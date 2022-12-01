ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JetsCountry

Jets' Sauce Gardner Pumped For Showdown With Vikings' Justin Jefferson

By Max Goodman
JetsCountry
JetsCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S9v0R_0jUDtkOc00

New York's rookie corner is eager to face off with one of the very best receivers in the National Football League on Sunday

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is having a tremendous rookie season, showing the rest of the NFL exactly why he was worthy of the No. 4 selection in this year's NFL Draft.

The first-rounder has the most passes defended in the NFL this season (14), he has two interceptions and leads all AFC cornerbacks in fan votes for this year's Pro Bowl.

Gardner can take a productive and impressive rookie season to the next level this week, though. He has a chance to match up with the best of the best in a game with playoff implications.

New York will travel to Minnesota and face the Vikings on Sunday, Gardner's first showdown with wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

"He's a pretty good receiver," Gardner told reporters on Wednesday with a smile. "He runs good routes. His film speaks for itself."

While Gardner wasn't sure how much he'll be able to cover Jefferson this week, he didn't hide his excitement for another challenging matchup, prefacing how much faith he has in the rest of New York's secondary to get the job done as well.

"These are the types of games I love. I love going against the best," Gardner explained. "When you’ve got two dominant cornerbacks, you don’t really have to stress about anything. We’ve been holding our own this whole season, so we don’t really have to change anything."

Jefferson is having a historic campaign, racking up 1,232 receiving yards with 81 receptions in 11 games. He's second in the NFL in receiving yards, one yard behind Tyreek Hill of the Dolphins. The LSU product and former first-round pick has been instrumental in Minnesota's 9-2 start to the season.

“He’s got elite speed, and then on top of it he’s got tremendous body control and strength,” Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters this week. “His lower half is very awkward in the sense that it’s like a basketball player who can cross-over dribble. He can work outside his frame and create separation, so he’s the total receiver.”

Beating a team like the Vikings won't be easy, but stopping Jefferson is a clear path to success. In each of Minnesota's losses this year, Jefferson has been held to less than 49 receiving yards. New York has a defense that's capable of keeping a lid on Jefferson and the rest Minnesota's aerial attack. The Jets have allowed only 197.5 passing yards per game this season, the eighth-best mark in the NFL.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter ( @MaxTGoodman ), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 0

Related
atozsports.com

Bears lose quarterback for rest of season

The Chicago Bears received some unfortunate news on Friday as head coach Matt Eberflus revealed that back-up quarterback Trevor Siemian is undergoing a season-ending oblique surgery. Siemian started in place of the injured Justin Fields in last week’s loss to the New York Jets. He suffered the injury in warmups,...
The Independent

Video purports to show legendary quarterback Drew Brees being struck by lightning while filming commercial

Fans have been sent into a frenzy over a video that purported to show legendary NFL quarterback Drew Brees getting struck by lightning while filming a commercial.The former New Orleans Saints quarterback tweeted on Monday that he was “excited to be flying to a top-secret location” later in the week where he would be filming a promo for PointsBet, a sports betting app that markets itself in the US as being the “ultimate sportsbook for all things NFL”.Mr Brees had apparently been filming the commercial for the sports betting company in Venezuela near the Catatumbo River, a region that sees...
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings QB Done for the Year

Back in 2018, the Minnesota Vikings were looking for a backup to Kirk Cousins during his first year as a starter in purple. Coming over from Washington, Cousins was a veteran that would be unlikely to cede snaps. Trevor Siemian was the designated talent, but he never got into action. Now he won’t for the rest of 2022, either.
VikingsTerritory

ESPN Identifies Vikings Biggest Weakness

Lassoed in a batch of contending teams down the stretch, ESPN has identified what it believes is the Minnesota Vikings biggest weakness. Unsurprisingly, because the Vikings recent lore with the offensive trenches is so downtrodden, the target is an offensive lineman. And his name is Ed Ingram. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell...
Popculture

Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce

A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Yardbarker

Andy Reid sends message to Chiefs DB Justin Reid about trash talk

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is sending a message to defensive back Justin Reid about how the organization does things. The veteran defensive back attracted some attention this week with his comments about defending Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins ahead of their matchup Sunday. The remarks offered some potential bulletin board material for the Bengals, and coach Reid is not exactly thrilled about it.
The Independent

Drew Brees’ ‘struck by lightning’ publicity stunt video sparks fury online: ‘Awful attempt at marketing’

Fans have been sent into a frenzy over a video that purported to show legendary NFL quarterback Drew Brees getting struck by lightning while filming a commercial - which turned out to be a marketing stunt.The former New Orleans Saints quarterback tweeted on Monday that he was “excited to be flying to a top-secret location” later in the week where he would be filming a promo for PointsBet, a sports betting app that markets itself in the US as being the “ultimate sportsbook for all things NFL”.Mr Brees had apparently been filming the commercial for the sports betting company in...
The Spun

MLB Star Has Reportedly Requested A Trade

Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been begging ownership to invest in the team, rather than trade away players for future assets. That line of thinking from the Pirates is likely to cost them their best player. Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly requested a trade from the team following their run of losing seasons.
The Spun

NFL Quarterback To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

During pregame warm-ups last Sunday, Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian suffered an oblique injury. And yet, he managed to play the entire game. Unfortunately for Siemian, the oblique injury he suffered will require a lengthy recovery period. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Friday that Siemian will undergo season-ending surgery...
NESN

Mac Jones Makes Eye-Opening Comment About Patriots Coaching

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ offense has scored one or zero touchdowns in four of their last five games. They’ve regressed in nearly every metric this season, and since Mac Jones returned from his high ankle sprain, they’ve been one of the least efficient units in the NFL.
JetsCountry

JetsCountry

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
958
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

JetsCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Jets

 https://www.si.com/nfl/jets

Comments / 0

Community Policy