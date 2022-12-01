Read full article on original website
Related
kgncnewsnow.com
Cactus JBS Incident
A person has been taken into custody after an incident at JBS In Cactus, Thursday. The Dumas Independent School District went into lockdown mode as a precaution. The Dumas School system announced that all students at Cactus, Junior High, and Morningside needed to be picked up from school at their campuses.
kgncnewsnow.com
Mobile COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
Registered nurse Cynthia Banada holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Miami Jewish Health, a senior healthcare facility, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) The City of Amarillo Public Health Department is hosting free COVID-19 Mobile Clinics. They will have first and second doses as...
kgncnewsnow.com
Together We Can Food Drive
The Together We can Food and Fund Drive Kicks off on Monday, December 5th , at the Market Street United in Amarillo. The annual food and funds collection benefits the High Plains Food Bank, which in turn helps to relieve food insecurities in the Texas Panhandle. Each and every donation...
Comments / 0