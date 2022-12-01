Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Last Woman Ever Executed In California Was Obsessed With Her Son And Wanted Him All For HerselfC. HeslopCalifornia State
Act now and get your money: London N. Breed giving away millions as guaranteed income for the next few monthsMark StarSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Close to Allowing Police Officers to Use Weaponized Robots in Fight Against CrimeJoel EisenbergSan Francisco, CA
San Mateo judge unexpectedly denies remote court access to group of court watchers and mediaRobert J HansenSan Mateo County, CA
Police officers in San Francisco might be allowed to deploy lethal robots in the futureMuhammad Junaid MustafaSan Francisco, CA
Related
Here's an inside look at holiday pop-up bar now open in Bay Area
If you buy some of the festive glassware as you're getting your holiday cheer on, 10% of proceeds will go to a nonprofit eye care organization working with local communities all around the world.
hoodline.com
Andytown Coffee’s new location at Ocean Beach offers way more than just coffee
The new Andytown Coffee location in the Richmond District, across the Great Highway from Ocean Beach, is now open. The sprawling space is the company’s fifth location and the biggest by far. The multi-story shop at 800 Great Highway used to be the longtime home of Wise Surfboards, and thanks to a large array of windows, you can get amazing views of the beach. “I don’t know anywhere else in the city where you can get coffee and look at the ocean like that,” Owner Lauren Crabbe told Eater.
pioneerpublishers.com
Carols and carriage rides highlight Concord’s downtown Tree Lighting
CONCORD, CA (Dec. 3, 2022) — Downtown Concord turned on the lights in Todos Santos Plaza on Friday night. The City’s annual holiday celebration lucked out with a dry evening sandwiched between two rainy days. Horse-drawn carriage rides drew a long line while local vendors got a chance...
510 Families
A Magical Holiday Staycation at Berkeley’s Claremont Club & Spa
The Claremont Club & Spa invited my family to enjoy some of the Holidays in the Hills activities and stay overnight. All opinions are those of my children and family. TLDR: We had a ton of fun!. Making holiday magic happen for your family doesn’t have to mean flying or...
This casual Oakland restaurant was losing money, so it pivoted to a $90 tasting menu
"We're just going to go bankrupt if we don't do anything."
KQED
The Flea Market Is My Weekend
At we near the end of 2022, each of us writers and editors at KQED Arts & Culture are reflecting on one beautiful thing from the year. Here, in a year where our work lives and personal lives became ever more intertwined, our editor Sarah Hotchkiss explains how visiting flea markets helped her retain the concept of free time.
East Bay restaurant owned by Marshawn Lynch provides free food, toys
EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The season of giving runs year-round for one East Bay restaurant. It happens to be owned by former NFL running back and Oakland’s own — Marshawn Lynch. His aunt runs the place. Rob Ben’s Restaurant & Lounge gives back to the community through food and soul. Hours before opening for business, […]
21 Kid-Friendly Holiday Activities In The Bay Area For 2022
There are so many holiday activities happening in and around San Francisco, that it can be hard to know where to start! While adults might get their fill of Christmas spirit at seasonal pop-up bars, holiday markets, or the Guardsmen’s annual crab dinner, we can’t forget about the joy this time of year brings to the under-18 crowd. Read on for a full breakdown of our favorite kid-friendly holiday activities in the Bay Area, ordered by date. Dec 2-11 Downtown SF is once again pulling out all the stops with Let’s Glow SF, their popular holiday light display that uses projection mapping on four buildings around the Financial District. The displays will be up are easily viewed via a self-guided walking tour. Let’s Glow SF was a total hit for its inaugural event last year, so we can’t wait to see how they’ll step it up this time around.
Richmond’s Cherie Carson produces Solstice, a winter’s celebration
Upswing Aerial Dance Company’s “Solstice,” an East Bay holiday fave, will return to Studio 12 at 2525 Eighth Street in Berkeley for its 10th production Wed., Dec. 21 at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Produced by Richmond choreographer, Cherie Carson, Solstice is touted as celebrating the longest...
The Almanac Online
Comings and goings: Cocoa & Butter and Wahlburgers shutter, Tootsie's reopens and more
As the end of 2022 nears, the local dining scene is in a state of flux. Two eateries have recently closed, a popular East Bay bagel shop has opened its doors, a Stanford spot has returned after renovations and a new hotel's restaurants have been announced. Pho Hà Noi, an...
Inflation drives up prices at Bay Area Christmas tree lots
SAN CARLOS – As a result of inflation, a trip to buy a Christmas tree may be more expensive than it was in previous years.Shelly Cocco, the co-owner of Honey Bear Trees in San Carlos, told KPIX 5 she and her family knew they'd have to charge a bit more this year for Christmas trees because their operational costs have jumped significantly because of inflation."Labor has gone up because of inflation. The trucking has gone up just to load the trees. The actual tree prices on our end, wholesale-wise, have gone up," Cocco said. "I did not increase it much....
rosevilletoday.com
Memorable Holiday Traditions at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco
Magnificent 30-foot tree returns to The Garden Court. San Francisco, Calif. – Since 1875, the Palace Hotel has been the home to memorable holiday celebrations. With unforgettable events that transcend generations, some of the many favorites include Afternoon Tea, Sunday Brunch or simply enjoying the elegant holiday décor.
One of San Francisco's best pizzas now comes with a pre-rolled joint
Both the pizza and the joint are decorated in the fantastical art of local artist Jeremy Fish.
Humphry Slocombe Is Expanding in the Bay Area
The local ice cream company opened its first shop in 2008 — it now has six locations throughout San Francisco, Emeryville, Redwood City, Berkeley, and Oakland.
marinmagazine.com
10 Things to With Your Kids This Holiday Season in SF, Plus the Top Things To Do in Marin and the Bay Area This December
It’s the time of the year for holiday cheer: watch the Nutcracker, listen to some Christmas music and get ready for the lighted boat parade. Here’s the info on all that and more:. 10 Things to With Your Kids This Holiday Season in SF. Lifetime memories don’t have...
Overnight burglary reported at Panda Express in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for suspect(s) in an overnight burglary of a Panda Express, the Oakland Police Department told KRON4. The burglary happened Sunday around 4 a.m. at the location on 5108 Broadway. Officers arrived at the scene and found evidence of a burglary. The suspect(s) broke into the Panda Express through […]
4 injured as bus smashes through shopping center parking lot
DALY CITY, Calif. (AP) — A commuter bus smashed into 16 cars at a San Francisco Bay Area shopping center on Friday, injuring four people, one of them critically, authorities said.
The Tenderloin Center to close Sunday
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Tenderloin Center will be closing on Sunday, cutting off a vital resource that many people have utilized since its creation. The closure was initially announced in June, and confirmed on the City of San Francisco website. The Tenderloin Center is a key part of the Tenderloin Emergency Initiative, and was […]
New Shake Shack location set to open in the East Bay
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Shake Shack lovers rejoice, especially those in the East Bay. There’s a new location coming to town near you. Shake Shack is set to open in Walnut Creek on the 1300 block of Locust Street. There is no set date for the location’s opening, but a Shake […]
The Koi Palace team opens new Bay Area dim sum restaurant Koi Palace Contempo
Willy Ng is a Bay Area restaurant legend.
The Richmond Standard
Richmond, CA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Stay Richmond Smart. The Richmond Standard is the number one source for local, community-driven news about Richmond. We feature breaking news, community stories and events, crime, business, transportation, prep sports, job openings and much more. From where’s where, to what’s what, we’ve got Richmond and West Contra Costa County covered – 24/7 and 365 days a year. This news website is brought to you by Chevron Richmond. We aim to provide Richmond residents with important information about what’s going on in the community, and to provide a voice for Chevron Richmond on civic issues.https://richmondstandard.com/
Comments / 0