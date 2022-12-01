Santa Fe City Hall is the latest location for the national “Proudly She Served” portrait exhibit honoring women veterans. The exhibit honors women veterans through a series of portraits of women actively serving or who are veterans of military service. The portraits are the work of fine artist Steve Alpert, who worked with exhibit project director and former military aviator Linda Maloney to convey each woman's courage, strength, resilience, and selflessness while serving in the military and in their lives as civilians.

17 HOURS AGO