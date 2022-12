John Gomes, a former aide to Bridgeport Democratic Mayor Joe Ganim, has announced that he is challenging his former boss for mayor. Gomes is a Bridgeport Democrat who supported Ganim’s comeback as mayor in 2015 and reelection in 2019. He was rewarded with the key position of acting chief administration officer where he was responsible for cutting several municipal jobs.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO