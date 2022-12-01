Read full article on original website
Related
‘All political power is inherent in the people.’ Well ...: Thomas Suddes
“Unfair, undemocratic and unpopular and [it] will silence the voices of everyday Ohioans” — that’s what more than 140 Ohio consumer, good-government and labor organizations say about a plan, backed by Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose, to make it harder for the state’s voters to amend the Ohio Constitution.
Lima News
Ohio Republicans tweak proposal raising bar for voter approval of constitutional amendments
COLUMBUS – Republican state lawmakers have tweaked a proposal to make it harder to amend Ohio’s constitution that’s potentially poised to advance during the legislature’s lame-duck session. The measure now calls for requiring 60% approval from voters to pass state constitutional amendments proposed by the state...
Ohio House passes bill blocking politicians from curtailing gun access during states of emergencies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — State lawmakers took a precautionary vote Thursday to block a rarely-used Michigan practice from bleeding into Ohio’s borders: curtailing firearm access during a state of emergency. In 2020, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s move to pause nonessential business, including the sale of firearms, during the coronavirus pandemic incensed Ohio legislators and gun […]
wvxu.org
Former Ohio lawmaker floats alternative to keep 'special interests' out of Ohio's constitution
As Ohio lawmakers consider a proposal that would make it harder to pass constitutional amendments at the ballot box by requiring the issue get a 60% vote, one former legislator thinks there’s another option that should be considered. GOP lawmakers sponsoring the proposal said they want to make sure...
FOP opposes House bill to protect access to guns during state of emergency
A bill to protect gun stores and firearm owners during a state of emergency, drawing the ire of gun safety advocates and the state's largest police union.
Lima News
Ohio voting law changes delayed but still on tap: What they would do
A major overhaul of Ohio voting laws, which includes allowing absentee ballots to be requested online, got a fourth committee hearing but no final vote Thursday. That decreases its chance of making it through the lame-duck legislative session. House Bill 294, the “Enact Ohio Election Security and Modernization Act,” is...
Gender disparity at the Ohio Statehouse to grow in '23
Data: Center for American Women and Politics; Note: 2023 data reflects women anticipated to serve in the Ohio General Assembly as of January 2023; Chart: Axios VisualsMen already greatly outnumber women representing Ohioans in the Statehouse — and the disparity is growing more uneven in January.State of play: Women will hold 29% of seats in the upcoming 135th General Assembly — just eight of 33 in the Ohio Senate and 30 of 99 in the House of Representatives. That's down from the current term's record-high of 31%.Why it matters: Ohio's setback contrasts with a record level of women serving...
Barbershop owner opposes House bill, worries it will send unprepared barbers into workforce
New legislation in the Ohio Statehouse could allow barber college students to graduate in roughly half the time as current practice, but one Cleveland barbershop owner strongly opposes the new bill.
wksu.org
Ohio lawmaker wants law requiring police to record race during traffic stops
An Ohio lawmaker says she will introduce legislation requiring police agencies to record race data when making traffic stops, following a Marshall Project - Cleveland investigation into how the village of Bratenahl tickets mostly Black drivers from neighboring Cleveland. State Rep. Juanita Brent, a Democrat from Cleveland, said the information...
After backlash, lawmakers tweak bill that makes it harder to amend Constitution
A resolution to make it harder for voters to amend the Ohio Constitution got an update after facing immense backlash from advocacy, union and religious groups.
columbusfreepress.com
Initiate This: Adult Use Comes to Ohio
Drum roll please … within approximately one month, cannabis will … or should … take center stage at the Ohio Statehouse. That is when the General Assembly is mandated by the Ohio Supreme Court to follow the rules regarding citizen initiated statutes. Legislators must consider Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol (RMLA) Act. Will they, is a matter of debate.
dayton247now.com
New gun-control bill could bring extra measures for Ohioans purchasing a firearm
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The long-stalled issue of gun regulation was discussed at a hearing conducted by the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday. Republican Senator Matt Dolan believes Senate Bill 357 could bring safety measures to gun laws. Dion Green, who lost his father in the Oregon District Mass Shooting in 2019, is a supporter of the bill.
wyso.org
Ohio House approves $615M for nursing homes
Lawmakers in the Ohio House attached an amendment to a bill that would send $615 million to skilled nursing facilities to help with staffing shortages and keep establishments from closing. The money was attached to SB110, which already appropriates $465 million for emergency rental assistance program. Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville)...
Constitutional amendments in Ohio could have a new requirement to pass
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Republicans broadened the scope of a measure Thursday that would make it more difficult for citizen-initiated petitions to be embedded within the state constitution. Two weeks after Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Rep. Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) presented a proposal requiring 60% of the vote, as opposed to a simple […]
Ohio legislators remove one ridiculous part of Frank LaRose’s plan to devalue your vote: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio Republican legislators this week tweaked a proposal that seeks to make it harder to pass amendments to the state constitution. They applied the 60% voter approval requirement to constitutional amendments proposed by legislators -- not just to those initiated by the public. We’re talking about Republicans’...
School could expand to nearly all students in Ohio if bill passes
(The Center Square) – School choice options in Ohio could expand to nearly every student if a new bill works its way quickly through the Ohio Legislature during the lame duck session. Senate Bill 368, introduced by Sen. Sandra O’Brien, R-Rome, earlier this week, would eliminate income thresholds currently attached to the state’s school voucher program and significantly expand tax credits to home-schoolers. Those two changes, according to The Buckeye...
Gov. Mike DeWine supports bill to strip state school board of control over Ohio Department of Education
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday he supports an Ohio Senate bill that would overhaul the Ohio Department of Education, gut powers from the Ohio State Board of Education and give his office more oversight of education. “I think virtually every governor for 40 or 50 years...
Gov. Mike DeWine announces $25 million state contribution for Cuyahoga River Gorge Dam removal
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state of Ohio is getting involved with the long-awaited project to remove the Gorge Dam on the Cuyahoga River in Summit County. On Friday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the state will contribute $25 million towards the effort to remove an estimated 900,000 cubic yards of contaminated sediment, restore the fish and wildlife habitat, and revitalize more than a mile of the river for community recreational use.
columbusfreepress.com
Government Cared about this Poison in 1986, Residents Demand They Care and Act Now!
In 1986 – one year after the state of Ohio sanctioned oil & gas waste “brine” spreading on roads – it was discovered that brine contains high levels of benzene. State protection agencies were alarmed and lobbied for a ban of brine spreading, but the practice continued. In 2017, tests by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) confirmed that brine also contains high levels of radioactive radium, but still no ban. After 36 years of spreading toxic and radioactive oil well brine on Ohio roads with the silent acquiescence of state officials, the people are clamoring to end this poisonous practice.
How close is Ohio to abolishing the state income tax? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Completely abolishing Ohio’s state income tax, long a conservative pipe dream, has never been closer to becoming a reality. We’re talking about how the state could make up about $10.8 billion from income taxes on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
Comments / 4