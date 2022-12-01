ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC13 Houston

NFL players show off 2022 'My Cause, My Cleats' footwear

ESPN and the V Foundation are committed to the fight against cancer. V Week 2022 is Nov. 29-Dec. 11. If you are able, please support cancer research by visiting V.org/donate. The NFL's annual #MyCauseMyCleats weekend has arrived. It's the one weekend of the season where players can wear shoes that are not team-specific and within the NFL's uniform rules.
Deshaun Watson showing 'progress' in treatment program, sources say

As part of the conditions that enabled Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson to be reinstated and be able to play Sunday against the Houston Texans, he has made what NFL and NFLPA experts have described as "signs of progress" during his mandatory treatment program, league sources told ESPN. Though his...
