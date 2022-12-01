Broadway star Quentin Oliver Lee has died aged 34 of colon cancer.News of his death was confirmed by his wife, Angie Lee Graham, who revealed that the actor and singer had died on Thursday (1 December).“He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect,” she wrote, alongside photos of Lee together with his daughter.Lee played the title role in a US tour of The Phantom of the Opera. His other Broadway credits include the 2017 production of Prince of Broadway and the 2021 revival of Caroline, or Change.Graham remembered...

