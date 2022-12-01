ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

westkentuckystar.com

Paducah woman arrested on drug charges

A Paducah woman was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop Friday night. A McCracken County deputy stopped a vehicle on Hardmoney Road driven by 51-year-old Sherry E. Sullenger. Deputies said they allegedly found Sullenger in possession of crystal methamphetamine and a quantity of Gabapentin. Sullenger's charges included possession...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

DUI, drug charges for Gilbertsville man

A traffic stop in Paducah ended with DUI and drug charges for a Gilbertsville man Saturday night. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle on Noble Road driven by 61-year-old Johnny W. Littlemeyer. During the stop the deputy allegedly discovered that Littlemeyer was in possession of...
GILBERTSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest In Trigg County

A traffic stop on South Road in Trigg County led to drug charges for a man Saturday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say 28-year-old Kristen Canada was stopped for swerving all over the road and found to not be wearing a seat belt along with 30-year-old Levon Desaussure and three children in the vehicle.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Charged With Possession Of Drugs

A Hopkinsville man was stopped by law enforcement on US 68 at Green Road in Trigg County and charged with possession of drugs Friday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say 41-year-old Ty Mayton was stopped for careless driving and crossing the fog line and found to be in possession of meth and marijuana.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Real News Network

Cops arrest Kentucky man in traffic stop on drug charges for traces found on dollar bill

Phillip Hamm was on the road with a friend in Paducah, Kentucky, when he was pulled over by local police over a busted tail light. Instead of letting him go, the officer held Hamm for over an hour, during which time he forced Hamm to undergo a sobriety test, searched his person, and demanded access to his vehicle. When Hamm declined, the police brought over a canine unit and searched his car. Despite finding nothing, officers tested dollar bills from Hamm’s wallet for methamphetamine and then arrested him on felony drug charges. Police Accountability Report examines the footage of Hamm’s arrest as an example of how police routinely abuse their power to manufacture the outcomes they want. Phillip Hamm himself also joins the show to speak on his ordeal.
PADUCAH, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Trigg County sheriff indicted on misdemeanor charges

CADIZ, Ky. — A Trigg County grand jury has indicted Sheriff Aaron Acree on four misdemeanor charges. Trigg County Circuit Court Clerk Stephen Washer said the grand jury met Wednesday morning and was presented with the investigation. The charges against Acree were the only ones heard by the grand jury.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Missing Marshall County man located

The Sheriff's Office reports Lawrence has been located and is well. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing man. The Sheriff's Office said 47-year-old Michael Lawrence of Benton was reported missing by a family member and has not been heard from since Thursday.Lawrence had recently been in the Calvert City and Gilbertsville areas of Marshall County.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

KSP investigating Wednesday evening fatal crash in Calloway County

MURRAY — The Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision that killed a Hopkins County man Wednesday evening. According to a Thursday release, 57-year-old Timothy Traylor of Madisonville was killed in a two-vehicle accident on KY-121 N. Troopers say the initial investigation determined a 29-year-old Calvert City man...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Explosive Destroyed, Roadway Reopened In Cadiz

Authorities have reopened South Road in downtown Cadiz after the bomb squad has safely destroyed an explosive found Sunday afternoon. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says the object was located by someone magnet fishing on the bridge leading to the road being blocked as the object that was a military explosive was removed.
CADIZ, KY
KFVS12

Pedestrian hit, killed in Cape Girardeau identified

Jeff Diederich has been sworn in as the new Williamson County Sheriff. Dozens came out Hayti's Christmas lighting ceremony held on the square Thursday night, Dec. 1. The City of Carbondale held their annual Tree Lighting and Holiday Kick-off on Thursday, December 1. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 12/2. Updated:...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Violent encounter, chase results in arrest of Marion man

A Marion, Illinois man was arrested for attempted murder Tuesday. Police in Marion, Illinois responded to a call just after 2 p.m about a reported “man with a gun.” The female caller reportedly was distraught, just as the line was disconnected. As officers responded, they saw a man...
MARION, IL
kbsi23.com

Man arrested for attempted murder in Marion, IL

MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – A man faces charges for attempted murder in Marion, Ill. Joshua G. Taylor, 44, faces charges of attempted murder, domestic battery, unlawful use of weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, fleeing and eluding, interference with reporting of domestic violence, criminal damage to property and driving on the sidewalk.
MARION, IL
radionwtn.com

Obion County Sheriff’s Office Collecting For Chimes For Charity

Union City, Tenn.–The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting donations for Chimes for Charity as part of the Pack the Patrol Car event. Toys, canned goods, and new clothing of all sizes can be donated any time at the sheriff’s office in Union City. (Obion County Sheriff’s Office photo).
OBION COUNTY, TN
wjpf.com

Death investigation underway in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – A death investigation is underway in Williamson County. At about 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to a home at 1221 Morning Glory Road for a burglary in progress. Officers arriving at the scene found a man with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Father, four children injured in crash in Paducah

PADUCAH — A Smithland, Kentucky, father and four of his children were injured in a crash that shut down part of the downtown Paducah business loop for three hours Wednesday morning, police say. The crash happened around 8:23 a.m. at the intersection of North 3rd Street and Jefferson Street.
PADUCAH, KY
southernillinoisnow.com

Three sentenced on felony drug charges in Marion County Court

Three people were sentenced on felony possession of methamphetamine in Marion County Court on Tuesday. 46-year-old Sherry Altom of North Hickory in Centralia pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of under five grams of methamphetamine. She was sentenced to two years probation, ordered to undergo evaluation and testing, and given credit for 18 days served in the Marion County Jail. The sentence handed down in each case will run concurrently.
MARION COUNTY, IL
radionwtn.com

Paris Man Arrested On Drug Charges In Benton County

Benton County, Tennessee–A Paris man was arrested on drug charges by the Drug Task Force in Benton County. Bryan Carter was charged with four counts of possession of Schedule VI with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond of $122,500 was set and he has been released from the...
BENTON COUNTY, TN

