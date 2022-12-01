ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

hoodline.com

Andytown Coffee’s new location at Ocean Beach offers way more than just coffee

The new Andytown Coffee location in the Richmond District, across the Great Highway from Ocean Beach, is now open. The sprawling space is the company’s fifth location and the biggest by far. The multi-story shop at 800 Great Highway used to be the longtime home of Wise Surfboards, and thanks to a large array of windows, you can get amazing views of the beach. “I don’t know anywhere else in the city where you can get coffee and look at the ocean like that,” Owner Lauren Crabbe told Eater.
RICHMOND, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Carols and carriage rides highlight Concord’s downtown Tree Lighting

CONCORD, CA (Dec. 3, 2022) — Downtown Concord turned on the lights in Todos Santos Plaza on Friday night. The City’s annual holiday celebration lucked out with a dry evening sandwiched between two rainy days. Horse-drawn carriage rides drew a long line while local vendors got a chance...
CONCORD, CA
KQED

The Flea Market Is My Weekend

At we near the end of 2022, each of us writers and editors at KQED Arts & Culture are reflecting on one beautiful thing from the year. Here, in a year where our work lives and personal lives became ever more intertwined, our editor Sarah Hotchkiss explains how visiting flea markets helped her retain the concept of free time.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Secret SF

21 Kid-Friendly Holiday Activities In The Bay Area For 2022

There are so many holiday activities happening in and around San Francisco, that it can be hard to know where to start! While adults might get their fill of Christmas spirit at seasonal pop-up bars, holiday markets, or the Guardsmen’s annual crab dinner, we can’t forget about the joy this time of year brings to the under-18 crowd. Read on for a full breakdown of our favorite kid-friendly holiday activities in the Bay Area, ordered by date. Dec 2-11 Downtown SF is once again pulling out all the stops with Let’s Glow SF, their popular holiday light display that uses projection mapping on four buildings around the Financial District. The displays will be up are easily viewed via a self-guided walking tour. Let’s Glow SF was a total hit for its inaugural event last year, so we can’t wait to see how they’ll step it up this time around.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

Inflation drives up prices at Bay Area Christmas tree lots

SAN CARLOS – As a result of inflation, a trip to buy a Christmas tree may be more expensive than it was in previous years.Shelly Cocco, the co-owner of Honey Bear Trees in San Carlos, told KPIX 5 she and her family knew they'd have to charge a bit more this year for Christmas trees because their operational costs have jumped significantly because of inflation."Labor has gone up because of inflation. The trucking has gone up just to load the trees. The actual tree prices on our end, wholesale-wise, have gone up," Cocco said. "I did not increase it much....
SAN CARLOS, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Memorable Holiday Traditions at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco

Magnificent 30-foot tree returns to The Garden Court. San Francisco, Calif. – Since 1875, the Palace Hotel has been the home to memorable holiday celebrations. With unforgettable events that transcend generations, some of the many favorites include Afternoon Tea, Sunday Brunch or simply enjoying the elegant holiday décor.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Overnight burglary reported at Panda Express in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for suspect(s) in an overnight burglary of a Panda Express, the Oakland Police Department told KRON4. The burglary happened Sunday around 4 a.m. at the location on 5108 Broadway. Officers arrived at the scene and found evidence of a burglary. The suspect(s) broke into the Panda Express through […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

The Tenderloin Center to close Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Tenderloin Center will be closing on Sunday, cutting off a vital resource that many people have utilized since its creation. The closure was initially announced in June, and confirmed on the City of San Francisco website. The Tenderloin Center is a key part of the Tenderloin Emergency Initiative, and was […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

New Shake Shack location set to open in the East Bay

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Shake Shack lovers rejoice, especially those in the East Bay. There’s a new location coming to town near you. Shake Shack is set to open in Walnut Creek on the 1300 block of Locust Street. There is no set date for the location’s opening, but a Shake […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
