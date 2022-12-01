ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Vegas Stronger Champion: HopeLink of Southern Nevada

By Justin Bruce
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JGwcd_0jUDsROe00

HopeLink of Southern Nevada is soliciting donations for their 21st Annual Toy Store, held at The Crossing Midtown, a church near Sahara Ave. and Valley View Boulevard.

Katheryn Phillips is the community engagement supervisor at HopeLink and says that for families going through tough times, the holidays can be difficult to pull together.

"When things are tight and you’re having to prioritize housing and food, we just like to be able to bring in some Christmas joy and make sure they can have a Santa Christmas, no matter what," Phillips told KTNV-TV.

Last year, each client of HopeLink was able to pick out six gifts per child, and had them wrapped by volunteers. More than 250 people were helped last Christmas.

The charitable organization is in its 30th year of service in Las Vegas, and aims to prevent homelessness, preserve families, and provide hope to people in need.

Philips says the problem of homelessness is a growing epidemic in Las Vegas, but stopping homelessness before it begins makes good financial sense for all of us.

"To prevent someone from becoming homeless saves taxpayers tons of money. Rent for three months might be $9,000, but when someone falls into the social services system, it can cost taxpayers up to $50,000 a year to support that individual," Phillips said. "So by us making that investment in them and their home, preventing them from homelessness and keeping them in their home, preventing trauma, is in everyone’s best interest."

For their efforts, HopeLink of Southern Nevada is December's Vegas Stronger Champion, and Findlay Automotive Group recognized their work with a $599 donation.

"We here at Findlay Automotive Group want to thank you for what you guys do," said Jeff Giles as he presented the donation. "We love your mission of keeping families from falling into homelessness, and we understand you’re doing a toy drive, which is just wonderful and needed this time of year," Giles added.

If you or someone you know are in need of assistance, contact HopeLink at 702-566-0576 or www.link2hope.org .

Vegas Stronger Champion is sponsored by Findlay Automotive Group.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FinanceBuzz

10 Best Cities in the West That are Perfect for Retirees

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Not...
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in North Las Vegas, NV

North Las Vegas isn't just the northern part of Sin City. In Clark County, Nevada, North Las Vegas is a city in its own right. With over 274,000 residents, it's currently the fourth-largest city in Nevada. Since it lies on the outskirts of Las Vegas, people often overlook the unique...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
kalkinemedia.com

Great Santa Run Las Vegas

Apangchan, foreground right, and other runners dressed as Santa Claus, dance in the Fremont Street Experience before the annual Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
LAS VEGAS, NV
PLANetizen

L.A.-Las Vegas High Speed Rail Could Break Ground Next Year

A high speed rail connection between Los Angeles and Las Vegas could break ground next year, promising to cut the trip between Southern California and Vegas to just over two hours. As Dan Zukowski writes in Smart Cities Dive,the $8 billion, privately funded project would operate high speed trains along the Interstate 15 corridor, primarily using the highway median.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police investigate deadly stabbing in east valley

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly stabbing in the east valley. Police claim the incident occurred in an apartment complex near the 4300 block of Boulder Highway. Las Vegas police investigate deadly stabbing in east …. Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly stabbing in the east...
LAS VEGAS, NV
tsln.com

TR Chytka Bronzes Stolen in Las Vegas

Twenty TR Chytka bronzes were stolen near the South Point Hotel in Las Vegas on the night of Wednesday, Dec. 30th. Chytka’s locked pickup was parked at the Grandview Hotel, and inside were 19-20 bronzes that were set to be part of his display at the trade show in the South Point the following day. Among these bronzes were many limited and first edition sculptures, including a first edition self-portrait of the artist.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Forecast Outlook- 12/3/2022

It will be a mix of sun and clouds this weekend around Southern Nevada. High temperatures in Las Vegas will be in the mid to low 60s with most of the showers focused outside the valley. A batch of showers moving off the Pacific Ocean overnight tonight into Saturday morning...
LAS VEGAS, NV
daytrippen.com

Springs Preserve Las Vegas Day Trip

Springs Preserve Las Vegas is only a few miles from the strip. The preserve is surrounded by housing and a shopping mall, but once you enter the gates, you are in a different world. Known as the birthplace of Las Vegas, the Preserve site was once home to bubbling springs...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy