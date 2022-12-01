Former Malvern Chick-Fil-A Employee is First Black Woman to Open Own Franchise Location in PA

Sereena Quick and her family. Photo by Chick-Fil-A

Sereena Quick, a former federal probation officer and employee at Malvern Chick-Fil-A, has opened her own franchise location in North Philadelphia, writes Brian A. Saunders for Philly Voice.

This makes Quick the first Black woman to own a Chick-fil-A in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.

Quick started her career as a juvenile probation officer in Philadelphia before moving to San Francisco. There, she forged a relationship with an owner of a local Chick-Fil-A who mentored her and got her to consider owning a restaurant.

After she moved back home, she continued her food service education. Finally, after 13 years in law enforcement, she took a leap of faith and started working on the grand opening team at a Chick-Fil-A in Malvern.

She credits the Malvern restaurant operator Chris Walsh and his leadership with helping her prepare for a chance to own her own Chick-Fil-A.

“Chris went above and beyond in teaching me how to think, act, and lead as an operator,” said Quick. “He empowered me with the autonomy to run the business as if it were my own, and I’m so grateful for the opportunity I had in his restaurant.”