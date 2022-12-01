ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Whelan, American jailed in Russia, reportedly transferred to prison hospital

By Brigid Kennedy
Paul Whelan, an American detained in Russia on charges of alleged espionage, has reportedly been moved to a hospital in the prison where he's being held, The New York Times writes, per Whelan's brother, David.

The Biden administration says it is "deeply concerned," about Whelan, who has reportedly not made contact with his family in a week. Per David Whelan , Paul had previously told his family to alert the U.S. Embassy if he didn't call home for more than 3 days.

"Paul was not complaining of any health conditions that required hospitalization, so has there been an emergency?" his brother wrote in a recent email to supporters, noting how Whelan looked "healthy and well" when visited by U.S. Embassy staff in November. He added that Whelan was moved on Nov. 17, per the Times; CNN has that date as Nov. 18.

As of Wednesday, the government had been unsuccessful in its attempts to determine Whelman's exact whereabouts and the details of his condition. "We are deeply concerned about the lack of information and the lack of contact from Paul, and we're working on this really as hard as we can through diplomatic channels," said National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby.

Per the Times , Whelan is being "held at a high-security prison called IK-17, about an eight-hour drive from Moscow."

Whelan's detainment has come under renewed scrutiny following that of WNBA athlete Brittney Griner, who was recently sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges.

The Week

Spanish Prime Minister and U.S. Embassy latest targets in series of letter bombs

Spanish officials said they would be increasing security measures after numerous letter bombs were discovered in the country, including one sent to the prime minister and another to the U.S. Embassy, CNN reports. The latest bomb was detected Thursday afternoon after it was sent to the U.S. Embassy in Madrid. A police source told CNN that the explosive was intercepted at the security post of the embassy. The letter was then detonated in a controlled environment without injuring anyone, per U.S. officials. Security at the embassy was increased after other embassies received suspicious packages on Wednesday.  A representative of the U.S. State...
The Week

White House says there are currently no plans for Biden to talk to Putin in regard to ending war

White House officials confirmed Friday that there are currently no plans for President Biden to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding an end to the war in Ukraine, Reuters reported.  Biden himself had said just a day prior that while he would be open to meeting with Putin to try and find common ground, the conditions for such a meeting were currently not on the table. This was reiterated by national security spokesperson John Kirby, who said, "We're just not at a point now where talks seem to be a fruitful avenue to approach right now," per Reuters.  Kirby further told reporters that Biden's overall position on...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Newsweek

Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
The Week

Amid rise in public antisemitism, White House affirms 'the Holocaust happened'

President Biden on Friday issued a stark warning amid a wave of public antisemitism and bigotry online, and from high-profile figures like Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. "I just want to make a few things clear," the president tweeted the day after Ye and white nationalist figure Nick Fuentes appeared on right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' InfoWars talk show to espouse a litany of antisemitic propaganda. "The Holocaust happened," Biden continued. "Hitler was a demonic figure." Biden's message — the sentiment of which was echoed shortly thereafter in tweets by Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and...
The Week

ISIS confirms its leader was killed, does not provide details

The Islamic State terrorist group confirmed the death of its leader on Wednesday and announced his replacement, CNN reported.  In a message from ISIS's media affiliate al-Furqan obtained by CNN, it was announced that Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, who had served as the caliph of ISIS since March, had been killed in battle.  "He was killed while struggling against the enemies of God," an ISIS spokesperson said. No additional details on al-Qurayshi's death were released.  In his place, ISIS announced that a new leader, Abu al-Husain al-Husaini al-Quraishi, would take the reins of the terrorist group. Few details about al-Quraishi were released, but ISIS reportedly described him as an "old fighter." In response to the report, National Security Council coordinator John Kirby said, "We certainly welcome the news of the death of another ISIS leader. I don't have any additional operational details to provide at this time." When asked if the White House had independently confirmed al-Qurayshi's death, Kirby said, "We're still working our way through that." "We welcome the announcement that another leader from ISIS is no longer walking the face of the earth," Kirby added.  The death of al-Qurayshi marks the second ISIS leader to be killed this year after the previous caliph died during a U.S. raid in February. 
The Week

Russia asks India to send supplies as sanctions derail Moscow's economy

Amid the ongoing sanctions choking its economy, Russia has asked India for products to keep its key industries operational, Reuters reported Tuesday.  Officials in Moscow have reportedly sent India a list of 500 parts for national manufacturing, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. This includes parts for cars, aircraft, trains, and more. The list, however, is still in the provisional stage, and it is unclear to what extent India will honor the request — one source with the Indian government reportedly described the list as "unusual" in scope.  Russia's request is part of an ongoing effort to get around Western economic sanctions put in place following...
The Week

Home of Iranian climber who competed without hijab reportedly destroyed

The family home of 33-year-old Elnaz Rekabi has been destroyed, according to the outlet IranWire. Rekabi drew international attention after representing Iran in an international climbing competition without her headscarf, which is a violation of Iranian law. Video footage from IranWire shows what appears to be Rekabi's home being demolished, with her brother Davood Rekabi in tears. An unidentified man recording the video can be heard saying, "This is the result of living in this country." Davood Rekabi also reportedly posted an image on social media with the caption "Where are you, justice?" The family home was located in the northwestern Iranian province...
The Week

Jury convicts Oath Keepers Stewart Rhodes, Kelly Meggs of seditious conspiracy in landmark Jan. 6 verdict

A federal jury in Washington, D.C., found Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and a deputy, Kelly Meggs, guilty of seditious conspiracy and other felonies Tuesday for plotting to use force to stop President Biden from taking office. The convictions were a major victory for the Justice Department in its sprawling investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.  Rhodes, 56, and Meggs, 53, are the first Jan. 6 defendants convicted of seditious conspiracy by a jury, although at least three Oath Keepers and one Proud Boy have pleaded guilty to the rarely...
The Week

Why did Merrick Garland appoint a special counsel to investigate Trump?

In the wake of former President Donald Trump's announcement that he will seek the presidency again in 2024, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Nov. 18 the appointment of a special counsel to head the Department of Justice investigations into the 45th president. Jack Smith, a veteran DOJ attorney and international lawyer, was tapped to lead two probes into Trump's alleged wrongdoings, and there is no set date for when he will finish that work. Here's everything you need to know about the special counsel, the investigations, and what's likely to happen next: What is a special counsel? A special counsel, previously...
The Week

Iran abolishes morality police after nationwide protests

Amidst ongoing protests against the country's ruling clerical regime, Iran has abolished its "morality police," The New York Times reported Sunday.  The decision by the Iranian government was reportedly broadcast by state-run news outlets. The news appeared to be additionally confirmed by Iran's attorney general, Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, who said during a religious conference that the morality police "have been shut down from where they were set up," according to BBC News. The abolition of the morality police comes after widespread anger following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody earlier this year after being detained for not wearing a hijab. Iran's morality police...
The Week

EU sets Russian oil cap at $60 a barrel

The European Union has agreed to cap Russian oil prices at $60 a barrel after days of negotiation, hoping to limit revenue for its war on Ukraine. The announcement from the G7 also bans all seaborne Russian oil imports starting on Monday, NPR reports. The measures are to limit Russia's profits without cutting off supply altogether, explains The Associated Press. Russia has warned that these measures will drive up prices and further place stress on the energy market, however, analysts had said that the cap may actually not be low enough and may not impact the country much. "Up front, the cap is not...
The Week

Pentagon debuts new nuclear stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider

The Pentagon publicly debuted the United States' newest nuclear stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, after years of covert development, The Associated Press reports. The Raider is the nation's first new bomber aircraft in over 30 years. Information about the development of the aircraft is mainly classified. Before it was unveiled on Friday at an Air Force facility, only artists' renderings of the plane were available. The Raider resembles its predecessor, the B-2 Spirit.  The warplane is part of the Pentagon's plan to deal with concerns over potential conflicts with China and Russia. The bomber's debut is key to the Pentagon's plan to modernize its...
The Week

The North Korean nuclear threat, explained

A nuclear menace is rearing its head once again on the Korean peninsula. North Korea is making noises about growing its atomic arsenal, and perhaps even using the fearsome weapons against perceived threats from the United States. Leader Kim Jong Un has been repeatedly photographed inspecting long-range missiles with his daughter, and in late November, he vowed to "possess the world's most powerful strategic force." On top of this, a recent "flurry of missile launches" suggests the country is about to test a new nuclear weapon, Reuters reports.  All these developments have raised alarms in the U.S. and South Korea. Why is...
The Week

Chinese universities send students home as police try to quash 'zero COVID' protests

Protests continued across China and spread to Hong Kong on Monday over President Xi Jinping's strict "zero COVID" policies, even as authorities took steps to tamp down the protests and defuse the anger underpinning the unusually broad show of public dissent.  Police showed up in force at places protesters gathered over the weekend, and they checked smartphones at transportation gateways in Shanghai for foreign apps like Twitter and Telegram and for virtual private networks (VPNs). Several protesters were arrested. Other people who participated in protests over the weekend are now being contacted by police, BBC News reports. "We are all desperately deleting...
The Week

Inside Biden's swanky state dinner with Emmanuel Macron

President Biden on Thursday dined alongside guests of honor French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Macron at his first state dinner since taking office, a glamorous affair featuring celebrity guests, prestige fashion, and "200 lobsters from Maine," Politico reports. The red, white, and blue-themed event was somewhat of a return to form for the White House, which temporarily ixnayed such diplomatic grandeur in the light of the pandemic. It was held under a tent on the South Lawn, to which guests were driven in a heated trolley, and also feautured rented plateware since White House china can't leave the building. The Washington Post...
The Week

A brief history of Pakistan's recent political turmoil

Pakistan recently ousted former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a vocal critic of the military who holds onto the hope of staging a political comeback in 2023. The nation's new army chief claims the military won't meddle in the upcoming elections, but experts have their doubts. Here's everything you need to know: What's going on with Imran Khan? Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted in April 2022 after unsuccessfully attempting to block a no-confidence vote in his leadership. Khan's increasingly fractured relationship with the military is considered to have been a major contributing factor to his political downfall, the BBC reports. Following his removal from office, Khan...
The Week

Macron tells Elon Musk that Twitter must follow rules of E.U.

French President Emmanuel Macron met on Friday with Twitter CEO Elon Musk and told him the social media company had to comply with the rules of the European Union regarding content moderation and freedom of speech.  During the meeting, which took place in New Orleans while Macron was in the U.S. for a state dinner, the French president reportedly talked to Musk about his handling of the Twitter platform. A number of decisions made by Musk, including the recent move to end Twitter's policy regarding COVID-19 misinformation, have been harshly criticized by E.U. countries, including French officials.  Macron reiterated these concerns during an...
The Week

Iran dismisses claims morality police have been disbanded, say they are reviewing hijab law

Amidst ongoing protests against the country's ruling clerical regime, conflicting reports have emerged out of Iran that the country had abolished its "morality police," The New York Times reported Sunday.  The news was reportedly announced by Iran's attorney general, Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, who said during a religious conference that the morality police "have been shut down from where they were set up," according to BBC News.  The reported abolition of the morality police comes after widespread protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody earlier this year after being detained for not wearing a hijab. Iran's morality police were tasked with enforcing the...
The Week

Appeals court: Trump merits no 'special master' for seized files nor 'special exception' to criminal law

A three-judge panel of the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled unanimously Thursday that a federal judge in Florida erred in granting former President Donald Trump's request for a "special master" to review the thousands of documents the FBI took from Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in an August raid. The unsparing ruling was a victory for the Justice Department, a big defeat for Trump, and an embarrassing rebuke of Judge Aileen Cannon, the Trump appointee who approved Trump's request and appointed the special master. The appellate judges — all appointed by Republican presidents, and two by Trump himself — gave Trump...
The Week

