Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Mike Flanagan Spoils All Of Proposed Midnight Club Season 2 After Netflix Cancelation
With the news breaking earlier this week that Mike Flanagan, along with partner Trevor Macy, is leaving Netflix for Amazon Studios, a shadow of doubt was cast over the fate of their freshman series The Midnight Club. Today the news was confirmed that a second season of the Christopher Pike adaptations won't come to fruition, but Flanagan wanted to give fans some closure.
Gamespot
Why Does Netflix Remove Movies And TV Shows?
Netflix is one of the biggest and most popular streaming services in the world, known for hits shows like Stranger Things and The Witcher and original movies like Extraction, The Irishman, and many more. From time to time, though, Netflix removes content from its library--but why?. The answer is pretty...
Popculture
Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star
Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
Gamespot
Nobody 2 With Bob Odenkirk Likely To Film Next Year
The action comedy Nobody starring Bob Odenkirk introduced the comedy icon in the world of action movies and became a sleeper hit last year. Directed by Hardcore Henry's Ilya Naishuller and written by John Wick creator, Derek Kolstad, Nobody follows a mild-mannered family man who, after his house is robbed, returns to his dangerous former life, making him the target of a vengeful drug lord.
Gamespot
Margot Robbie's Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie Script May Not Be Dead Just Yet
Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has shed new light on the Pirates of the Caribbean film that was set to star Margot Robbie but was later reportedly abandoned by Disney. Bruckheimer told Collider that the script for that movie wasn't thrown away entirely. "I think that that script will come forward at...
Gamespot
Splinter Cell Audio Series Premieres Today
Ubisoft's popular stealth-action series Splinter Cell has finally made its return December 2 via an eight-episode BBC Radio series starring Will Poulter. The series will air on BBC Radio 4 every Friday for the next eight weeks, and you can check out the game studio's announcement here. A synopsis reads:...
Gamespot
Adam Sandler Talks About His Movies Getting Bad Reviews: "It's OK, I Get It"
Adam Sandler is one of Hollywood's most successful actors. His movies are often huge hits, though they do not always resonate with professional critics. Sandler said in a new interview that he stopped reading reviews for his movies back in the '90s after critics bashed one of his earliest successful films, Billy Madison.
Gamespot
Violent Night Comes To Town With Over $1 Million In Preview Night
Universal and 87North's action-horror film Violent Night starring David Harbour as an unconventional Santa is off to a positive start with $1.1M previews Thursday night. This time of year is usually before the Oscar baits drop, but we're still in a period of restructuring and returning to movies even after two years.
Gamespot
Review Roundup For The Callisto Protocol -- Here's What The Critics Think
The Callisto Protocol, the next game from Dead Space and Call of Duty veteran Glen Schofield and the debut offering from Striking Distance Studios, launches today, December 2. Reviews for the game are now online as well, painting a picture of what critics are saying about the long-awaited gruesome horror game.
Gamespot
Lance Reddick To Reprise John Wick Role In Spinoff Ballerina
Lance Reddick (Resident Evil, The Wire) is set to reprise his role of Charon in the John Wick franchise for the Ana de Armas-led spinoff, Ballerina. Variety was first to report. "Charon is an indispensable part of the world of Wick," producer Erica Lee said in a statement. "It's great...
Comments / 0