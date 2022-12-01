Read full article on original website
Related
WLBT
New high school equivalency diploma option now available in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - High school dropouts may face challenges with job opportunities. But a new option in the state could open the door to other choices. ”In Mississippi, we have more than 330,000 people currently that are without a high school diploma,” described Mississippi Community College Board Interim Executive Director Kell Smith.
WLBT
MS marks World AIDS Day leading the nation in STDs
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - World AIDS Day was Thursday and according to AIDSVu latest data, more than 9,700 people in the state are living with HIV. The Jackson Medical Mall hosted the annual event to work toward reducing those numbers. “Don’t be afraid to come out and get tested,” said...
WLBT
Jackson, MSDH face federal audit related to water system spending
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - Jackson’s ongoing water issues have prompted more federal inquiry into the city, the state of Mississippi and the federal government itself. EPA’s Office of Inspector General recently announced it was launching an audit into how the city of Jackson and the Mississippi State Department of Health spent federal dollars in relation to the city’s water system.
WLBT
Former MDOC officials indicted for excessive force against an inmate
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two former Mississippi Department of Corrections officials have been indicted for excessive force against an inmate. According to court documents, both Jessica Hill, a correctional officer at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF), and Nicole Moore, a CMCF case manager, used excessive force against an inmate, including the use of dangerous weapons and resulting in bodily injury.
Comments / 0