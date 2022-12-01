ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester County, MD

Cape Gazette

State homeless population increasing

A recent Housing Alliance Delaware report shows that the number of homeless people in the state has doubled since 2019, and the number of homeless families with children has tripled. Nearly 33% of all homeless people in the state are under the age of 18, the highest number ever recorded by the alliance.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth taking new approach to implement CDP

It may have taken almost four years for Rehoboth Beach officials to complete the city’s new 2020 comprehensive development plan, but they’re not wasting time to implement the 330-page document. The plan is a state-mandated document that each municipality has to redo every 10 years and update every...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Special Education Day: Learning Loss

DELMARVA – For special education day, 47 ABC is highlighting learning loss within the community. “The pandemic hit the disabled community very uniquely,” says Michele Gregory. That’s something that Michele Gregory, an advocate, and mother of a child with disabilities says she’s seen within her own household. “My son being disabled, you know when he was in school just being out for the Summer, we would see learning loss for him, we would see regression,” says Gregory.
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Pathways to Success thanks State Farm and Sussex Habitat

During the Halloween month of October, Jeanine O’Donnell and her team at State Farm along with Kevin Gilmore and his team at Sussex County Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore collected healthy snacks to provide Pathways to Success youth with nutritious fuel to help them through the mornings or when food is not available.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
whatsupmag.com

Easton Dermatology Associates

Led by board certified dermatologists Dr. Michael Del Torto and Dr. Donald Stranahan, Jr., the team at Easton Dermatology Associates specialize in diagnosing skin disorders and providing the best treatments available to improve the health and appearance of your skin. They stay on the cutting edge of their specialty, which...
EASTON, MD
Delaware LIVE News

Meet Ashley Lockwood, Delaware’s 2023 Teacher of the Year

Delaware’s teacher of the year didn’t set out to be an educator. Ashley Lockwood chose to earn a bachelor of arts in sociology from the University of Delaware in 2010. She planned to focus on how children interact with each other and develop. After graduation, she returned home to Seaford without a job and was trying to decide what her ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Habitat plans revitalization project

Sussex County Habitat for Humanity has embarked on one of the most ambitious projects in its history. On Nov. 29, volunteers, Habitat staff, families and officials gathered for a blessing of the new Kimmeytown Revitalization Project in downtown Georgetown. Habitat CEO Kevin Gilmore said the project has been in the...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
r744.com

M&M Carnot to Expand Headquarters and Double Workforce in Maryland

Natural refrigeration manufacturer M&M Carnot is expanding its headquarters in Federalsburg, Maryland (U.S.) by leasing an existing 25,000ft2 (2,323m2) space next door, with room available for future expansions, according to Maryland’s Department of Commerce. This is expected to double the company’s workforce from 100 to 200 over the next...
FEDERALSBURG, MD
WBOC

Hefty Price Tag for Proposed Sports Complex in Worcester County

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Construction of a proposed sports complex in Worcester County would cost $153 million, according to a Maryland Stadium Authority study. The complex would have outdoor fields and a 125,000-square-foot indoor facility. If those two facilities cannot be built at the same time, the price of this...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Ocean City Today

OPA board meetings become members-only sessions

In a surprise announcement Monday afternoon, the Ocean Pines Association notified its members that from now on, a property owner identification card must be displayed to gain entry to the monthly regular board meetings and town halls. Though the OPA had said nothing officially to suggest such an announcement was...
WBOC

Economic Forecast for Southern Delmarva

SALISBURY, Md. -- Officials from all across the lower shore spoke at Salisbury University on Friday, December 2nd, about their economic expectations for 2023. The expansion at NASA's Wallops Island location in 2023 posed a lot of growth opportunity. Three officials from the Wallops Flight Facility spoke at the presentation....
SALISBURY, MD
The Center Square

Company to expand, create 100 jobs on Eastern Shore

(The Center Square) – One Eastern Shore businesses is adding new jobs. M&M Carnot plans to add 100 jobs, Gov. Larry Hogan said, and double its workforce in Federalsburg. The company is a natural refrigerant company and is leasing an existing 25,000-square-foot space next to its current location which features room for continued expansion. “We are proud to support M&M Carnot’s expansion in Federalsburg, where 100 new jobs will have...
FEDERALSBURG, MD
WBOC

Temporary Water Outage to Impact Certain Areas of Crisfield

CRISFIELD, Md. - The City of Crisfield has scheduled a major water line repair for Monday, Dec. 5, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. In order to make this repair, water service will need to be shut off. The following areas will be affected by the water outage:. Hall Highway.
CRISFIELD, MD
delawarepublic.org

Freeman Arts Pavilion planning upgrades for 2023

After a record-breaking attendance this year, the Freeman Arts Pavilion is already preparing for the 2023 season. The $27 million projects in store at the Selbyville concert venue address customer feedback and continued safety initiatives. “For 2023, we are going to construct a new entrance, which will be the final...
SELBYVILLE, DE
Ocean City Today

Condos coming to 137th Street in north Ocean City

Just south of an array of townhouses and apartments coming to far north Ocean City, two five-story condo buildings are ready for construction along 137th Street. Members of the city’s planning commission approved a site plan on Nov. 22 for the Atlantic Blue Condominium project, a pair of buildings with four condos each on the beach and bay side of Coastal Highway.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Pile driving for new foundation on Hickman Street in Rehoboth

Rehoboth Beach residents know this is the time of year for construction, and a large portion of the square-mile city was recently treated to two days of pile driving at 216 Hickman St. The work was being done by Frankford-based Sun Pile Foundations. According to employees on site, there were...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Code Purple site opens at St. Jude the Apostle Church

Never underestimate what one man on a mission can accomplish, especially when he has a vibrant, community-oriented church behind him. A Code Purple emergency shelter site for the homeless has opened at St. Jude the Apostle Parish Life Center off Route 1 near Lewes. And it's thanks to the efforts...
LEWES, DE
The Dispatch

Cops & Courts – December 2, 2022

OCEAN CITY — A Delaware man was arrested last week when resort police located a replica handgun in a vehicle in which he was sitting in the parking lot of an uptown business that was closed at the time. Around 11:40 p.m. last Wednesday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD)...
OCEAN CITY, MD

