Fresno County, CA

911 only for emergencies, Fresno County public told

By Manny Gomez
 3 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Amid a spike in cases of RSV, COVID-19 and the flu, the Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH) wants residents to only call 911 when they are experiencing a life or limb-threatening emergency.

This reminder and reimplementation of EMS Assess and Refer Policy is due to a sharp rise in respiratory illness caused by many circulating viruses including the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), the flu, and COVID-19 in Fresno County. Regional hospitals are also being challenged by traumas and other medical issues.

This has stretched local hospital resources for adults and children, resulting in them being over capacity and their emergency rooms being close to what they call “disaster levels”.

This is why the FCDPH and the Central California Emergency Medical Services Agency (CCEMSA) are urging the public to avoid calling for an ambulance and using the hospital emergency rooms if they don’t have a medical emergency. Instead contact their primary care physician, an urgent care clinic, or use telehealth.

“The County has implemented the Assess and Refer Policy to slow down the surge of non-emergency patients at hospital emergency departments. Ambulances will respond and assess patients. If it is determined that the patient is stable, and does not require emergent transport, the ambulance personnel will provide an appropriate alternate recommendation and not transport the patient by ambulance,” says Dan Lynch, EMS Director.

The FCDPH says that if an individual has an emergency condition, always call 911 or go to the nearest hospital. But they warn the public to be prepared to expect delays in ambulance response to non-emergent medical problems and to expect significant delays if seeking non-emergency care at the hospital emergency room.

Here are some of the signs where the public should seek immediate medical attention according to the health department:

  • Trouble breathing
  • Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
  • New confusion
  • Gray or blue color to tongue, lips, or skin
  • Inability to wake or stay awake
Related
ems1.com

'Tripledemic’ forces Calif. city to limit EMS transports due to crowded EDs

FRESNO, Calif. — A fresh surge of serious respiratory infections – including COVID-19 and other ailments – is forcing health officials in Fresno and the central San Joaquin Valley to reinstate a policy that limits ambulance crews from transporting patients to hospital emergency departments unless the case is a true life- or limb-threatening emergency.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Man killed following collision in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was killed early Sunday morning following a collision in Fresno County. The California Highway Patrol says officers were called to Mt. Whitney and Fatima Avenues in the community of Laton regarding a collision around 3:20 a.m. When officers arrived, they learned that...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Driver wanted following hit and run in Tulare County

The California Highway Patrol is turning to the community for help after they say a man was struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday in Tulare County. According to Visalia CHP, officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to Avenue 280, just east of Road 140, after learning that a man was struck by a vehicle while walking on the south shoulder.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Authorities search for missing 86-year-old Fresno man

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The family of missing 86-year-old Ulysses Carr continues to hope for the best as search and rescue teams expanded their search in southwest Fresno Saturday. Eight days after Carr went missing his son, Eric Carr, is staying strong. “I have that time where I...
FRESNO, CA
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Visalia (CA) Fire Department Rolls Out Second Emergency Medical Squad

Visalia (CA) Fire Department added a second Emergency Medical Squad to its fleet this month to remedy the spike in calls, TheSunGazette.com reported. On November 13, the Visalia Fire Department (VFD) rolled out its second Emergency Medical Squad, known as Squad 53. The medical squad will play a special role in helping the fire department administer medical aid during peak emergency call times, the report said.
VISALIA, CA
thesungazette.com

Exeter has no plans for TCSO to take over city’s law enforcement

EXETER – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office will not be taking over operations for Exeter Police Department, despite rumors circulating on social media. During an Exeter City Council meeting on Nov. 8, residents voiced their concerns over competitive police pay for the Exeter Police Department (EPD) after three patrol officers moved to the Tulare Police Department this year. Just before the meeting, rumors circulated on social media stating the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office would have to act as the city’s law enforcement if staffing issues worsened, however, TCSO’s public information officer Ashley Schwarm said the claim is inaccurate, as the sheriff’s office has not been approached about entering the city of Exeter, and confirmed that TCSO has a good working relationship with all city agencies in the county.
EXETER, CA
thesungazette.com

Woman dies after colliding with freight-liner

A 47-year-old woman from Visalia driving a 1998 Honda drives into an intersection into the path of a 2017 Freight-liner causing her vehicle to leave the roadway. HANFORD– A Visalia woman succumbed to her injuries after crossing an intersection in front of a freight-liner on highway 43. On Tuesday,...
VISALIA, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia man arrested for negligent discharge of a firearm

On Dec. 3, at 2:08 a.m., Visalia Police Officers were dispatched to the report of a man with a gun where shots had been fired at Tacon Madres at 2401 W. Caldwell, Visalia. Upon arrival officers located spent shell casings in front of the business. Officers received updated information that the subject with the gun was inside the business and was refusing to come out along with other patrons.
VISALIA, CA
fresnoalliance.com

Remembering Unhoused People Who Died on the Streets

In the mid-1980s—at the start of the country’s current wave of homelessness—advocates in Philadelphia and New York City set aside one day a year to remember the people who died homeless there. They chose Dec. 21. Their grassroots organizing efforts have received national recognition since 1990. Why...
FRESNO, CA
kingsriverlife.com

Fresno Bully Rescue: Checkers & Sy

Fresno Bully Rescue shares their animal rescue adventures with us every other month. You can find more of their columns here and on KRL News & Reviews. What exactly is a Pitbull? The fact is that there is no such thing as a “full-blooded” Pitbull. The majority of dogs labeled as Pitbulls are mixed breed dogs, however they are labeled a Pitbull due to a few of the following characteristics. A large broad head, eyes that set low on the skull and well apart, short hair, muscular build, and some physical traits commonly found in bully types such as a Bulldog or an American Pitbull Terrier.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Prescribed burns to begin in Madera, Mariposa Counties

NORTH FORK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews in the North Valley will begin taking advantage of the cooler temperatures and increased atmospheric moisture to proactively get a start on preventing next fire season’s fires now. The Bass Lake Ranger District of the Sierra National Forest says starting in early December residents will begin seeing prescribed […]
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot in the arm in south Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in the hospital after he was shot in the arm in south Fresno on Friday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say an African-American man in his 30s was in an apartment complex in the area of Elm Avenue and Church Avenue when an unidentified man […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

