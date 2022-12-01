ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

GetAJob
2d ago

It will get to the point where people will not offer services because of potential liberal lawsuits. Imagine no law, no medical, no restaurants, no anything because of liberal lawsuits.

silly me
2d ago

ok so I understand there are lifeguards on Beaches, but I pretty sure when I go on a beach it says swim at your own risk. WHY are we holding lifeguards totally accountable with that much money for an accident ??

jamie knetzer
3d ago

Alot of people drown for various reasons, and in different waters,beaches, pools etc. Most cases they are considered accidents. Prayers for the family's greatest love loss RWG Sir 🙏

