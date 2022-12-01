Read full article on original website
Related
ketk.com
Rutgers beats No. 10 Indiana for 6th straight time, 63-48
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP)With the clock winding down in the final minutes, Rutgers fans didn’t hesitate in letting No. 10 Indiana how they felt about the Hoosiers’ rating. Chants of ”Who’s Your Daddy” and ”Overrated” were shouted with glee at the Indiana bench after the team was knocked from the unbeaten ranks.
ketk.com
Whitmore sparks Villanova past Oklahoma in fantastic debut
PHILADELPHIA (AP)Cam Whitmore only touched a basketball a few times over seven weeks because of a broken thumb that delayed the start of his career that already seemed set as a brief one at Villanova. Once he got his shot, Whitmore used his size, athleticism and skill that made him...
Comments / 0