ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Eagles, A.J. Brown try to clinch playoff spot vs. Titans

By Field Level Media
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b3a8t_0jUDtovW00

The Philadelphia Eagles have the NFL's best record and a chance to clinch a playoff berth at home Sunday.

The visiting Tennessee Titans appear to be well on their way to a third consecutive AFC South division title. Those plots are secondary, however.

This battle between the Eagles (10-1) and Titans (7-4) is all about A.J. Brown.

Tennessee traded the star wide receiver to the Eagles during the 2022 NFL Draft, acquiring the No. 18 overall pick and a third-round selection. Philadelphia then signed Brown to a four-year, $100 million contract (with $57 million guaranteed), a deal that he was unable to negotiate in Nashville.

Brown, 25, has been a big reason why the Eagles are enjoying their best start since the 2017 team that won Super Bowl LII. He is tied for fourth in the NFL in touchdown catches (seven) and ranks ninth in receiving yards (831).

All of Tennessee's wide receivers combined have just three touchdown receptions, two by Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and one by Robert Woods.

Brown tried to turn down the temperature on his impending reunion with the Titans, for whom he piled up 2,995 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns in three seasons (2019-21).

"I know people are going to try to hype it up," Brown said. "I'm going to be focused and try to play my best ball on Sunday."

Brown caught only four passes for 46 yards Sunday night in the Eagles' 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers, but his third-quarter touchdown gave Philadelphia a critical 14-point cushion.

Brown, who fully expects to receive extra attention from Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel's defense, said he is at peace with his departure from the Titans.

"I know they're going to be coming. I know they're going to be chirping," Brown said. "But it really doesn't mean nothing to me. Honest. I mean, I feel like I've won. I've won in the sense of I got a chance to take care of my family. They did give me an opportunity, but I got a chance to take care of my family and I'm 10-1."

Vrabel, whose Titans are coming off a 20-16 loss to Cincinnati, said his team has bigger concerns after coming away with zero touchdowns on three trips to the red zone against the Bengals.

"It's the best team in the National Football League," Vrabel said of the Eagles. "There will be plenty of challenges. It's a good football team, on the road. The Titans -- and who we have proven to be and hopefully who we are -- have to prepare this week and we have to show up and try to do things that we know are successful and not start changing things and pointing fingers."

They will be facing an Eagles defense that ranks No. 2 in the league, allowing 304.4 yards per game. Philadelphia will be without standout safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, the NFL leader with six interceptions, due to a reported lacerated kidney.

Linebacker Patrick Johnson (ankle) and wide receivers Zach Pascal (groin) and DeVonta Smith (groin) were all limited in Wednesday's practice.

Titans kicker Randy Bullock has missed the past two games with a calf injury but was a full participant Wednesday in practice, as were center Ben Jones (concussion) and quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle). Defensive ends Denico Autry (knee) and Jeffery Simmons (ankle) and cornerback Elijah Molden (groin) did not practice. --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Greeneville Sun

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) carted off, out for game vs. Dolphins

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was carted to the locker room after the team's opening drive Sunday with an ankle injury. Garoppolo was initially listed as questionable to return, but the Niners downgraded him to out during the second quarter. The injury adds to the quarterback concerns for the 49ers, who lost Trey Lance for the season during San Francisco's second game. Lance subsequently underwent surgery for his own...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Greeneville Sun

Rams QB Matthew Stafford has spinal contusion, 'good chance' season over

A spinal contusion previously undisclosed will likely end the season for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles coach Sean McVay said Sunday night. Stafford, who cleared concussion protocol earlier this week, landed on injured reserve and was ruled out for the NFC West game with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Asked Sunday night if Stafford was done for the season, McVay said there was a "good chance." ...
The Greeneville Sun

Ravens expect QB Lamar Jackson to miss 'days to weeks'

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is out, but his season is not over. Jackson sprained his left knee in the first quarter Sunday against the Denver Broncos, but Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said the injury is not season-ending. "It's a knee, but it's not a season-ending type of knee (injury)," Harbaugh said. "It's going to be a number of days to weeks. We'll see. We'll see if he can go back...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Greeneville Sun

Rams QB Matthew Stafford goes on IR, likely ending season

The Los Angeles Rams placed quarterback Matthew Stafford on injured reserve Saturday, likely ending his season. Stafford, who cleared concussion protocol earlier this week, was already ruled out for Sunday's game against the visiting Seattle Seahawks. He has already missed two of the past three games and he now will have to miss at least three additional games. With the defending Super Bowl champions sitting at 3-8, it would make...
The Greeneville Sun

USC QB Caleb Williams plays on after 'popping' hamstring

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, a heavy favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, played the last three quarters of the Pac-12 championship game against Utah on Friday despite sustaining a hamstring injury in the first quarter. Williams got hurt on a 59-yard run late in the first quarter on a drive that gave USC a 14-3 lead in Las Vegas. The advantage grew to 17-3 in the second quarter but the Utes (10-3) turned it around and wound up winning 47-24, knocking the fourth-ranked Trojans...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Greeneville Sun

No to pro: Jim Harbaugh plans to 'enthusiastically' coach Michigan in 2023

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh shot down rumors he was ready to consider the "right opportunity" in the NFL. Harbaugh, 19-1 against Big Ten competition since he took at pay cut to return as Wolverines head coach before the 2021 season, has No. 2-ranked Michigan back in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Michigan beat Purdue in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday to earn a spot in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 3 TCU. ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Greeneville Sun

Cowboys prepare blitz for Odell Beckham Jr. visit

With more salary cap space, wins and warm winter days than the New York Giants, the Cowboys are emerging as the leaders in the pursuit of free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. A drumbeat that began with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones weighing the idea in a radio interview grew to a full ensemble with quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott joining in the Dallas chorus singing Beckham's praises. ...
DALLAS, TX
The Greeneville Sun

Drew Brees struck by lightning? Just a marketing ploy

Retired NFL great Drew Brees is just fine and the center of an apparent marketing ploy that had social media humming on Friday. Reports emerged overnight that Brees apparently had been stuck by lightning while filming a promotion for PointsBet USA in Venezuela. Grainy video was posted to Twitter that showed a film crew, with Brees on a television monitor, scurrying about with thunder heard in the background and lightning in the area. After a loud clap of thunder, the video went dark. ...
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

402
Followers
3K+
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy