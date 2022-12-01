Read full article on original website
Related
wutv29.com
Fairgrounds Festival of Lights opens for 18th season
HAMBURG, N.Y. -- It’s a Western New York holiday tradition: the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights opened Friday night for its 18th season – with lots of new changes for families to enjoy. This event has faced some hardships as well – having to adjust to Covid-19 restrictions and...
wutv29.com
More than 100 local artisans sell handmade gifts at Fairgrounds' Yuletide in the Country
HAMBURG, N.Y. -- For some, Christmas shopping kicked off at the Hamburg Fairgrounds this weekend. More than a hundred local artisans from Western New York sold handmade merchandise at the annual Yuletide in the Country Holiday Market. “These shows are where we do our best,” said Jan Beadling, painter at...
Comments / 0