023
It appears that CD Projekt Red plans on releasing a Game of the Year edition for its most recent game, Cyberpunk 2077. In an investor meeting reported on by Insider Gaming, CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kicinski stated that the studio intends to release a Game of the Year edition after the launch of the game's upcoming DLC Phantom Liberty.
Gamespot
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Boss Fight: How To Defeat Geno, The Ageless Champion
Fortnite Chapter 4 has brought a ton of major changes to one of the biggest games in the world--but some things stayed the same. For example, this season features a brand-new boss enemy, dubbed The Ageless Champion, who has an awesome Mythic weapon that you can loot from him after you take him down.
Gamespot
Gran Turismo 7 To Celebrate Series' 25th Anniversary With Exclusive In-Game Content
Gran Turismo 7 will be celebrating its 25th anniversary of the franchise by rewarding players with special in-game items, bonus rewards, and more. From now until December 5, players can increase their rewards for each race in Sports mode. This mode features a race similar to the one in the World Finals, but will allow players to earn up to five times the amount of credits upon completion. Players will also be able to earn additional credit through Online Time Trails, which task racers with completing tracks of the World Finals races in a limited amount of time.
Gamespot
What's New In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: Motorcycles, The Witcher Crossover, And More
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has arrived. Coming after the shortest chapter in Fortnite history at just one year long, Chapter 4 may signal a new way forward for Epic's battle royale where players get a major overhaul every December going forward. In Fortnite Chapter 4, a totally new map has arrived, though it's not without some allusions to past landing spots, like always. New Fortnite weapons are here too, as is another new battle pass and totally new mechanics such as motorcycles and a perks system called Augments. Consider this your all-in-one explainer on what's new and unusual in Fortnite Chapter 4.
Gamespot
The Best NES Games Of All Time
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The NES is perhaps the most important video game console ever made. Before its launch in 1983, the industry had experienced a massive decline, leading some to believe the video games were just another fad that had peaked before falling off a cliff. But then the Nintendo Entertainment System came along and changed everything. With the help of a few iconic series, including a plumber who doesn't seem to actually ever fix toilets, the NES rejuvenated the industry. The NES's library was filled with standouts, many of which are still a blast to play today. We've rounded up the best NES games of all time (in alphabetical order).
Gamespot
Assassin's Creed Mirage Reportedly Releasing in August 2023
While only broadly stamped with a 2023 release, a new report states Assassin's Creed Mirage is eagle eying an August launch. However, it is possible that it won't stick to that reported release window. That's because the game has already been delayed internally twice, according to Insider Gaming. Apparently Ubisoft...
Gamespot
The Best PlayStation Fighting Games For PS5 And PS4
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. As long as PlayStation has been around, it has been seen as one of the best consoles to have for fighting game fans. A rock-solid line-up of games, legacy franchises, and one of the best controller D-pads for multiple generations has made Sony's gaming hardware the default choice for some of the greatest fighting games of the era, and right now, not much has changed on that front. We've rounded up the best PlayStation fighting games for PS5 and PS4.
Gamespot
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Full Match Gameplay
Watch as we try out the various new mechanics in the latest chapter and season of Fortnite. We use the motorcycles, traverse on ice, use the new hammer weapon, try control point and much more.
Gamespot
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass: All Skins, Emotes, And Other Cosmetics
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is here, and that means a new battle pass filled with 100+ rewards is waiting to be unlocked to the fullest between now and the end of the season. This season's battle pass comes with some hallmarks of the game, namely several stylish original characters, as well as some major new crossovers--this time featuring heroes from two other popular video games. Here we'll be sharing images of every single item in the battle pass so you can check it out while your update downloads, while you're away from your favorite platform, or so you can judge whether it's worth your V-Bucks.
Gamespot
Fortnite: Where To Get The Shockwave Hammer And How To Use It
With any new season of Fortnite, you can rest assured there will be thrilling new weapons to test out, but the introduction of Chapter 4 Season 1 comes packing one of the most epic ones yet. The brand-new Shockwave Hammer is a melee weapon that can dish out some hefty damage with each mighty swing, but that's probably not going to be the main reason you pick this one up. Read on to find out where to find this heavy hitter and why you'll want to drag it around with you.
Gamespot
Warframe | Cross Platform Play Available Now
The introduction of Cross Platform Play breaks down pre-existing barriers between consoles and PC’s. Squad up with your friends wherever they play, and get into the game even faster with reduced matchmaking times thanks to a wider pool of available Tenno. To enable, simply toggle the “Cross Platform Play” setting in the Options Menu, and you’ll be able to join a fellow Tenno’s Squad directly, or through Public Matchmaking.
Gamespot
Warhammer 40K Darktide Review - Left To Shred
When I spoke to several teams making games in the Left 4 Dead lineage, they each had some unique thoughts on why the game, and its resulting genre, works. But they also each echoed one similar thought: Pacing reigns supreme. Horde shooters, like Warhammer 40K Darktide, can live or die on the flow of its co-op missions. Aided by an AI director, missions must be tuned to reliably challenge, but not necessarily overwhelm the player. Impressively, Darktide gets this aspect of its grimdark missions exactly right, though the ways in which the game adds new layers don't work quite as well.
Comments / 0