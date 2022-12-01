Pitt's William Jeffress has foot surgery, expected to return for 2023-24 season

Pitt’s William Jeffress (24) defends as Miami’s Isaiah Wong (2) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Pittsburgh.

Forward William Jeffress, whose preparations for his junior season at Pitt were disrupted by injury, had surgery on his left foot Thursday morning. Coach Jeff Capel previously said Jeffress would miss the entire 2022-23 season.

Jeffress is expected to receive a medical redshirt and have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

“Will was having a terrific offseason prior to suffering the foot injury and we were hopeful that rest and rehab would enable him to avoid the surgery,” Capel said Thursday in a statement. “When the discomfort in his foot remained following an extended time off, we knew it would be in his best interest to go through with the surgery. We expect Will to make a full recovery and come back stronger than ever next season.”

After graduating early from McDowell High School in Erie, Jeffress is averaging 3.0 points and 2.9 rebounds in 47 career games. He is a two-time All-ACC Academic Team selection.

A year ago, he started 16 of 31 games and averaged 3.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and a little more than 20 minutes per game.

Before the injury, Jeffress played for USA East Coast Basketball in Greece this summer, averaging 11 points, 6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.