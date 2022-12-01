ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yukon, OK

okcfox.com

Norman Public Schools: Social Security numbers potentially impacted in ransomware attack

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Norman Public Schools issued an update on Friday about the recent ransomware attack the district fell victim to. On Nov. 4, NPS discovered it had fallen victim to a ransomware attack. When the district learned of the event, they began investigating and assessing the security of its systems and notified their staff, parents and students of what had happened.
okcfox.com

Oklahoma Guardsmen celebrate before southeast Asia deployment

MUSTANG (KOKH) - Family and friends said goodbye to guard members deploying to southeast Asia on Saturday. About 50 guardsman with the 45th Field Artillery Army Brigade received orders to ship out. Even though they're leaving right before Christmas, there was a big celebration at the Mustang Event Center. Guardsman...
MUSTANG, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City University Esports team wins national tournament

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City University's Valorant Esports team won the National Association of Collegiate Esports Varsity Plus Grand Finals on Wednesday. The win marks the team’s first championship on a national scale in its three-year history. Oklahoma City University played a best-of-three match final against Florida's...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma, Oklahoma State Bowl Games announced

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Cowboys, 7-5, will face off against Wisconsin in the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 27. Kickoff is at 9:15 p.m. CST in Phoenix, Arizona, and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN. The game features the first-ever meeting between Oklahoma State...
STILLWATER, OK
okcfox.com

Twin Peaks: World Cup Watch Party Destination

Today we have Marketing Manager, Christina Donnell and twin peaks girl Mishell are sharing how Twin Peaks is the premiere tailgating place to go for the football season. You can join in on the fun with great food and costume's on Halloween weekend!. Twin Peaks has two locations in OKC...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

