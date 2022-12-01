Read full article on original website
KSLA
TAPD: 911 & all land lines down at Bi-State Communications Center
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, 911 and all land lines going into the Bi-State Communications Center are currently down. Officials say this is a region-wide issue that includes Texarkana, Bowie County, Miller County, Texas DPS and New Boston. If you have an emergency, please...
KTBS
9-1-1 Phone lines are currently down in the Texarkana area
TEXARKANA - 911 and all landlines coming into the Texarkana PD communications center are currently down. This is a region wide issue that appears to also includes 911 calls going to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, Miller County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS in Texarkana, and New Boston Police Department.
easttexasradio.com
Texarkana Man Killed In Crash
Last Tuesday, A crash on US 287 in Clay County, Oklahoma, near Bellevue, killed Terrance Bradley, 47, of Texarkana, and passenger Geneinde Taylor-Edwards of Grand Prairie. Bradley was driving a Honda Civic, attempted to make a U-turn, and failed to yield the right of way for a Peterbilt 18-wheeler. The 18-wheeler was a car hauler and complicated the crash scene when it lost cars.
easttexasradio.com
Oklahoma Has A New Town
Oklahoma has a new town. The community north of Broken Bow, which has become a busy tourist destination on weekends, is officially a town. McCurtain County Commissioners met at 9:00 last Monday morning and declared Hochatown (hoe-CHUH-town) an incorporated. Hochatown residents voted on Nov. 8 to incorporate the town, with 129 votes in favor and 18 against it.
txktoday.com
Kicking off Christmas in Downtown Texarkana
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Texarkana, and you’re invited to join the celebrations. Starting Monday, December 5th, there will be a whole host of holiday activities to enjoy. The festivities will begin with the Christmas Market from 5:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. at the Kress Gap,...
A growing number of Texas rural counties are declaring local immigration “disasters”
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — More than 500 miles separate Hopkins County from the Texas-Mexico border. The distance did not stop the county commissioners from declaring a “local state of disaster” caused by an “invasion” of immigrants. Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom signed the resolution in...
visitmccurtaincounty.com
Hoochtown: The Spirit of Moonshine in McCurtain County
Since the 1800s, moonshine and McCurtain County, Oklahoma have gone as hand-in-hand as biscuits and gravy. In fact, depending on who you ask, local white lightning just might’ve paved the way for all the Broken Bow cabins and Beavers Bend road trips we know and love. Corn liquor’s legacy...
KSLA
Miller County clerk retiring after 50 years
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Mary Pankey, “the legend” as her friends refer to her, is retiring. Pankey has worked with the court system in Texarkana and Miller County for 50 years and is now calling it quits. She began her career as Texarkana Arkansas city clerk and was elected as circuit clerk in 2006. With past and present judges in attendance, Pankey was honored on Dec.1 at the county courthouse as she prepares for retirement at the end of this month.
‘A little off the top’: 18-wheeler stuck under bridge for hours in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Part of College Drive in Texarkana was closed for several hours Tuesday morning after an 18-wheeler failed to clear an overpass. Photos posted to the department’s social media show a semi truck with its load caved in at the top, with its back end still stuck under the bridge. “Lesson learned […]
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Friday (Dec 2)
Thursday morning at 6:43, officers worked a vehicle burglary in the 2300 block of Southeast 40th. Someone entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and took a black Semi-Auto .25 caliber pistol valued at $500 and a $600 brown leather Coach purse. At 7:32 Thursday morning, officers worked a vehicle burglar...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Dec 1)
Paris Police responded to fraud in the 2000 block of NE Loop 286 Wednesday afternoon at 1:50. An unknown male had produced what appeared to be a fake identification card from Benbrook, Texas. He attempted to withdraw money from an account in the same name. The employee found that other funds had been removed earlier in the day from the same account. He was questioned about the identification card and left by running across the street, fleeing in an unknown vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
KSLA
Family of missing woman still searching for answers 4 years later
The Live United Bowl game is set for Saturday, Dec. 3. Marshall said he plans to keep in touch with the family and to continue to give back to the community in the future. Former Texarkana mayor hosts annual beans and cornbread fundraiser to benefit those in need. Updated: 6...
MPHS Christmas King and Queen
MPHS Christmas King and Queen News Staff Fri, 12/02/2022 - 14:13 Image The 2022 Mount Pleasant High School Christmas King and Queen are seniors Ethan Easley and Jillian Adair. COURTESY PHOTO Body
Lake Charles American Press
‘We were like family’: In December 1972, W.O. Boston High School Panthers beat Haynesville 11-6 to claim state football title
The W.O. Boston Panthers filled the trophy case in 1972, winning state championships in boys basketball and girls track and field in the spring semester. In December, the Panthers completed their trio of titles by winning the football state title with a thrilling 11-6 win over two-time defending champion Haynesville.
ktalnews.com
Execution date set for man convicted of killing Bowie County inmate
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An execution date has been set for a man who killed a fellow inmate in Bowie County more than 20 years ago. Anibal Canales, Jr., 58, has spent nearly 22 years on death row after being convicted for strangling and killing an inmate in his cell at the Telford Unit in Bowie County. Canales has spent most of his time in prison since the early 1980s for various crimes, including multiple probation and parole violations.
Former Mena teacher arrested, accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student
A former Mena High School teacher is now in a Polk County jail facing charges of sexual assault following an investigation in allegations of an “inappropriate relationship” with a student.
