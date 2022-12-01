Paris Police responded to fraud in the 2000 block of NE Loop 286 Wednesday afternoon at 1:50. An unknown male had produced what appeared to be a fake identification card from Benbrook, Texas. He attempted to withdraw money from an account in the same name. The employee found that other funds had been removed earlier in the day from the same account. He was questioned about the identification card and left by running across the street, fleeing in an unknown vehicle. The incident is under investigation.

PARIS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO