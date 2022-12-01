ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

Night of Lights returns to Abilene bigger & brighter than ever

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB,KRBC) – The ‘Night of Lights at Safety City’ is coming once again to spread Christmas cheer. This annual event will have four acres decorated in festive lights, plenty of Instagrammable moments, family fun and more. According to a press release from the Abilene Fire Department, they are looking to make each year […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Life-sized snow globe to stop in Abilene on statewide trip, photo op & free Coca-Cola samples

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages is planning to bring a life-sized snow glob for a free holiday photo experience to United Supermarket stores across Texas. Next week is Abilene’s chance! This pop up photo experience will also include free samples of Coca-Cola products. Each visitor will get to take a holiday photo inside […]
ABILENE, TX
KEAN 105

Celebrate The Holidays With The 24th Annual Christmas Lights Parade in Downtown Abilene

Abilene has its own way of doing things, and that includes how we usher in the holidays. After all, the holidays happen only once a year and you've got to make them count. Around these parts of Texas, we have a parade complete with Christmas lights - The FOX West Texas Annual Christmas Lights parade in downtown Abilene. This year the parade takes place on November 29 at 6:30 p.m. The route is from Pine to North 4th to Cypress Street.
ABILENE, TX
KEAN 105

These Abilene Restaurants Will Be Open On Christmas Day

Ah, yes, Christmas. That other time of the year when we break out the turkey, ham, stuffing, and all the fixings. Why does it seem that we only have these types of dinners twice a year? It's probably because it's such a hassle to do the shopping, then the cooking, and then clean up all that mess.
ABILENE, TX
KEAN 105

The Wylie Baptist Church Living Christmas Tree is Celebrating 40 Years

I am so excited, because we are back to normal at the Wylie Baptist Church on Buffalo Gap Road. Let me explain. Back in 2020, the Living Christmas Tree at the Wylie Baptist Church was put on hold due to the coronavirus. In 2021, the Living Christmas Tree returned but had limited capacity due to safe distancing protocol. Now, the Living Christmas Tree is back with four performances.
WYLIE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Restaurant Expands into Abilene

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Cork & Pig will soon open its seventh location in Abilene this month. The restaurant concept is chef-driven Americana food with the specialty pizzas cooked in a wood-fired oven. There are currently 5 other locations, in Las Colinas, Midland, Odessa, San Angelo, and Southlake. The original Metroplex Cork & Pig that was on 7th Street in downtown Fort Worth was closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Once Abilene opens, there will be six locations.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

ACU professor makes campus home

Working from home is a term we hear a lot more of. For ACU Associate Professor of Sociology Dr. Suzie Macaluso, that term has a little more duality. After working and living amongst her students abroad last year, Dr. Macaluso was inspired to bring that same feeling back to the states.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Thousands of dollars in cash, Louis Vuitton bags stolen in Abilene burglary

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 6100 block of Texas Avenue – Theft of Motor VehicleA victim reported her vehicle […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene man indicted in connection to 2005 murder

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been indicted in connection to a 2005 murder. Marco Ramos was indicted by a Taylor County Grand Jury Wednesday for Murder in connection to the death of Bobby Beck. Beck was stabbed to death during an altercation on the 1900 block of N 5th Street on April 9, 2005.  […]
ABILENE, TX
KEAN 105

6 Restaurant Chains That I Loved Growing Up And Almost Forgot About

To be absolutely honest, I love eating out. Growing up in the Texas panhandle, our family ate out at restaurants quite a bit. I'd venture to say we ended up going out more than not. It's not that we never broke bread at home. Both my parents were excellent cooks, but the whole family always enjoyed going out on the town.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: $30K to $150K reported stolen from Abilene man

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2000 block of Lincoln Drive – Theft of PropertyA victim reported a firearm, ammunition, […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Suspect fled scene, fired multiple shots at people in parked car in Sweetwater

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sweetwater Police Department are currently investigating an incident where a person fired a gun multiple times. According to Chief Sheridan, Chief of Police, on December 2, Sweetwater PD were called out to the 100 block of Haskell Street after witnesses heard gunshots. Upon arrival, police discovered that the suspect had shot […]
SWEETWATER, TX
KEAN 105

KEAN 105

Abilene, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT

105.1 KEAN plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy