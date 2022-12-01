Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
State homeless population increasing
A recent Housing Alliance Delaware report shows that the number of homeless people in the state has doubled since 2019, and the number of homeless families with children has tripled. Nearly 33% of all homeless people in the state are under the age of 18, the highest number ever recorded by the alliance.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth taking new approach to implement CDP
It may have taken almost four years for Rehoboth Beach officials to complete the city’s new 2020 comprehensive development plan, but they’re not wasting time to implement the 330-page document. The plan is a state-mandated document that each municipality has to redo every 10 years and update every...
WMDT.com
Special Education Day: Learning Loss
DELMARVA – For special education day, 47 ABC is highlighting learning loss within the community. “The pandemic hit the disabled community very uniquely,” says Michele Gregory. That’s something that Michele Gregory, an advocate, and mother of a child with disabilities says she’s seen within her own household. “My son being disabled, you know when he was in school just being out for the Summer, we would see learning loss for him, we would see regression,” says Gregory.
Cape Gazette
Pathways to Success thanks State Farm and Sussex Habitat
During the Halloween month of October, Jeanine O’Donnell and her team at State Farm along with Kevin Gilmore and his team at Sussex County Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore collected healthy snacks to provide Pathways to Success youth with nutritious fuel to help them through the mornings or when food is not available.
whatsupmag.com
Easton Dermatology Associates
Led by board certified dermatologists Dr. Michael Del Torto and Dr. Donald Stranahan, Jr., the team at Easton Dermatology Associates specialize in diagnosing skin disorders and providing the best treatments available to improve the health and appearance of your skin. They stay on the cutting edge of their specialty, which...
Meet Ashley Lockwood, Delaware’s 2023 Teacher of the Year
Delaware’s teacher of the year didn’t set out to be an educator. Ashley Lockwood chose to earn a bachelor of arts in sociology from the University of Delaware in 2010. She planned to focus on how children interact with each other and develop. After graduation, she returned home to Seaford without a job and was trying to decide what her ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Habitat plans revitalization project
Sussex County Habitat for Humanity has embarked on one of the most ambitious projects in its history. On Nov. 29, volunteers, Habitat staff, families and officials gathered for a blessing of the new Kimmeytown Revitalization Project in downtown Georgetown. Habitat CEO Kevin Gilmore said the project has been in the...
r744.com
M&M Carnot to Expand Headquarters and Double Workforce in Maryland
Natural refrigeration manufacturer M&M Carnot is expanding its headquarters in Federalsburg, Maryland (U.S.) by leasing an existing 25,000ft2 (2,323m2) space next door, with room available for future expansions, according to Maryland’s Department of Commerce. This is expected to double the company’s workforce from 100 to 200 over the next...
WBOC
Hefty Price Tag for Proposed Sports Complex in Worcester County
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Construction of a proposed sports complex in Worcester County would cost $153 million, according to a Maryland Stadium Authority study. The complex would have outdoor fields and a 125,000-square-foot indoor facility. If those two facilities cannot be built at the same time, the price of this...
Ocean City Today
OPA board meetings become members-only sessions
In a surprise announcement Monday afternoon, the Ocean Pines Association notified its members that from now on, a property owner identification card must be displayed to gain entry to the monthly regular board meetings and town halls. Though the OPA had said nothing officially to suggest such an announcement was...
Help for homeless pets comes in time for the holidays in Delaware
Humane Animal Partners rallied communities in Delaware to stuff the van full of gifts and supplies for pets that won't be home for the holidays.
WBOC
Economic Forecast for Southern Delmarva
SALISBURY, Md. -- Officials from all across the lower shore spoke at Salisbury University on Friday, December 2nd, about their economic expectations for 2023. The expansion at NASA's Wallops Island location in 2023 posed a lot of growth opportunity. Three officials from the Wallops Flight Facility spoke at the presentation....
Company to expand, create 100 jobs on Eastern Shore
(The Center Square) – One Eastern Shore businesses is adding new jobs. M&M Carnot plans to add 100 jobs, Gov. Larry Hogan said, and double its workforce in Federalsburg. The company is a natural refrigerant company and is leasing an existing 25,000-square-foot space next to its current location which features room for continued expansion. “We are proud to support M&M Carnot’s expansion in Federalsburg, where 100 new jobs will have...
WBOC
Temporary Water Outage to Impact Certain Areas of Crisfield
CRISFIELD, Md. - The City of Crisfield has scheduled a major water line repair for Monday, Dec. 5, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. In order to make this repair, water service will need to be shut off. The following areas will be affected by the water outage:. Hall Highway.
delawarepublic.org
Freeman Arts Pavilion planning upgrades for 2023
After a record-breaking attendance this year, the Freeman Arts Pavilion is already preparing for the 2023 season. The $27 million projects in store at the Selbyville concert venue address customer feedback and continued safety initiatives. “For 2023, we are going to construct a new entrance, which will be the final...
Ocean City Today
Condos coming to 137th Street in north Ocean City
Just south of an array of townhouses and apartments coming to far north Ocean City, two five-story condo buildings are ready for construction along 137th Street. Members of the city’s planning commission approved a site plan on Nov. 22 for the Atlantic Blue Condominium project, a pair of buildings with four condos each on the beach and bay side of Coastal Highway.
Cape Gazette
Pile driving for new foundation on Hickman Street in Rehoboth
Rehoboth Beach residents know this is the time of year for construction, and a large portion of the square-mile city was recently treated to two days of pile driving at 216 Hickman St. The work was being done by Frankford-based Sun Pile Foundations. According to employees on site, there were...
Cape Gazette
Code Purple site opens at St. Jude the Apostle Church
Never underestimate what one man on a mission can accomplish, especially when he has a vibrant, community-oriented church behind him. A Code Purple emergency shelter site for the homeless has opened at St. Jude the Apostle Parish Life Center off Route 1 near Lewes. And it's thanks to the efforts...
The Dispatch
Cops & Courts – December 2, 2022
OCEAN CITY — A Delaware man was arrested last week when resort police located a replica handgun in a vehicle in which he was sitting in the parking lot of an uptown business that was closed at the time. Around 11:40 p.m. last Wednesday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD)...
Cape Gazette
Head Over to Headwater Cove for Fresh New Homes and an Easy Resort Lifestyle
If you take a look at the communities spotlighted on our Web site you’ll find pickleball courts are an increasingly common feature in new neighborhoods being built all over Delaware and in many that are being revitalized as well. If you visit the “communities” link at our Web site...
